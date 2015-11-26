Arts
*Новый альбом IRON MAIDEN доступен для прослушивания 340
*Вокалист NAPALM DEATH — о веганстве 63
*Новое видео HYPOCRISY 42
*Новое видео IRON MAIDEN 39
*ROSS THE BOSS назвал нынешнюю версию MANOWAR посредственной,... 36
Brian May

United KingdomВеликобритания
Стиль
13 сен 2021 : 		 Обновлённое видео BRIAN MAY

13 авг 2021 : 		 Обновлённое видео BRIAN MAY

9 авг 2021 : 		 BRIAN MAY считает антиваксеров чудиками

2 авг 2021 : 		 Обновлённое видео BRIAN MAY

29 июн 2021 : 		 Обновлённое видео BRIAN MAY

25 июн 2021 : 		 BRIAN MAY переиздаёт дебютный альбом

22 май 2021 : 		 BRIAN MAY перенес операцию

14 апр 2021 : 		 Новое видео BRIAN MAY & KERRY ELLIS

25 янв 2021 : 		 Соло BRIAN MAY назвали лучшим

3 дек 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY удивлён, что около 70 млн американцев поддержали Трампа

10 ноя 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY: «Очень рад, что американцы это сделали!»

13 авг 2020 : 		 Гитарист QUEEN поблагодарил пожарных за спасение дома от пожара

7 авг 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY, NUNO BETTENCOURT, STEVE VAI, ZAKK WYLDE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN и TOSIN ABASI исполнили классику QUEEN

13 июл 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY сказал, что сотрудничество с TONY IOMMI возможно

17 июн 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY растроган похвалой

12 июн 2020 : 		 NUNO BETTENCOURT и STEVE VAI поздравили Brian'a May

27 май 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY: «Я как будто побывал на своих похоронах — круто!»

26 май 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY перенёс «небольшой сердечный приступ»

8 май 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY порвал ягодичную мышцу

12 апр 2020 : 		 JEFF SCOTT SOTO, ALEX SKOLNICK, STU HAMM, BUMBLEFOOT, DEBBY HOLIDAY и другие приняли вызов BRIAN MAY

8 апр 2020 : 		 Гитарист QUEEN о госпитализации Бориса Джонсона

1 апр 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY запустил челлендж

25 мар 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY: «Это стоило сделать уже три недели назад»

25 мар 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY опубликовал обучающее видео

19 мар 2020 : 		 BRIAN MAY о коронавирусе

18 дек 2019 : 		 BRIAN MAY о результатах выборов в Великобритании
BRIAN MAY по случаю перевыпуска дебютного альбома "Back To The Light" представил обновлённую версию клипа на песню "Back To The Light: The Time Traveller 1992-2021".

Трек-лист:

Back To The Light

"The Dark"
"Back To The Light"
"Love Token"
"Resurrection"
"Too Much Love Will Kill You"
"Driven By You"
"Nothin’ But Blue"
"I’m Scared"
"Last Horizon"
"Let Your Heart Rule Your Head"
"Just One Life"
"Rollin’ Over"

- Produced by Brian May.
- Co-produced and engineered by Justin Shirley-Smith.
- All vocals, backing vocals, guitars, keyboards and anything else around – by Brian May unless otherwise stated.

Out Of The Light

"Nothin’ But Blue" - Guitar Version
"Too Much Love Will Kill You" – Guitar Version
"Just One Life" – Guitar Version
"Driven By You Two"
"Driven By You" – Ford Ad Version
"Tie Your Mother Down" (Featuring Slash) - Live on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, 5th April 1993
"Too Much Love Will Kill You" - Live at the Palace Theatre, Los Angeles, 6th April 1993
"’39 / Let Your Heart Rule Your Head" - Live at the Brixton Academy, 15th June 1993
"Last Horizon" - Live at the Brixton Academy, 15th June 1993
"We Will Rock You" - Live at the Brixton Academy 15 June 1993
"Driven By You" - Cozy and Neil Version ’93

- The Live tracks are played by The Brian May Band from the ‘Back To The Light’ Tour 1993.
- Brian May: Vocals/Guitar, Cozy Powell: Drums. Neil Murray: Bass, Spike Edney: Keyboards, Jamie Moses: Guitar/Vocals, Cathy Porter: Vocals, Shelley Preston: Vocals.
- “And a special thank you to Slash”.

- Audio Supervised by Justin Shirley-Smith and Kris Fredriksson.
- Mastered by Bob Ludwig & Adam Ayan, Gateway Mastering Studios, Portland, ME.
- Audio Restoration Kris Fredriksson.
- Half Speed vinyl mastering Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Announces Physical Release And New Video For Classic Single



просмотров: 317

