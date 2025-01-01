RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE набрали миллиард

вЂњKILLING IN THE NAMEвЂќ just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify! Thanks to all those who listened to it: those who love it, those who hate it, and those that have enjoyed it without understanding it. Righteous proof that rebel music and irony are alive and well.









Never ceases to amaze me how many folks whoвЂ™ve heard RATM are in Paul Ryan mode, having literally ZERO understanding of anything that band was about and even less understanding where any of us might stand on contemporary issues. Recently was talking to a couple at a restaurantвЂ¦







