Видео с выступления KAMELOT



Видео с выступления KAMELOT, которое состоялось четвертого февраля в Сантьяго, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (with Melissa Bonny)

"Rule the World"

"Insomnia"

"When the Lights Are Down"

"Veil of Elysium"

"Here's to the Fall"

"Karma"

"Center of the Universe"

"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" (with Melissa Bonny)

"Forever"



Encore:

"March of Mephisto" (with Melissa Bonny)

"One More Flag In The Ground"

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" (with Melissa Bonny)







