DARK TRANQUILLITY целиком исполнят новый альбом



Двадцать первого ноября DARK TRANQUILLITY целиком исполнят материал нового альбома Moment на специальном концерте, который будет сыгран в гётеборгском Stora Teatern и транслироваться онлайн. Билеты доступны по этому адресу. Выпуск альбома намечен на 20 ноября на Century Media. Он будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



- 2CD Edition & Patch

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+CD

- Digital Album

- Gatefold clear 2LP+CD – only available at CMDistro EU, limited to 100 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+CD - limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. orange 2LP+CD – only available at EMP, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold golden 2LP+CD – only available at Nuclear Blast, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold white 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. blue 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Special Edition Band Exclusive Vinyl Version (Smartsleeve Inside-out 2LP Gatefold, 4-page booklet with liner notes, signed art print. Poster, one LP in marbled blue, one LP in marbled orange, hand-numbered by the band) only available through the band’s official merch store.



Трек-лист:



Disc 1

"Phantom Days"

"Transient"

"Identical to None"

"The Dark Unbroken"

"Remain in the Unknown"

"Standstill"

"Ego Deception"

"A Drawn Out Exit"

"Eyes of the World"

"Failstate"

"Empires Lost to Time"

"In Truth Divided"



Disc 2

"Silence as a Force"

"Time in Relativity"







