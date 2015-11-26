Super7 представят фигурку вокалиста MERCYFUL FATE

Super7 объявили о выпуске серии фигурок вокалиста MERCYFUL FATE на основе концертных образов начала 80-х. Детали:
* Body with sculpted vest with leather texture detail and bullet belt.
* Three (3) heads: Classic Corpse Paint, No Makeup with sunglasses, and Debut Mercyful Fate makeup (not shown)
* Soft Goods: Black Cape with red lining and high-collar, Cloth rags (not shown) for arms and wrists
* Two (2) pairs of fists
* Two (2) pairs of gripping hands (not shown)
* Two (2) pairs of Expressive hands
* One (1) right hand throwing “The Horns”
* Two (2) Necklaces: Crucifix and Pentagram Chains to go around his neck (not shown)
* Goat Skull
* Blood-filled Skull Chalice
* Bone cross Microphone
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).