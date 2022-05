Новое видео BRIAN MAY

сегодня



"Another World", новое видео BRIAN'a MAY'я, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня включена в обновлённую версию второго сольного альбома "Another World", выпущенную 22 апреля в следующих вариантах:



1-CD format



The original album newly remastered by Bob Ludwig from original tapes. The CD is presented in a digi pack with a 16-page booklet containing photos and album notes.



Space (Brian May)

Business (Brian May)

China Belle (Brian May)

Why Don’t We Try Again (Brian May)

On My Way Up (Brian May)

Cyborg (Brian May)

The Guv’nor (Brian May)

Wilderness (Brian May)

Slow Down (Larry Williams)

One Rainy Wish (Jimi Hendrix)

All The Way From Memphis (Ian Hunter)

Another World (Brian May)

Being On My Own (Brian May)





Presented in a 6-panel digipack with a 24-page booklet containing photos and album notes. The first CD is the original album Another World newly remastered by Bob Ludwig from the original master tapes, personally overseen by Brian May. The second CD Another Disc, (mastered by Adam Ayan) contains alternative versions, B-Sides and live tracks.



Disc 1 – Another World



Space (Brian May)

Business (Brian May)

China Belle (Brian May)

Why Don’t We Try Again (Brian May)

On My Way Up (Brian May)

Cyborg (Brian May)

The Guv’nor (Brian May)

Wilderness (Brian May)

Slow Down (Larry Williams)

One Rainy Wish (Jimi Hendrix)

All The Way From Memphis (Ian Hunter)

Another World (Brian May)

Being On My Own (Brian May)



Disc 2 – Another Disc



Brian Talks (Brian May)

“The Business” (Rock On Cozy Mix) (Brian May)

Hot Patootie* (Richard O’Brien)

F.B.I. (Original Ruff Mix With Real Bass And Drums) (Bruce Welch/Hank Brian Marvin/Jet Harris)

Maybe Baby* (Norman Petty/Charles Hardin)

It’s Only Make Believe* (Conway Twitty/Jack Nance)

Otro Lugar (Brian May)

Cyborg (Solo Instrumental Version) (Brian May)

Business Stings (Brian May)

I’ll Be Prayin’ (Brian May)

On My Way Up (Guitar Version) (Brian May)

The Last Great Optimist (Brian May)

On My Way Up (Live in Paris, June ’98) (Brian May)

Hammer To Fall (Live in Paris, June ’98) (Brian May)

My Boy (Brian May)



*guest vocal T.E. Conway





2-CD + 1 LP Collector’s Edition



Picture Disc / Cassette – available exclusively only from the Queen online Store









