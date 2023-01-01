Arts
Новости
Новое видео METALLICA
Вокалист METALLICA: «Мы весьма средненькие музыканты»
GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, OZZY OSBOURNE, METALL...
WOLF HOFFMANN думал, что металл умер, когда появился гранж
DAVE MUSTAINE считает, что KIKO лучше подходит для MEGADETH,...
Новая песня METAL CHURCH
Басист METALLICA спел на песне из нового альбома
TED NUGENT почтил память политических заключенных
PARADISE LOST нашли барабанщика
OZZY OSBOURNE готов к фестивалю Power Trip
Lordi

31 мар 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

3 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORDI

28 янв 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORDI

5 янв 2023 : 		 Новый альбом LORDI выйдет весной

11 дек 2022 : 		 Новая версия хита LORDI

23 ноя 2022 : 		 LORDI планируют новый альбом весной

25 сен 2022 : 		 Новый сингл бывшего басиста LORDI

7 сен 2022 : 		 Бывший басист LORDI выпускает сольный альбом

14 июн 2022 : 		 LORDI выпустили новый сингл

8 июн 2022 : 		 LORDI нашли гитариста

10 май 2022 : 		 LORDI покинул гитарист

14 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORDI

10 янв 2022 : 		 Новая песня LORDI

20 дек 2021 : 		 Новая песня LORDI

26 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

25 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

26 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORDI

23 авг 2021 : 		 Детали нового семиальбомного релиза LORDI

7 апр 2021 : 		 Новые альбомы LORDI выйдут осенью — сразу семь штук

17 окт 2020 : 		 Бывший басист LORDI выпускает альбом

19 май 2020 : 		 LORDI развлекаются на карантине

26 апр 2020 : 		 Лидер LORDI: «Люблю имидж GHOST, но не музыку»

10 апр 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления LORDI

3 мар 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления LORDI

21 янв 2020 : 		 Фронтмен LORDI устал от одинаково звучащих альбомов

19 янв 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORDI
|||| 31 мар 2023

Новое видео LORDI



"Dead Again Jayne", новое видео группы LORDI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Screem Writers Guild, выходящего 31 марта на Atomic Fire Records в следующих вариантах:

- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.

The box set will be available in three color variants:
- Red/Black Splatter vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records Mailorder
- Green Marbled vinyl @ EMP
- Purple/Black Marbled vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx

- digipak CD
- 2xLP gatefold (Transparent/Blue Marbled)
- 2xLP gatefold (Red/Black Splatter; only available in Europe)
- 2xLP gatefold (Green Marbled; only available @ EMP)
- 2xLP gatefold (Purple/Black Marbled; only available @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx)
- digital

Трек-лист:

"Dead Again Jayne"
"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"
"Unliving Picture Show"
"Inhumanoid"
"Thing In The Cage"
"Vampyro Fang Club"
"The Bride"
"Lucyfer Prime Evil"
"Scarecrow"
"Lycantropical Island"
"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"
"The SCG Awards"
"Heavengeance"
"End Credits"

просмотров: 150

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
