KIKO LOUREIRO и MARTY FRIEDMAN поедут в совместный тур



KIKO LOUREIRO анонсировал даты выступлений в Бразилии в поддержку нового альбома Theory Of Mind:

«Хорошие новости, Бразилия! Я поеду вместе с моим замечательным другом и настоящей легендой гитары, Marty Friedman'ом! Тур Theory Of Mind вы определенно будете помнить всю жизнь!»

Даты:

May
30 - Recife/PE - Clube Internacional
31 - Fortaleza/CE - Armazém

June
1 - Belém/PA - Music Park
4 - Belo Horizonte/MG - Mister Rock
6 - Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Sacadura 154
7 - São Paulo/SP - Tokio Marine Hall
8 - Curitiba/PR - Ópera de Arame

Former MEGADETH Guitarists KIKO LOUREIRO And MARTY FRIEDMAN Team Up For "Theory Of The Mind Tour 2025"