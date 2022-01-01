Arts
Новости
DAVE MUSTAINE заявил, что был альфа-самцом в METALLICA
DAVID ELLEFSON считает, что Dave Mustaine всё ещё обижен на ...
Новое видео IN FLAMES
OZZY OSBOURNE готов вернуться на сцену
Гитарист MEGADETH купил автобиографию Dave'a Mustaine'a, что...
Новое видео OZZY OSBOURNE
TOMMY LEE на OnlyFans
Лидер MEGADETH: «Я не рождён для пения»
Умер гитарист SOILWORK
Бывший басист METALLICA: «Да какой Dave самец, такое себе......»
Sex Pistols

*
Страна
United Kingdom Великобритания



18 сен 2022 : 		 Вокалист SEX PISTOLS обвиняет бывших в том, что они наживаются на смерти Королевы

8 июн 2022 : 		 SEX PISTOLS могут стать первыми

2 июн 2022 : 		 SEX PISTOLS выпускают монету

5 май 2022 : 		 SEX PISTOLS перевыпустят сингл

5 май 2022 : 		 Трейлер сериала о SEX PISTOLS

1 апр 2022 : 		 Новый релиз SEX PISTOLS весной

31 мар 2022 : 		 Сериал SEX PISTOLS весной

1 окт 2021 : 		 Вокалист SEX PISTOLS: «Я разорён»

15 сен 2021 : 		 Бывшие участники SEX PISTOLS ответили вокалисту

6 сен 2021 : 		 Новое заявление вокалиста SEX PISTOLS

26 авг 2021 : 		 Вокалист SEX PISTOLS проиграл суд

23 июл 2021 : 		 Вокалист SEX PISTOLS не помнит, чтобы подписывал коллективное соглашение

20 июл 2021 : 		 Участники SEX PISTOLS опять в суде

27 апр 2021 : 		 JOHNNY ROTTEN: «Ну и хрень ваш сериал!»

18 мар 2021 : 		 Первый взгляд на фильм о SEX PISTOLS

14 янв 2021 : 		 Готовится сериал на основе биографии гитариста SEX PISTOLS

14 окт 2020 : 		 Вокалист SEX PISTOLS: «Я точно за Трампа»

7 мар 2019 : 		 Фронтмен SEX PISTOLS высказал свои соображения о причине смерти вокалиста The Prodigy

27 янв 2019 : 		 Новая песня басиста SEX PISTOLS

20 сен 2017 : 		 Переиздание SEX PISTOLS выйдет осенью

18 окт 2016 : 		 Гитарист SEX PISTOLS выпускает автобиографию

11 май 2013 : 		 Планируются к выпуску классические концертные записи SEX PISTOLS

16 сен 2012 : 		 "Never Mind The Bollocks Here’s The Sex Pistols" SEX PISTOLS выйдет на виниле

5 сен 2012 : 		 Рассказ о книге юбилейного издания альбома SEX PISTOLS

26 июл 2012 : 		 Делюкс-издание "Never Mind The Bollocks" SEX PISTOLS выйдет в сентябре

19 май 2012 : 		 В продаже появились виниловые фигурки SEX PISTOLS
Вокалист SEX PISTOLS обвиняет бывших в том, что они наживаются на смерти Королевы



Johnny Rotten опубликовал следующее сообщение:

«John Lydon хочет дистанцироваться от любой деятельности SEX PISTOLS, направленной на то, чтобы нажиться на смерти королевы Елизаветы II. Музыканты группы и их менеджмент одобрили ряд заявок вопреки желанию самого John'a на основании соглашения, вынесенного судом большинства.

По мнению John'a, время для одобрения любых запросов SEX PISTOLS с целью получения коммерческой выгоды и особенно с песней "God Save The Queen" является безвкусным и неуважительным по отношению к королеве и её семье в данный момент времени.

John написал текст этой исторической песни, и хотя он никогда не поддерживал монархию, он считает, что семья заслуживает уважения в это трудное время, как и любой другой человек или семья, когда уходит кто-то из близких».

После смерти королевы Елизаветы II неделю назад Lydon поделился небольшим сообщением в Twitter, написав:

«Покойся с миром королева Елизавета II. Send her victorious».

"Send her victorious" — это строчка из песни "God Save The Queen". Короткое заявление сопровождалось портретом королевы Елизаветы II, то же изображение было помещено на обложке сингла SEX PISTOLS.

John Lydon wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II's death. The musicians in the band and their management have approved a number of requests against John's wishes on the basis of the majority court-ruling agreement. pic.twitter.com/LfD4wrOzjw



In John's view, the timing for endorsing any Sex Pistols requests for commercial gain in connection with 'God Save The Queen' in particular is tasteless and disrespectful to the Queen and her family at this moment in time.



John wrote the lyrics to this historical song, and while he has never supported the monarchy, he feels that the family deserves some respect in this difficult time, as would be expected for any other person or family when someone close to them has died.






