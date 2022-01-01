Arts
Новости
Alice in Chains

16 авг 2022 : 		 ALICE IN CHAINS выпускают бокс-сет

13 авг 2022 : 		 ALICE IN CHAINS отыграли первое шоу за три года

13 июл 2022 : 		 Фигурки ALICE IN CHAINS осенью

13 июл 2022 : 		 JERRY CANTRELL об ALICE IN CHAINS: «Мы продолжаем творить на высшем уровне»

25 апр 2022 : 		 ALICE IN CHAINS планируют работу на этот год

10 апр 2022 : 		 ANN WILSON — о работе с ALICE IN CHAINS

10 фев 2022 : 		 Наследники оригинальных участников ALICE IN CHAINS продали свои права на музыку

8 ноя 2021 : 		 Гитарист ALICE IN CHAINS — о ЗСРнР

20 авг 2021 : 		 ALICE IN CHAINS сотрудничают с PUCK HCKY

16 дек 2020 : 		 ALICE IN CHAINS не начинали работу над альбомом

3 дек 2020 : 		 METALLICA, KORN, MASTODON и другие артисты исполнили песни ALICE IN CHAINS

30 ноя 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия ALICE IN CHAINS от 156/SILENCE

18 окт 2020 : 		 Бокс-сет ALICE IN CHAINS выйдет зимой

6 окт 2020 : 		 Очередная награда ALICE IN CHAINS

18 сен 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия ALICE IN CHAINS от THOU

12 ноя 2019 : 		 Виртуальный концерт ALICE IN CHAINS

27 окт 2019 : 		 ALICE IN CHAINS в Сиэтле

17 окт 2019 : 		 Вышел бурбон ALICE IN CHAINS

10 окт 2019 : 		 Вокалист STONE TEMPLE PILOTS чуть не оказался в ALICE IN CHAINS

19 авг 2019 : 		 ALICE IN CHAINS почти закончили тур в поддержку альбома

24 июл 2019 : 		 Вокалист/гитарист ALICE IN CHAINS выпустит сольный альбом в октябре

19 июл 2019 : 		 Финальная часть фильма ALICE IN CHAINS

29 июн 2019 : 		 Новая часть фильма ALICE IN CHAINS

7 июн 2019 : 		 Новая часть фильма ALICE IN CHAINS

5 июн 2019 : 		 Вокалист ALICE IN CHAINS снялся в фильме

28 май 2019 : 		 Новая часть фильма ALICE IN CHAINS
ALICE IN CHAINS выпускают бокс-сет



ALICE IN CHAINS по случаю тридцатилетия альбома Dirt выпустят юбилейное издание 23 сентября на двойном виниле и в виде бокс-сета, включающего:

* Box with lid filled with metal shavings. Move shavings around to create your own dirt design using magnetic cover figurine
* Resin cover figurine fits atop vinyl records on your record player
* "Dirt" on orange 2LP for the first time with remastered audio
* "Dirt" on CD with remastered audio
* Five 7" singles with brand new artwork on various colored vinyl: "Them Bones", "Down In A Hole", "Rooster", "Angry Chair" and "Would?"
* 80-page hardbound book
* Exclusive "Dirt"-inspired art prints by Cody Melick, Victor Melendez, Brent McKee, and Eric Wolfe Sahlsten
* 2-sided foldout poster
* 8x10 band photo glossy
* Four reprinted show posters
* Reprinted setlist
* "Dirt" tour laminate




просмотров: 235

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
