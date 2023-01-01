сегодня



Видео с выступления KAMELOT



Видео с выступления KAMELOT, которое состоялось 18 марта в Mainstage, Den Bosch, Нидерланды, доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



"Veil of Elysium"

"Rule the World"

"Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)"

"Insomnia"

"When the Lights Are Down"

"Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)"

"New Babylon"

"Manus Dei"

"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)"

"March of Mephisto"

"Karma"

"Song for Jolee"

"NightSky" (Live debut)

- drum solo -

"Forever"



Encore:

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)"

"One More Flag in the Ground"

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)"







+0 -0



просмотров: 146

