11 янв 2021 : 		 Фигурка MERCYFUL FATE доступна для заказа

9 янв 2021 : 		 Super7 представят фигурку вокалиста MERCYFUL FATE

20 окт 2020 : 		 KING DIAMOND работает над новым материалом MERCYFUL FATE

28 июн 2020 : 		 Фрагмент переизданий MERCYFUL FATE

20 июн 2020 : 		 Фрагмент переизданий MERCYFUL FATE

7 июн 2020 : 		 Фрагмент переизданий MERCYFUL FATE

21 май 2020 : 		 Переиздания MERCYFUL FATE выйдут летом

8 май 2020 : 		 Переиздания MERCYFUL FATE выйдут летом

3 май 2020 : 		 HANK SHERMANN: «Есть песен шесть-семь для нового MERCYFUL FATE»

29 апр 2020 : 		 Гитарист KING DIAMOND о Тими Хансене

16 апр 2020 : 		 MICHAEL DENNER: «“No Presents For Christmas” и “Charon” планировались для третьего альбома MERCYFUL FATE»

4 дек 2019 : 		 KING DIAMOND почтил память Тими Хансена

7 ноя 2019 : 		 MIKKEY DEE о басисте MERCYFUL FATE

5 ноя 2019 : 		 LARS ULRICH о смерти басиста MERCYFUL FATE

5 ноя 2019 : 		 Умер басист MERCYFUL FATE

24 сен 2019 : 		 MICHAEL DENNER не говорил с KING'ом DIAMOND'ом и HANK'ом SHERMANN'ом

18 сен 2019 : 		 MICHAEL DENNER не примет участия в реюнионе MERCYFUL FATE

20 мар 2019 : 		 Гитарист MERCYFUL FATE выпустил сольный сингл

14 дек 2018 : 		 Виниловое издание альбома MERCYFUL FATE доступно для прослушивания

8 ноя 2018 : 		 Винилы MERCYFUL FATE выйдут зимой

30 янв 2017 : 		 MERCYFUL FATE получили награду STEPPEULVEN

17 сен 2016 : 		 Винилы MERCYFUL FATE выйдут в октябре

3 дек 2015 : 		 Видео от гитаристов MERCYFUL FATE

30 ноя 2015 : 		 KING DIAMOND о возможности тура MERCYFUL FATE

29 сен 2015 : 		 HANK SHERMANN хотел бы записать «финальный альбом» MERCYFUL FATE

27 сен 2015 : 		 Новая песня гитаристов MERCYFUL FATE
|||| 9 янв 2021

Super7 представят фигурку вокалиста MERCYFUL FATE



*
zoom
*
* *
Super7 объявили о выпуске серии фигурок вокалиста MERCYFUL FATE на основе концертных образов начала 80-х. Детали:

* Body with sculpted vest with leather texture detail and bullet belt.
* Three (3) heads: Classic Corpse Paint, No Makeup with sunglasses, and Debut Mercyful Fate makeup (not shown)
* Soft Goods: Black Cape with red lining and high-collar, Cloth rags (not shown) for arms and wrists
* Two (2) pairs of fists
* Two (2) pairs of gripping hands (not shown)
* Two (2) pairs of Expressive hands
* One (1) right hand throwing “The Horns”
* Two (2) Necklaces: Crucifix and Pentagram Chains to go around his neck (not shown)
* Goat Skull
* Blood-filled Skull Chalice
* Bone cross Microphone

MERCYFUL FATE-Era KING DIAMOND Figure Coming From Super7




