ALICE IN CHAINS выпускают бокс-сет



ALICE IN CHAINS по случаю тридцатилетия альбома Dirt выпустят юбилейное издание 23 сентября на двойном виниле и в виде бокс-сета, включающего:



* Box with lid filled with metal shavings. Move shavings around to create your own dirt design using magnetic cover figurine

* Resin cover figurine fits atop vinyl records on your record player

* "Dirt" on orange 2LP for the first time with remastered audio

* "Dirt" on CD with remastered audio

* Five 7" singles with brand new artwork on various colored vinyl: "Them Bones", "Down In A Hole", "Rooster", "Angry Chair" and "Would?"

* 80-page hardbound book

* Exclusive "Dirt"-inspired art prints by Cody Melick, Victor Melendez, Brent McKee, and Eric Wolfe Sahlsten

* 2-sided foldout poster

* 8x10 band photo glossy

* Four reprinted show posters

* Reprinted setlist

* "Dirt" tour laminate







