Новости
Destruction

11 янв 2023 : 		 Фронтмен DESTRUCTION: «Всё ещё хочется показать молодым ребятам, как это делается»

11 янв 2023 : 		 Кассетный бокс-сет от DESTRUCTION

29 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео DESTRUCTION

5 апр 2022 : 		 Новое видео DESTRUCTION

24 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео DESTRUCTION

6 фев 2022 : 		 DESTRUCTION о записи альбома

16 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео DESTRUCTION

23 авг 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления DESTRUCTION

19 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео DESTRUCTION

15 авг 2021 : 		 Лидер DESTRUCTION о ситуации с гитаристом

12 авг 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза DESTRUCTION

5 авг 2021 : 		 DESTRUCTION выступили без Mike'a

9 июл 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза DESTRUCTION

27 май 2021 : 		 Концертный релиз DESTRUCTION выйдет летом

15 апр 2021 : 		 DESTRUCTION на NAPALM RECORDS

29 мар 2021 : 		 Новый альбом DESTRUCTION выйдет в 2022 году

14 дек 2020 : 		 Лидер DESTRUCTION: «Если не платить, то ничего не будет»

9 дек 2020 : 		 DESTRUCTION приглашают на концерт

17 ноя 2020 : 		 DESTRUCTION что-то готовят

17 июл 2020 : 		 Документальные ролик от DESTRUCTION

7 июл 2020 : 		 DESTRUCTION о недавних концертах

4 июл 2020 : 		 Концертное видео на сингл DESTRUCTION

28 июн 2020 : 		 Лидер DESTRUCTION: «Не хочу, чтобы металл стал новой хипстерской фишкой»

26 июн 2020 : 		 DESTRUCTION добавили еще один концерт

24 июн 2020 : 		 Лидер DESTRUCTION: «Драйв-ин-концерты? Да ну не!»

15 июн 2020 : 		 DESTRUCTION отыграют концерт летом
Кассетный бокс-сет от DESTRUCTION



Darkness Shall Rise Productions тиражом в тысячу копий выпустили кассетный бокс-сет DESTRUCTION, в который вошли работы с 1984 по 1990 годы:

Tape 1: Bestial Invasion Of Hell
Tape 2: Sentence Of Death
Tape 3: Infernal Overkill
Tape 4: Eternal Devastation
Tape 5: Mad Butcher
Tape 6: Release From Agony
Tape 7: Live Ruins (Dynamo '87)
Tape 8: Live Without Sense
Tape 9: Cracked Brain

Бокс-сет также включает:

- massive hardcover-book (with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (exclusive long interviews with Schmier, Mike, Tommy and Oli were specially conducted for this box)
- metal pin
- 2 regular patches
- shaped backpatch
- flag
- 4 double sided posters
- hand-numbered certificate

DESTRUCTION - Limited Edition "Trapped In Lunatic Possession" 9-Tape Box Set Available




1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом