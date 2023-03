NIKKI SIXX назвал CARMINE'a APPICE'a «никчёмным барабанщиком»

Love how people talk FOR us without talking TO us. This is why the media has lost credibility. Obviously by printing BS they make money off of advertising and we’re not into that clickbait game. When the truth comes out it will be FROM üs.. #TheFutureIsOurs

It’s a funny money game.