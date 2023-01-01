Arts
Новости
Kamelot

15 авг 2023 : 		 Переиздания KAMELOT выйдут осенью

12 июл 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

23 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

22 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

22 мар 2023 : 		 MELISSA BONNY представляет новый альбом KAMELOT

15 мар 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

15 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

11 фев 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

8 фев 2023 : 		 KAMELOT исполнили новую песню

12 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

15 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

27 окт 2022 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет в 2023 году

20 окт 2022 : 		 ROY KHAN — об уходе из KAMELOT

12 авг 2022 : 		 ROY KHAN очень рад, что KAMELOT продолжили деятельность

1 июл 2022 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет в 2023 году

26 май 2022 : 		 KAMELOT сняли два клипа

28 окт 2021 : 		 ROY KHAN — об уходе из KAMELOT

2 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалист KAMELOT — о замене Roy'я Khan'a

28 дек 2020 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT — о новом альбоме: «Будет микс»

15 окт 2020 : 		 KAMELOT готовы к записи

21 авг 2020 : 		 У KAMELOT есть 25

18 авг 2020 : 		 Вокалист KAMELOT: «Пандемия не сильно поменяла наши планы»

10 июл 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза KAMELOT

6 июн 2020 : 		 Трейлер к новому релизу KAMELOT

4 июн 2020 : 		 KAMELOT выпускают концертный релиз

3 июн 2020 : 		 KAMELOT работают над новым материалом
|||| 15 авг 2023

Переиздания KAMELOT выйдут осенью



KAMELOT совместно с Knife Fight Media и Napalm Records 17 ноября выпустит на виниле и CD переиздания альбомов Ghost Opera, Poetry For The Poisoned и One Cold Winter's Night.

One Cold Winter's Night:

CD & LP 1    
"Intro: Un Assasino Molto Silenzioso"
"The Black Halo"
"Soul Society"
"The Edge of Paradise"
"Center of the Universe" (feat. Mari Youngblood)
"Nights of Arabia" (feat. Elisabeth Kjærnes)
"Abandoned" (feat. Mari Youngblood)
"Forever"
Keyboard Solo
"The Haunting" (feat. Simone Simons)
"Moonlight"
    
CD & LP 2    
"When the Lights are Down"
"Elizabeth Part I: Mirror Mirror" (feat. Elizabeth Bathory)
"Elizabeth Part II: Requiem for the Innocent" (feat. Elizabeth Bathory)
"Elizabeth Part  III: Fall from Grace" (feat. Elizabeth Bathory)
"March Of Mephisto" (feat. Elisabeth Kjærnes, Shagrath)
"Karma"
Drum Solo
"Farewell"
"Outro"
"Epilogue" (Bonus Track)

Ghost Opera: The Second Coming:

CD 1 & LP        
"Solitaire"
"Rule The World"
"Ghost Opera"
"The Human Stain"
"Blücher" (feat. Simone Simons)    
"Love You to Death"
"Up Through the Ashes"
"Mourning Star"
"Silence of the Darkness"
"Anthem"
"Eden Echo"
        
CD 2        
"Solitaire" (live)
"Ghost Opera" (live)
"The Human Stain" (live)
"Mourning Star" (live)
"When the Lights are Down" (live)
"Abandoned" (live)
"The Haunting (Somewhere in Time)" (live, feat. Simone Simons)
"Memento Mori" (live)
"Epilogue" (live)
"March of Mephisto" (live)
"Season's End" (Japanese Edition Bonus Track)
"The Pendulous Fall" (Limited Edition Bonus Track)
"Epilogue" (The Black Halo Japanese Bonus Track)
"Rule the World" (Remix)

Poetry For The Poisoned:

CD 1 & LP        
"The Great Pandemonium" (feat. Bjorn "Speed" Strid)
"If Tomorrow Came"
"Dear Editor"
"The Zodiac" (feat. Jon Oliva)
"Hunter's Season" (feat. Gus G)
"House on a Hill" (feat. Simone Simons)
"Necropolis"
"My Train of Thoughts"
"Seal of Woven Years"
"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. I: Incubus"    
"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. II: So Long" (feat. Simone Simons)
"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. III: All Is Over" (feat. Simone Simons)
"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. IV: Dissection"
"Once Upon a Time"
"House on a Hill" (Uncut Version feat. Simone Simons) - only on LP reissue editions
                
CD 2  (Live From Wacken Open Air 2010)        
"The Great Pandemonium"
"The Human Stain"
"Center of the Universe"
"Pendulous Fall"
"Hunter's Season"
"Karma"
"Forever"
"March of Mephisto"

KAMELOT Announce Reissue Editions Of Ghost Opera, Poetry For The Poisoned, One Cold Winter's Night




