СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

Новости
Новости
*Бывший басист ACCEPT был несчастлив в группе 30
*Барабанщик METALLICA — о "Lulu": «Эта пластинка выдержала ис... 18
*Видео с выступления FEAR FACTORY 16
*На барабанщика DEF LEPPARD напали во Флориде 14
*Видео с текстом от METALLICA 14
*

Kamelot

*



22 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

22 мар 2023 : 		 MELISSA BONNY представляет новый альбом KAMELOT

15 мар 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

15 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

11 фев 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

8 фев 2023 : 		 KAMELOT исполнили новую песню

12 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

15 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

27 окт 2022 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет в 2023 году

20 окт 2022 : 		 ROY KHAN — об уходе из KAMELOT

12 авг 2022 : 		 ROY KHAN очень рад, что KAMELOT продолжили деятельность

1 июл 2022 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет в 2023 году

26 май 2022 : 		 KAMELOT сняли два клипа

28 окт 2021 : 		 ROY KHAN — об уходе из KAMELOT

2 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалист KAMELOT — о замене Roy'я Khan'a

28 дек 2020 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT — о новом альбоме: «Будет микс»

15 окт 2020 : 		 KAMELOT готовы к записи

21 авг 2020 : 		 У KAMELOT есть 25

18 авг 2020 : 		 Вокалист KAMELOT: «Пандемия не сильно поменяла наши планы»

10 июл 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза KAMELOT

6 июн 2020 : 		 Трейлер к новому релизу KAMELOT

4 июн 2020 : 		 KAMELOT выпускают концертный релиз

3 июн 2020 : 		 KAMELOT работают над новым материалом

28 фев 2020 : 		 Книга о KAMELOT выйдет в этом году

21 июн 2019 : 		 Вокалисты KAMELOT и KOBRA AND THE LOTUS помолвлены

22 апр 2019 : 		 Кавер-версия KAMELOT на арфах
Видео с выступления KAMELOT



Видео с выступления KAMELOT, которое состоялось 18 марта в Mainstage, Den Bosch, Нидерланды, доступно для просмотра ниже.

Сет-лист:

"Veil of Elysium"
"Rule the World"
"Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)"
"Insomnia"
"When the Lights Are Down"
"Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)"
"New Babylon"
"Manus Dei"
"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)"
"March of Mephisto"
"Karma"
"Song for Jolee"
"NightSky" (Live debut)
- drum solo -
"Forever"

Encore:
"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)"
"One More Flag in the Ground"
"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)"

KAMELOT - Fan-Filmed Video From Den Bosch Show Streaming




просмотров: 146

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
