*Лирик-видео IMMORTAL [32]
*Видео с выступления GHOST [28]
*Трейлер к фильму о QUEEN [26]
*Музыканты METALLICA исполняют EUROPE [21]
*TIAMAT сыграли сет из Clouds и Wildhoney [17]
[= ||| все новости группы



*Amorphis*



19 май 2018 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

10 май 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома AMORPHIS

3 май 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома AMORPHIS

20 апр 2018 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

13 апр 2018 : 		 Трейлер к новому альбому AMORPHIS

5 апр 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома AMORPHIS

23 мар 2018 : 		 Новая песня AMORPHIS

22 фев 2018 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме AMORPHIS

26 янв 2018 : 		 AMORPHIS в студии

14 сен 2017 : 		 AMORPHIS остались на NUCLEAR BLAST

27 апр 2017 : 		 Из AMORPHIS ушёл басист

25 мар 2017 : 		 Концертное видео от AMORPHIS

14 фев 2017 : 		 Концертный трек AMORPHIS с ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN

20 янв 2017 : 		 Переиздание AMORPHIS выйдет в весной

26 сен 2016 : 		 AMORPHIS исполнили хумпа-версию своей песни

10 авг 2016 : 		 AMORPHIS отметят юбилей 'Eclipse'

1 апр 2016 : 		 Концертное видео AMORPHIS

29 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

25 сен 2015 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

17 сен 2015 : 		 Успехи в чартах AMORPHIS

26 авг 2015 : 		 AMORPHIS рассказали, что нам ждать в субботу

21 авг 2015 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

17 июл 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от AMORPHIS

15 июн 2015 : 		 Новый альбом AMORPHIS выйдет в сентябре

23 мар 2015 : 		 AMORPHIS закончили подготовку к новому альбому

5 мар 2015 : 		 AMORPHIS начнут запись в апреле

18 фев 2015 : 		 AMORPHIS в сериале “Ghosts of the Road”

27 ноя 2013 : 		 AMORPHIS дадут специальное шоу в Olavinlinna Castle

12 авг 2013 : 		 Профессиональное видео c выступления AMORPHIS

11 июн 2013 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

10 июн 2013 : 		 AMORPHIS выступят перед IRON MAIDEN в Хельсинки

19 апр 2013 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

11 апр 2013 : 		 Семплы новых песен AMORPHIS

5 апр 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от AMORPHIS

30 мар 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от AMORPHIS

22 мар 2013 : 		 Соус от AMORPHIS

2 мар 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от AMORPHIS

14 фев 2013 : 		 AMORPHIS целиком исполнят новый альбом

24 янв 2013 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома AMORPHIS

16 янв 2013 : 		 Название и концепция нового альбома AMORPHIS

1 янв 2013 : 		 AMORPHIS получили золото

16 дек 2012 : 		 AMORPHIS исполнили новую песню

11 сен 2012 : 		 AMORPHIS: видео из студии

24 авг 2012 : 		 Гитарист AMORPHIS рассказал о предстоящем альбоме

21 авг 2012 : 		 AMORPHIS начнут запись в сентябре

18 апр 2012 : 		 AMORPHIS в акустике

7 июн 2011 : 		 AMORPHIS выступят на разогреве NIGHTWISH в США

24 май 2011 : 		 Семплы с нового альбома AMORPHIS

21 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

2 май 2011 : 		 Новая песня AMORPHIS

19 апр 2011 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома AMORPHIS

11 апр 2011 : 		 Новая песня AMORPHIS

8 апр 2011 : 		 AMORPHIS выпустят новый сингл в апреле

28 фев 2011 : 		 Обложка нового альбома AMORPHIS

20 фев 2011 : 		 Название и трек-лист нового альбома AMORPHIS

25 янв 2011 : 		 Новости от AMORPHIS

2 дек 2010 : 		 Новый DVD AMORPHIS online

30 сен 2010 : 		 AMORPHIS начали запись альбома

12 авг 2010 : 		 Детали нового диска AMORPHIS

8 июл 2010 : 		 Альбом AMORPHIS "Skyforger" получил золотой статус в Финляндии

21 июн 2010 : 		 AMORPHIS выпустят перезаписанные версии ранних песен

20 июн 2010 : 		 Концертный трек AMORPHIS

4 июн 2010 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD AMORPHIS

28 май 2010 : 		 AMORPHIS перезаписывают старый материал

22 апр 2010 : 		 Выход DVD AMORPHIS перенесен на июль

9 апр 2010 : 		 Детали нового DVD AMORPHIS

13 фев 2010 : 		 Первый DVD AMORPHIS выйдет в июне

11 фев 2010 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

18 ноя 2009 : 		 AMORPHIS снимут концерт для DVD

21 май 2009 : 		 Новый альбом AMORPHIS доступен для прослушивания

16 май 2009 : 		 Новый альбом AMORPHIS будет целиком доступен для прослушивания с 20 мая

11 май 2009 : 		 Новое видео AMORPHIS

20 апр 2009 : 		 AMORPHIS : Трейлер нового альбома "Skyforger" в сети

10 апр 2009 : 		 AMORPHIS: Новая песня в сети

17 мар 2009 : 		 Новый сингл AMORPHIS

10 фев 2009 : 		 Название, трек-лист и обложка нового альбома AMORPHIS

29 июл 2008 : 		 Переиздание AMORPHIS

25 ноя 2007 : 		 Вокалист SWALLOW THE SUN спел вместе с AMORPHIS

10 сен 2007 : 		 AMORPHIS: новый альбом доступен для прослушивания в сети

15 авг 2007 : 		 Новое видео от AMORPHIS

13 июн 2007 : 		 Доступны сэмплы с нового сингла AMORPHIS

7 июн 2007 : 		 Обложка нового альбома AMORPHIS

8 май 2007 : 		 AMORPHIS: обложка сингла 'Silent Waters'

5 май 2007 : 		 AMORPHIS: подробности о новом альбоме

19 мар 2007 : 		 AMORPHIS: новый альбом в августе

9 мар 2007 : 		 AMORPHIS завершили запись нового альбома

20 дек 2006 : 		 AMORPHIS начнут работу в студии в январе

12 ноя 2005 : 		 AMORPHIS: сэмплы с нового альбома в сети

21 окт 2005 : 		 AMORPHIS: подробности о новом альбоме

28 сен 2005 : 		 AMORPHIS: новый альбом не за горами

14 июн 2005 : 		 AMORPHIS готовы к студийной работе

18 сен 2002 : 		 Отметим 10-летие AMORPHIS

Новое видео AMORPHIS

"Amongst Stars", новое видео AMORPHIS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "Queen Of Time", выпущенного 18 мая на Nuclear Blast:

01. The Bee

02. Message In The Amber

03. Daughter Of Hate

04. The Golden Elk

05. Wrong Direction

06. Heart Of The Giant

07. We Accursed

08. Grain Of Sand

09. Amongst Stars

10. Pyres On The Coast

Bonus tracks (digi, 2LP, and mail-order edition only)

11. As Mountains Crumble

12. Brother And Sister



AMORPHIS:

Holopainen comments: "I guess 'Queen Of Time' turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production, we didn't have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album. It's a very natural continuation to 'Under The Red Cloud' but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there's more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present. The result is AMORPHIS as something you've never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person, he is very similar to us вЂ” we share the same kind of weird humor and we all like to work hard."






Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
