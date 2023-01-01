Новый альбом LORDI выйдет весной

LORDI сообщили о том, что новая работа, получившая название "Screem Writers Guild", будет выпущена весной на Atomic Fire Records.
The year has turned to 2023 and it's time to fix our beady little eyes on the new era and the - soon to be released - new album: SCREEM WRITERS GUILD рџ”Ґрџ¦‡! Some juicy appetizers of it are coming up sooner than you might expext... stay tuned! . . #lordi@atomicfirerecpic.twitter.com/U6QH1JdIBJ
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет