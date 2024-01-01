сегодня



Видео полного выступления CARCASS



Видео полного выступления CARCASS, которое состоялось в рамках Bloodstock Open Air 2024, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Buried Dreams"

"Kelly's Meat Emporium"

"Incarnated Solvent Abuse"

"Under the Scalpel Blade

"This Mortal Coil"

"Death Certificate"

"Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in B)"

"Black Star / Keep On Rotting in the Free World"

"Genital Grinder"

"Pyosisified (Rotten to the Gore)"

"Exhume to Consume"

"Corporal Jigsore Quandary"

"Ruptured in Purulence / Heartwork"

"Tools of the Trade"

"Reek of Putrefaction"







