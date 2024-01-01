Arts
Новости
*Гитарист TWISTED SISTER: «Люди не понимают, насколько тяжело... 40
*MASTODON выпускают кофе 28
*TOMMY LEE: «OZZY OSBOURNE и правда всё это вытворял!» 25
*BURTON C. BELL представил новое видео 21
*Перезаписанный трек DARK FUNERAL 19
*ACE FREHLEY: «Дорогу крепкому в меня открыл Джин» 19
*Лидер OPETH: «Я и не певец, и на гитаре не игрец» 19
*Новая песня NIGHTWISH 15
*Новое видео NIGHTWISH 14
*Вокалист SEPULTURA об уходе барабанщика 14
Teramaze

14 авг 2024 : 		 Акустика от TERAMAZE

11 авг 2024 : 		 Акустика от TERAMAZE

29 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

11 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

29 апр 2024 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

8 апр 2024 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома TERAMAZE

6 янв 2024 : 		 Фрагмент концертного релиза TERAMAZE

21 окт 2023 : 		 Новая песня TERAMAZE

28 сен 2023 : 		 Фрагмент концертного релиза TERAMAZE

1 авг 2023 : 		 Концертное видео TERAMAZE

29 июл 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления TERAMAZE

27 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

10 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

23 мар 2023 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

23 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

6 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

25 авг 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от TERAMAZE

8 авг 2022 : 		 Новый альбом TERAMAZE выйдет осенью

27 янв 2022 : 		 Демонстрационное видео TERAMAZE

15 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

16 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

30 сен 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от TERAMAZE

23 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

9 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео TERAMAZE

26 авг 2021 : 		 Новая песня TERAMAZE
Акустика от TERAMAZE



Punishment By Design" (Acoustic Version), фрагмент нового релиза Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1, доступен ниже.

TERAMAZE Release

Announcing Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1, the band stated: "Introducing Teracoustic Sessions Volume 1, the brand-new acoustic album from Teramaze that promises a fresh and intimate listening experience. In this special release, Dean and Nathan have carefully selected nine standout tracks from our extensive catalogue and reimagined them in their purest form. Stripped down to just acoustic guitar and vocals, this collection offers a raw and unembellished take on our musicвЂ”no frills, no effects, just the essence of Teramaze.

INFRARED -




просмотров: 32

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
