Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Вокалистка LACUNA COIL: «Надо с умом использовать технологии... 105
*Басист MEGADETH: «DAVID ELLEFSON сформировал звучание группы... 57
*Барабанщик CANNIBAL CORPSE не брал в рот мясо 22 года 37
*Лидер OPETH о Поле Ди'Анно 30
*Вокалист DROWNING POOL: «Я бы с удовольствием вернулся к рас... 29
*Вокалист METALLICA: «Я хочу, чтобы слова были настолько силь... 27
*Концертное видео TARJA 25
*KERRY KING выбрал пятерку лучших гитаристов 23
*NEVERMORE ищут вокалиста 18
*Почему AC/DC так названы? 16
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалистка LACUNA COIL: «Надо с умом использовать технологии... 105
*Басист MEGADETH: «DAVID ELLEFSON сформировал звучание группы... 57
*Барабанщик CANNIBAL CORPSE не брал в рот мясо 22 года 37
*Лидер OPETH о Поле Ди'Анно 30
*Вокалист DROWNING POOL: «Я бы с удовольствием вернулся к рас... 29
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Rage Against the Machine

*



12 янв 2025 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE набрали миллиард

1 дек 2024 : 		 Басист RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE: «Я больше не плачу из-за рака»

4 янв 2024 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE всё

5 май 2023 : 		 Участники RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE поблагодарили ЗCРНР

3 май 2023 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE введут в ЗСРнР

30 мар 2023 : 		 Будут ли еще концерты RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE?

14 дек 2022 : 		 У басиста RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE рак простаты

4 сен 2022 : 		 Концертное видео RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

19 авг 2022 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE собрали миллион

12 авг 2022 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE отменили европейские концерты

10 авг 2022 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE открыли серию выступлений в Нью-Йорке

26 июл 2022 : 		 Гитариста RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE скинули со сцены

18 июл 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

12 июл 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

11 июн 2022 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE репетируют перед туром

10 май 2022 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE — за аборты

21 янв 2022 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE отложили тур до лета

4 дек 2021 : 		 Барабанщику RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE провели операцию

31 май 2021 : 		 Барабанщик RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE перенёс операцию

19 май 2021 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE — за палестинцев

10 апр 2021 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE перенесли тур

6 мар 2021 : 		 Басист RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE: «Драйв-ин-концерты не про нас»

21 дек 2020 : 		 TOM MORELLO: «Вообще удивлён, что RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE смогли организовать концерт»

12 июн 2020 : 		 Альбом RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE вернулся в чарты

30 мар 2020 : 		 Десятилетний виртуоз исполняет RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE и KISS

13 мар 2020 : 		 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE отменили тур из-за короновируса
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE набрали миллиард



zoom
Песня "Killing In The Name" RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE набрала миллиард прослушиваний на Spotify. По этому случаю Tom Morello написал в Х:

«KILLING IN THE NAME только что преодолела отметку в 1 миллиард прослушиваний на Spotify! Спасибо всем, кто её слушал: тем, кто её любит, тем, кто её ненавидит, и тем, кто наслаждался ей, не понимая её. Вот вам праведное доказательство того, что бунтарская музыка и ирония живы и здоровы».

вЂњKILLING IN THE NAMEвЂќ just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify! Thanks to all those who listened to it: those who love it, those who hate it, and those that have enjoyed it without understanding it. Righteous proof that rebel music and irony are alive and well.



Never ceases to amaze me how many folks whoвЂ™ve heard RATM are in Paul Ryan mode, having literally ZERO understanding of anything that band was about and even less understanding where any of us might stand on contemporary issues. Recently was talking to a couple at a restaurantвЂ¦



My brother. She can do anything she damn well pleases. She can cough covid into her MAGA grandpaвЂ™s mouth for all I care. But if she presumes to tell a fella who was actually in the room when the song was written what the song is вЂњreallyвЂќ about then I reserve the right to raise myвЂ¦ https://t.co/T76F0sCHS1






Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 84

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом