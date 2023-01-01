сегодня



Кассетный бокс-сет от DESTRUCTION



Darkness Shall Rise Productions тиражом в тысячу копий выпустили кассетный бокс-сет DESTRUCTION, в который вошли работы с 1984 по 1990 годы:



Tape 1: Bestial Invasion Of Hell

Tape 2: Sentence Of Death

Tape 3: Infernal Overkill

Tape 4: Eternal Devastation

Tape 5: Mad Butcher

Tape 6: Release From Agony

Tape 7: Live Ruins (Dynamo '87)

Tape 8: Live Without Sense

Tape 9: Cracked Brain



Бокс-сет также включает:



- massive hardcover-book (with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (exclusive long interviews with Schmier, Mike, Tommy and Oli were specially conducted for this box)

- metal pin

- 2 regular patches

- shaped backpatch

- flag

- 4 double sided posters

- hand-numbered certificate







+2 -1



просмотров: 390

