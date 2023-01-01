Arts
13 май 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления DEICIDE

8 май 2023 : 		 DEICIDE закончили запись

11 апр 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления DEICIDE

17 фев 2023 : 		 DEICIDE нашли лейбл

17 дек 2022 : 		 DEICIDE завершили запись баса

15 ноя 2022 : 		 DEICIDE официально начали запись

24 окт 2022 : 		 DEICIDE начали подготовку к новому альбому

25 авг 2022 : 		 Фронтмен DEICIDE — о новом материале: «В нём много прога»

26 июл 2022 : 		 Бокс-сет DEICIDE выйдет зимой

30 май 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления DEICIDE

25 фев 2022 : 		 Альбом DEICIDE почти закончен

21 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с репетиции DEICIDE

8 фев 2022 : 		 Новый гитарист DEICIDE — о том, как оказался в группе

20 янв 2022 : 		 Перемены в DEICIDE

26 окт 2021 : 		 DEICIDE собираются в юбилейный тур

19 авг 2021 : 		 Видео с выступления DEICIDE

9 авг 2021 : 		 DEICIDE открыли тур

10 июн 2021 : 		 У DEICIDE есть прекрасный материал

23 апр 2021 : 		 Видео полного выступления DEICIDE

24 дек 2020 : 		 DEICIDE выпустили в мир «Ч. Д.»

15 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео DEICIDE

10 авг 2018 : 		 Новая песня DEICIDE

15 июл 2018 : 		 Лирик-видео DEICIDE

29 июн 2018 : 		 Новый альбом DEICIDE выйдет осенью

27 апр 2018 : 		 Видеотрейлер к виниловому перизданию DEICIDE "Of The Stench Of Redemption"

25 апр 2018 : 		 DEICIDE переиздадут "Scars Of The Crucifix" на виниле в мае
Видео полного выступления DEICIDE



Видео полного выступления DEICIDE, состоявшегося восьмого апреля в Gramps, доступно для просмотра ниже.

Сет-лист:

"Satan Spawn, The Caco-Daemon"
"Dead But Dreaming"
"Repent To Die"
"Trifixion"
"Behead The Prophet (No Lord Shall Live)"
"Holy Deception"
"In Hell I Burn"
"Revocate The Agitator"
"Once Upon The Cross"
"They Are The Children Of The Underworld"
"When Satan Rules His World"
"Scars Of The Crucifix"
"Serpents Of The Light"
"Sacrificial Suicide"
"Homage For Satan"
"Dead By Dawn"

DEICIDE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Miami Show Available




просмотров: 162

