Обновлённое видео BRIAN MAY



BRIAN MAY по случаю перевыпуска дебютного альбома "Back To The Light" представил обновлённую версию клипа на песню "Back To The Light: The Time Traveller 1992-2021".



Трек-лист:



Back To The Light



"The Dark"

"Back To The Light"

"Love Token"

"Resurrection"

"Too Much Love Will Kill You"

"Driven By You"

"Nothin’ But Blue"

"I’m Scared"

"Last Horizon"

"Let Your Heart Rule Your Head"

"Just One Life"

"Rollin’ Over"



- Produced by Brian May.

- Co-produced and engineered by Justin Shirley-Smith.

- All vocals, backing vocals, guitars, keyboards and anything else around – by Brian May unless otherwise stated.



Out Of The Light



"Nothin’ But Blue" - Guitar Version

"Too Much Love Will Kill You" – Guitar Version

"Just One Life" – Guitar Version

"Driven By You Two"

"Driven By You" – Ford Ad Version

"Tie Your Mother Down" (Featuring Slash) - Live on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, 5th April 1993

"Too Much Love Will Kill You" - Live at the Palace Theatre, Los Angeles, 6th April 1993

"’39 / Let Your Heart Rule Your Head" - Live at the Brixton Academy, 15th June 1993

"Last Horizon" - Live at the Brixton Academy, 15th June 1993

"We Will Rock You" - Live at the Brixton Academy 15 June 1993

"Driven By You" - Cozy and Neil Version ’93



- The Live tracks are played by The Brian May Band from the ‘Back To The Light’ Tour 1993.

- Brian May: Vocals/Guitar, Cozy Powell: Drums. Neil Murray: Bass, Spike Edney: Keyboards, Jamie Moses: Guitar/Vocals, Cathy Porter: Vocals, Shelley Preston: Vocals.

- “And a special thank you to Slash”.



- Audio Supervised by Justin Shirley-Smith and Kris Fredriksson.

- Mastered by Bob Ludwig & Adam Ayan, Gateway Mastering Studios, Portland, ME.

- Audio Restoration Kris Fredriksson.

- Half Speed vinyl mastering Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

