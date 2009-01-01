"Amongst Stars", новое видео AMORPHIS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "Queen Of Time", выпущенного 18 мая на Nuclear Blast:
01. The Bee
02. Message In The Amber
03. Daughter Of Hate
04. The Golden Elk
05. Wrong Direction
06. Heart Of The Giant
07. We Accursed
08. Grain Of Sand
09. Amongst Stars
10. Pyres On The Coast
Bonus tracks (digi, 2LP, and mail-order edition only)
11. As Mountains Crumble
12. Brother And Sister
Holopainen comments: "I guess 'Queen Of Time' turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production, we didn't have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album. It's a very natural continuation to 'Under The Red Cloud' but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there's more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present. The result is AMORPHIS as something you've never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person, he is very similar to us вЂ” we share the same kind of weird humor and we all like to work hard."
