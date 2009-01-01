сегодня



Новое видео AMORPHIS "Amongst Stars", новое видео AMORPHIS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "Queen Of Time", выпущенного 18 мая на Nuclear Blast:



01. The Bee



02. Message In The Amber



03. Daughter Of Hate



04. The Golden Elk



05. Wrong Direction



06. Heart Of The Giant



07. We Accursed



08. Grain Of Sand



09. Amongst Stars



10. Pyres On The Coast



Bonus tracks (digi, 2LP, and mail-order edition only)



11. As Mountains Crumble



12. Brother And Sister









Holopainen comments: "I guess 'Queen Of Time' turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production, we didn't have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album. It's a very natural continuation to 'Under The Red Cloud' but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there's more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present. The result is AMORPHIS as something you've never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person, he is very similar to us вЂ” we share the same kind of weird humor and we all like to work hard."













