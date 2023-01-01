Arts
Новости
*MEGADETH кинули автора обложки? 33
*KREATOR отыграли сет из песен 1985-1990 32
*Новое видео LIMP BIZKIT 29
*Не упусти кассету METALLICA! 18
*STEVEN TYLER официально назван ответчиком по делу о насилии 12
Kamelot

11 фев 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

8 фев 2023 : 		 KAMELOT исполнили новую песню

12 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

15 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

27 окт 2022 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет в 2023 году

20 окт 2022 : 		 ROY KHAN — об уходе из KAMELOT

12 авг 2022 : 		 ROY KHAN очень рад, что KAMELOT продолжили деятельность

1 июл 2022 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет в 2023 году

26 май 2022 : 		 KAMELOT сняли два клипа

28 окт 2021 : 		 ROY KHAN — об уходе из KAMELOT

2 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалист KAMELOT — о замене Roy'я Khan'a

28 дек 2020 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT — о новом альбоме: «Будет микс»

15 окт 2020 : 		 KAMELOT готовы к записи

21 авг 2020 : 		 У KAMELOT есть 25

18 авг 2020 : 		 Вокалист KAMELOT: «Пандемия не сильно поменяла наши планы»

10 июл 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза KAMELOT

6 июн 2020 : 		 Трейлер к новому релизу KAMELOT

4 июн 2020 : 		 KAMELOT выпускают концертный релиз

3 июн 2020 : 		 KAMELOT работают над новым материалом

28 фев 2020 : 		 Книга о KAMELOT выйдет в этом году

21 июн 2019 : 		 Вокалисты KAMELOT и KOBRA AND THE LOTUS помолвлены

22 апр 2019 : 		 Кавер-версия KAMELOT на арфах

10 апр 2019 : 		 KAMELOT нашли ударника

14 мар 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от KAMELOT

10 дек 2018 : 		 KAMELOT впервые за пять лет выступили в Австралии

17 сен 2018 : 		 KAMELOT сняли концерт для DVD
Видео с выступления KAMELOT



Видео с выступления KAMELOT, которое состоялось четвертого февраля в Сантьяго, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (with Melissa Bonny)
"Rule the World"
"Insomnia"
"When the Lights Are Down"
"Veil of Elysium"
"Here's to the Fall"
"Karma"
"Center of the Universe"
"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" (with Melissa Bonny)
"Forever"

Encore:
"March of Mephisto" (with Melissa Bonny)
"One More Flag In The Ground"
"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" (with Melissa Bonny)

просмотров: 166

