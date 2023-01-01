15 авг 2023



Переиздания KAMELOT выйдут осенью



KAMELOT совместно с Knife Fight Media и Napalm Records 17 ноября выпустит на виниле и CD переиздания альбомов Ghost Opera, Poetry For The Poisoned и One Cold Winter's Night.



One Cold Winter's Night:



CD & LP 1

"Intro: Un Assasino Molto Silenzioso"

"The Black Halo"

"Soul Society"

"The Edge of Paradise"

"Center of the Universe" (feat. Mari Youngblood)

"Nights of Arabia" (feat. Elisabeth Kjærnes)

"Abandoned" (feat. Mari Youngblood)

"Forever"

Keyboard Solo

"The Haunting" (feat. Simone Simons)

"Moonlight"



CD & LP 2

"When the Lights are Down"

"Elizabeth Part I: Mirror Mirror" (feat. Elizabeth Bathory)

"Elizabeth Part II: Requiem for the Innocent" (feat. Elizabeth Bathory)

"Elizabeth Part III: Fall from Grace" (feat. Elizabeth Bathory)

"March Of Mephisto" (feat. Elisabeth Kjærnes, Shagrath)

"Karma"

Drum Solo

"Farewell"

"Outro"

"Epilogue" (Bonus Track)



Ghost Opera: The Second Coming:



CD 1 & LP

"Solitaire"

"Rule The World"

"Ghost Opera"

"The Human Stain"

"Blücher" (feat. Simone Simons)

"Love You to Death"

"Up Through the Ashes"

"Mourning Star"

"Silence of the Darkness"

"Anthem"

"Eden Echo"



CD 2

"Solitaire" (live)

"Ghost Opera" (live)

"The Human Stain" (live)

"Mourning Star" (live)

"When the Lights are Down" (live)

"Abandoned" (live)

"The Haunting (Somewhere in Time)" (live, feat. Simone Simons)

"Memento Mori" (live)

"Epilogue" (live)

"March of Mephisto" (live)

"Season's End" (Japanese Edition Bonus Track)

"The Pendulous Fall" (Limited Edition Bonus Track)

"Epilogue" (The Black Halo Japanese Bonus Track)

"Rule the World" (Remix)



Poetry For The Poisoned:



CD 1 & LP

"The Great Pandemonium" (feat. Bjorn "Speed" Strid)

"If Tomorrow Came"

"Dear Editor"

"The Zodiac" (feat. Jon Oliva)

"Hunter's Season" (feat. Gus G)

"House on a Hill" (feat. Simone Simons)

"Necropolis"

"My Train of Thoughts"

"Seal of Woven Years"

"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. I: Incubus"

"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. II: So Long" (feat. Simone Simons)

"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. III: All Is Over" (feat. Simone Simons)

"Poetry for the Poisoned, Pt. IV: Dissection"

"Once Upon a Time"

"House on a Hill" (Uncut Version feat. Simone Simons) - only on LP reissue editions



CD 2 (Live From Wacken Open Air 2010)

"The Great Pandemonium"

"The Human Stain"

"Center of the Universe"

"Pendulous Fall"

"Hunter's Season"

"Karma"

"Forever"

"March of Mephisto"







