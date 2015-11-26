Arts
14 ноя 2020 : 		 DARK TRANQUILLITY целиком исполнят новый альбом

13 ноя 2020 : 		 Вокалист DARK TRANQUILLITY заявил, что новый альбом близок по настроению к "Projector"

30 окт 2020 : 		 Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY

16 окт 2020 : 		 Новая песня DARK TRANQUILLITY

11 сен 2020 : 		 Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY

3 сен 2020 : 		 Новый альбом DARK TRANQUILLITY выйдет осенью

1 апр 2020 : 		 DARK TRANQUILLITY объявили имена новых участников

23 мар 2020 : 		 NIKLAS SUNDIN ушёл из DARK TRANQUILLITY

25 июл 2018 : 		 DARK TRANQUILLITY начнут работу над новым альбомом в начале следующего года

2 мар 2017 : 		 Новый сингл DARK TRANQUILLITY выйдет весной

18 дек 2016 : 		 DARK TRANQUILLITY номинированы на Грэммис

4 ноя 2016 : 		 Бонус-треки DARK TRANQUILLITY

21 окт 2016 : 		 Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY

7 окт 2016 : 		 Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY

26 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY

21 сен 2016 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома DARK TRANQUILLITY

13 июл 2016 : 		 Новый альбом DARK TRANQUILLITY выйдет осенью

8 июн 2016 : 		 DARK TRANQUILLITY из студии

1 апр 2016 : 		 Из DARK TRANQUILLITY ушел гитарист

18 авг 2015 : 		 DARK TRANQUILLITY пригласили на фестиваль в Москве

14 авг 2015 : 		 Вокалист DARK TRANQUILLITY: «У нас полно идей!»

17 июн 2015 : 		 Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY

4 мар 2015 : 		 DARK TRANQUILLITY уверяют, что их новый материал «удивит многих слушателей»

9 янв 2015 : 		 В 2015 году DARK TRANQUILLITY займутся творчеством

1 апр 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления DARK TRANQUILLITY

16 янв 2014 : 		 Новый сингл DARK TRANQUILLITY выйдет в марте
DARK TRANQUILLITY целиком исполнят новый альбом



Двадцать первого ноября DARK TRANQUILLITY целиком исполнят материал нового альбома Moment на специальном концерте, который будет сыгран в гётеборгском Stora Teatern и транслироваться онлайн. Билеты доступны по этому адресу. Выпуск альбома намечен на 20 ноября на Century Media. Он будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

- 2CD Edition & Patch
- Standard CD Jewelcase
- Gatefold black 2LP+CD  
- Digital Album
- Gatefold clear 2LP+CD – only available at CMDistro EU, limited to 100 copies worldwide
- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+CD -  limited to 200 copies worldwide
- Gatefold transp. orange 2LP+CD – only available at EMP, limited to 200 copies worldwide
- Gatefold golden 2LP+CD – only available at Nuclear Blast, limited to 200 copies worldwide
- Gatefold white 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide
- Gatefold transp. blue 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide
- Special Edition Band Exclusive Vinyl Version (Smartsleeve Inside-out 2LP Gatefold, 4-page booklet with liner notes, signed art print. Poster, one LP in marbled blue, one LP in marbled orange, hand-numbered by the band) only available through the band’s official merch store.

Трек-лист:

Disc 1
"Phantom Days"
"Transient"
"Identical to None"
"The Dark Unbroken"
"Remain in the Unknown"
"Standstill"
"Ego Deception"
"A Drawn Out Exit"
"Eyes of the World"
"Failstate"
"Empires Lost to Time"
"In Truth Divided"

Disc 2
"Silence as a Force"
"Time in Relativity"

DARK TRANQUILLITY To Perform Entire Moment Album In Livestream Show



