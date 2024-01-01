сегодня



Акустика от TERAMAZE



Punishment By Design" (Acoustic Version), фрагмент нового релиза Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1, доступен ниже.

Announcing Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1, the band stated: "Introducing Teracoustic Sessions Volume 1, the brand-new acoustic album from Teramaze that promises a fresh and intimate listening experience. In this special release, Dean and Nathan have carefully selected nine standout tracks from our extensive catalogue and reimagined them in their purest form. Stripped down to just acoustic guitar and vocals, this collection offers a raw and unembellished take on our musicвЂ”no frills, no effects, just the essence of Teramaze.





