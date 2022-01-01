ALICE IN CHAINS выпускают бокс-сет

ALICE IN CHAINS по случаю тридцатилетия альбома Dirt выпустят юбилейное издание 23 сентября на двойном виниле и в виде бокс-сета, включающего:
* Box with lid filled with metal shavings. Move shavings around to create your own dirt design using magnetic cover figurine
* Resin cover figurine fits atop vinyl records on your record player
* "Dirt" on orange 2LP for the first time with remastered audio
* "Dirt" on CD with remastered audio
* Five 7" singles with brand new artwork on various colored vinyl: "Them Bones", "Down In A Hole", "Rooster", "Angry Chair" and "Would?"
* 80-page hardbound book
* Exclusive "Dirt"-inspired art prints by Cody Melick, Victor Melendez, Brent McKee, and Eric Wolfe Sahlsten
* 2-sided foldout poster
* 8x10 band photo glossy
* Four reprinted show posters
* Reprinted setlist
* "Dirt" tour laminate
