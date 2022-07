сегодня



Бокс-сет DEICIDE выйдет зимой



17 февраля Roadrunner выпустят бокс-сет DEICIDE "Roadrunner Years":



Side A (Feasting The Beast EP)

"Lunatic Of God’s Creation"

"Sacrificial Suicide"

"Crucifixation"

"Carnage In The Temple Of The Damned"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Blaspherereion"





Side B

"Feasting The Beast (Intro)"

"Sacrificial Suicide"

"Day Of Darkness"

"Oblivious To Nothing"





Side C (Deicide)

"Lunatic Of God’s Creation"

"Sacrificial Suicide"

"Oblivious To Evil"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Blaspherereion"





Side D (Deicide)

"Deicide"

"Carnage In The Temple Of The Damned"

"Mephistopheles"

"Day Of Darkness"

"Crucifixation"





Side E (Legion)

"Satan Spawn, The Caco-Daemon"

"Dead But Dreaming"

"Repent To Die"

"Trifixion"





Side F

"Behead The Prophet (No Lord Shall Live)"

"Holy Deception"

"In Hell I Burn"

"Revocate The Agitator"





Side G (Once Upon The Cross)

"Once Upon The Cross"

"Christ Denied"

"When Satan Rules His World"

"Kill The Christian"

"Trick Or Betrayed"





Side H

"They Are The Children Of The Underworld"

"Behind The Light Thou Shall Rise"

"To Be Dead"

"Confessional Rape"





Side I (Serpents Of The Light)

"Serpents Of The Light"

"Bastard Of Christ"

"Blame It On God"

"This Hell We’re In"

"I Am No One"





Side J

"Slave To The Cross"

"Creatures Of Habit"

"Believe The Lie"

"The Truth Above"

"Father Baker’s"





Side K (When Satan Lives – Live at House Of Blues/Chicago)

"When Satan Rules His World"

"Blame It On God"

"Bastard Of Christ"

"They Are The Children Of The Underworld"





Side L

"Serpents Of The Light"

"Dead But Dreaming"

"Slave To The Cross"

"Lunatic Of God’s Creation"





Side M (When Satan Lives….continued…)

"Oblivious To Evil"

"Once Upon The Cross"

"Believe The Lie"

"Trick Or Betrayed"

"Behind The Light Thou Shall Rise"





Side N

"Deicide"

"Father Baker’s"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Sacrificial Suicide"





Side O (Insineratehymn)

"Bible Basher"

"Forever Hate You"

"Standing In The Flames"

"Remnant Of A Hopeless Path"

"The Gift That Keeps On Giving"





Side P

"Halls Of Worship"

"Suffer Again"

"Worst Enemy"

"Apocalyptic Fear"

"Refusal Of Penance"





Side Q (In Torment In Hell)

"In Torment In Hell"

"Christ Don’t Care"

"Vengeance Will Be Mine"

"Imminent Doom"





Side R

"Child Of God"

"Let It Be Done"

"Worry In The House Of Thieves"

"Lurking Among Us"







