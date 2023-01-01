сегодня



Видео полного выступления DEICIDE



Видео полного выступления DEICIDE, состоявшегося восьмого апреля в Gramps, доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



"Satan Spawn, The Caco-Daemon"

"Dead But Dreaming"

"Repent To Die"

"Trifixion"

"Behead The Prophet (No Lord Shall Live)"

"Holy Deception"

"In Hell I Burn"

"Revocate The Agitator"

"Once Upon The Cross"

"They Are The Children Of The Underworld"

"When Satan Rules His World"

"Scars Of The Crucifix"

"Serpents Of The Light"

"Sacrificial Suicide"

"Homage For Satan"

"Dead By Dawn"







+1 -0



просмотров: 162

