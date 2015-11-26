сегодня



Трейлер нового релиза MAYHEM



MAYHEM опубликовали трейлер к новому ЕР "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando", выход которого намечен на девятое июля в следующих вариантах:



* Deluxe silver 180g LP + CD Box Set (incl. 3 Art Prints + Slipmat)

- The 3 available graphics make up the overall concept from the already released visuals of the Daemon Box Set. The total of 6 graphics were considered as an alternative cover versions of the Daemon album and will not be reproduced after this limited edition run.

- The Slipmat contains a special print of the back cover (Punk-Head) of this EP!

- Limited to 1,000 units



(500 CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop / 300 Band Shop / 200 CM US Shop)



* CD Digipak



* 180g LP (double sided album cover!)

- Black LP (all outlets)

- Grey LP – 300 units (CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop)

- Tangerine LP – 200 units (CM US Shop)

- Creamy white LP – 300 units (EMP)

- Dark Green LP – 300 units (Nuclear Blast)

- Deep Blood Red LP – 300 units (Mayhem Webshop)

- Aqua LP – 500 units (US Indie Stores)



* Digital EP



Трек-лист:



Side A

"Voces Ab Alta"

"Black Glass Communion"

"Everlasting Dying Flame"



Side B

"In Defense Of Our Future" (Discharge cover)

"Hellnation" (Dead Kennedys cover)

"Only Death" (Rudimentary Peni cover)

"Commando" (Ramones cover)

</div> </div>





+2 -0



просмотров: 264

