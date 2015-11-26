9 янв 2021



Super7 представят фигурку вокалиста MERCYFUL FATE



Super7 объявили о выпуске серии фигурок вокалиста MERCYFUL FATE на основе концертных образов начала 80-х. Детали:



* Body with sculpted vest with leather texture detail and bullet belt.

* Three (3) heads: Classic Corpse Paint, No Makeup with sunglasses, and Debut Mercyful Fate makeup (not shown)

* Soft Goods: Black Cape with red lining and high-collar, Cloth rags (not shown) for arms and wrists

* Two (2) pairs of fists

* Two (2) pairs of gripping hands (not shown)

* Two (2) pairs of Expressive hands

* One (1) right hand throwing “The Horns”

* Two (2) Necklaces: Crucifix and Pentagram Chains to go around his neck (not shown)

* Goat Skull

* Blood-filled Skull Chalice

* Bone cross Microphone











+3 -1



просмотров: 302

