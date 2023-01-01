Arts
Новости
*С Новым годом! 42
*DAVID LEE ROTH — об отношениях с Эдом 30
*OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB HALFORD, GLENN DANZIG вошли в список 200 ... 21
*Против STEVEN TYLER подали иск за домогательства. В 1973 19
*PANTERA: вид сзади от Rob'a 17
*MIKE PORTNOY с дочкой угадывают Beatles! 12
*DAVID REECE — об участии в ACCEPT: «Это была возможность, к... 10
*Видео полного выступления PANTERA 8
*Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома VICTOR SMOLSKI 6
*Вокалист VOIVOD — о выживании в меняющейся индустрии 6
Lordi

5 янв 2023 : 		 Новый альбом LORDI выйдет весной

11 дек 2022 : 		 Новая версия хита LORDI

23 ноя 2022 : 		 LORDI планируют новый альбом весной

25 сен 2022 : 		 Новый сингл бывшего басиста LORDI

7 сен 2022 : 		 Бывший басист LORDI выпускает сольный альбом

14 июн 2022 : 		 LORDI выпустили новый сингл

8 июн 2022 : 		 LORDI нашли гитариста

10 май 2022 : 		 LORDI покинул гитарист

14 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORDI

10 янв 2022 : 		 Новая песня LORDI

20 дек 2021 : 		 Новая песня LORDI

26 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

25 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

26 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

23 авг 2021 : 		 Детали нового семиальбомного релиза LORDI

7 апр 2021 : 		 Новые альбомы LORDI выйдут осенью — сразу семь штук

17 окт 2020 : 		 Бывший басист LORDI выпускает альбом

19 май 2020 : 		 LORDI развлекаются на карантине

26 апр 2020 : 		 Лидер LORDI: «Люблю имидж GHOST, но не музыку»

10 апр 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления LORDI

3 мар 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления LORDI

21 янв 2020 : 		 Фронтмен LORDI устал от одинаково звучащих альбомов

19 янв 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORDI

25 дек 2019 : 		 Сольный сингл гитариста LORDI

1 дек 2019 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

9 ноя 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORDI
Новый альбом LORDI выйдет весной



LORDI сообщили о том, что новая работа, получившая название "Screem Writers Guild", будет выпущена весной на Atomic Fire Records.

The year has turned to 2023 and it's time to fix our beady little eyes on the new era and the - soon to be released - new album: SCREEM WRITERS GUILD рџ”Ґрџ¦‡! Some juicy appetizers of it are coming up sooner than you might expext... stay tuned!
.
.
#lordi@atomicfirerecpic.twitter.com/U6QH1JdIBJ






просмотров: 281

