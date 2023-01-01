Кассетный бокс-сет от DESTRUCTION

Darkness Shall Rise Productions тиражом в тысячу копий выпустили кассетный бокс-сет DESTRUCTION, в который вошли работы с 1984 по 1990 годы:
Tape 1: Bestial Invasion Of Hell
Tape 2: Sentence Of Death
Tape 3: Infernal Overkill
Tape 4: Eternal Devastation
Tape 5: Mad Butcher
Tape 6: Release From Agony
Tape 7: Live Ruins (Dynamo '87)
Tape 8: Live Without Sense
Tape 9: Cracked Brain
Бокс-сет также включает:
- massive hardcover-book (with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (exclusive long interviews with Schmier, Mike, Tommy and Oli were specially conducted for this box)
- metal pin
- 2 regular patches
- shaped backpatch
- flag
- 4 double sided posters
- hand-numbered certificate
