31 мар 2023



Новое видео LORDI



"Dead Again Jayne", новое видео группы LORDI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Screem Writers Guild, выходящего 31 марта на Atomic Fire Records в следующих вариантах:



- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.



The box set will be available in three color variants:

- Red/Black Splatter vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records Mailorder

- Green Marbled vinyl @ EMP

- Purple/Black Marbled vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx



- digipak CD

- 2xLP gatefold (Transparent/Blue Marbled)

- 2xLP gatefold (Red/Black Splatter; only available in Europe)

- 2xLP gatefold (Green Marbled; only available @ EMP)

- 2xLP gatefold (Purple/Black Marbled; only available @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx)

- digital



Трек-лист:



"Dead Again Jayne"

"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"

"Unliving Picture Show"

"Inhumanoid"

"Thing In The Cage"

"Vampyro Fang Club"

"The Bride"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil"

"Scarecrow"

"Lycantropical Island"

"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"

"The SCG Awards"

"Heavengeance"

"End Credits"







