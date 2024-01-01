Видео полного выступления CARCASS, которое состоялось в рамках Bloodstock Open Air 2024, доступно для просмотра ниже:
"Buried Dreams"
"Kelly's Meat Emporium"
"Incarnated Solvent Abuse"
"Under the Scalpel Blade
"This Mortal Coil"
"Death Certificate"
"Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in B)"
"Black Star / Keep On Rotting in the Free World"
"Genital Grinder"
"Pyosisified (Rotten to the Gore)"
"Exhume to Consume"
"Corporal Jigsore Quandary"
"Ruptured in Purulence / Heartwork"
"Tools of the Trade"
"Reek of Putrefaction"
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет