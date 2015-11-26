Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалист HELLOWEEN: «Мы потеряли огромную часть музыкальной ... 260
*WACKEN OPEN AIR всё. В 2021-м 48
*MAX CAVALERA — об альбоме SEPULTURA "Roots": «Он прошёл пров... 47
*Новая песня DARKTHRONE 39
*DAVID ELLEFSON знал об увольнении из MEGADETH за десять дней... 27
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Mayhem

*



13 июн 2021 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза MAYHEM

10 июн 2021 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза MAYHEM

4 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео MAYHEM

11 май 2021 : 		 Новый ЕР MAYHEM выйдет летом

19 апр 2021 : 		 MAYHEM получили награду

30 ноя 2020 : 		 Вокалист MAYHEM выпустил масло

30 авг 2020 : 		 Барабанщик MAYHEM: «Блэк-металл для меня — это осознание себя»

14 апр 2020 : 		 Гитарист MAYHEM: «У нас долги на 75 косых»

29 мар 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления MAYHEM в 2000

13 мар 2020 : 		 Тур MAYHEM и ABBATH отменен

27 дек 2019 : 		 NECROBUTCHER из MAYHEM о фильме "Lords Of Chaos"

8 ноя 2019 : 		 Новое видео MAYHEM

21 окт 2019 : 		 Новая песня MAYHEM

28 сен 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от MAYHEM

12 сен 2019 : 		 Репетиции MAYHEM выйдут на виниле

31 авг 2019 : 		 Новая песня MAYHEM

26 авг 2019 : 		 Оформление нового альбома MAYHEM

15 авг 2019 : 		 Детали нового альбома MAYHEM

9 май 2019 : 		 Новый альбом MAYHEM выйдет в октябре

3 апр 2019 : 		 Байопик о MAYHEM выйдет на физических носителях в мае

14 фев 2019 : 		 Актёр, сыгравший Евронимуса из MAYHEM: «Он такой милашка»

24 янв 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового фильма о MAYHEM

19 янв 2019 : 		 Трейлер к биопику MAYHEM

15 янв 2019 : 		 Трейлер к биопику MAYHEM

12 дек 2018 : 		 Переиздание MAYHEM доступно для прослушивания

11 окт 2018 : 		 Переиздание MAYHEM выйдет в декабре
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Трейлер нового релиза MAYHEM



*
zoom
*
* *
MAYHEM опубликовали трейлер к новому ЕР "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando", выход которого намечен на девятое июля в следующих вариантах:

* Deluxe silver 180g LP + CD Box Set (incl. 3 Art Prints + Slipmat)
- The 3 available graphics make up the overall concept from the already released visuals of the Daemon Box Set. The total of 6 graphics were considered as an alternative cover versions of the Daemon album and will not be reproduced after this limited edition run.
- The Slipmat contains a special print of the back cover (Punk-Head) of this EP!
- Limited to 1,000 units

(500 CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop / 300 Band Shop / 200 CM US Shop)

* CD Digipak

* 180g LP (double sided album cover!)
- Black LP (all outlets)
- Grey LP – 300 units (CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop)
- Tangerine LP – 200 units (CM US Shop)
- Creamy white LP – 300 units (EMP)
- Dark Green LP – 300 units (Nuclear Blast)
- Deep Blood Red LP – 300 units (Mayhem Webshop)
- Aqua LP – 500 units (US Indie Stores)

* Digital EP

Трек-лист:

Side A
"Voces Ab Alta"
"Black Glass Communion"
"Everlasting Dying Flame"

Side B
"In Defense Of Our Future" (Discharge cover)
"Hellnation" (Dead Kennedys cover)
"Only Death" (Rudimentary Peni cover)
"Commando" (Ramones cover)

MAYHEM - Former Members MESSIAH And MANIAC Discuss Appearances On Upcoming Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP In New Video Trailer



Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 119

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом