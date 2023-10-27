Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Бывший басист ACCEPT об уходе к бывшему вокалисту ACCEPT: «Я... 89
*MIKE PORTNOY снова в DREAM THEATER! 59
*Лидер W.A.S.P.: «Нельзя запрещать свободу высказываний» 57
*ROB HALFORD: «Когда положат конец притеснениям LGBTQ+?» 36
*DAVE LOMBARDO считает SLAYER лучшей группой из «большой четв... 29
*DAVID ELLEFSON: «Наконец-то я снова могу носить свои футболк... 26
*Вокалист SLIPKNOT: «Да нет у нас тонн бабосов!» 23
*MARKO HIETALA: «Вернусь ли я в NIGHTWISH? Это вряд ли» 19
*Барабанщик SYSTEM OF A DOWN: «Из-за моих взглядов многие от ... 18
*THE OFFSPRING что-то выпустят в 2024 17
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Бывший басист ACCEPT об уходе к бывшему вокалисту ACCEPT: «Я... 89
*MIKE PORTNOY снова в DREAM THEATER! 59
*Лидер W.A.S.P.: «Нельзя запрещать свободу высказываний» 57
*ROB HALFORD: «Когда положат конец притеснениям LGBTQ+?» 36
*DAVE LOMBARDO считает SLAYER лучшей группой из «большой четв... 29
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Serj Tankian

*



26 окт 2023 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN выпускает мемуары

24 ноя 2022 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN о выступлении с Brian'ом May

23 окт 2022 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN — о восприятии критики

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новая композиция от SERJ TANKIAN

6 окт 2022 : 		 Новая композиция от SERJ TANKIAN

5 окт 2022 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN работает над книгой

29 сен 2022 : 		 Новая композиция от SERJ TANKIAN

20 сен 2022 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN выпускает новый ЕР

7 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео SERJ TANKIAN

15 дек 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN критикует гитариста LED ZEPPELIN

13 дек 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN открыт для новых сольных релизов

26 окт 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN рад, что был вакцинирован

22 окт 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN подцепил COVID-19

29 авг 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN в новом видео TINA GUO

28 июл 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN представил новые треки

12 июл 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN представил новый релиз

10 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео SERJ TANKIAN

18 июн 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN представил новую композицию

11 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео SERJ TANKIAN

13 май 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN поёт с армянскими девочками

1 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео SERJ TANKIAN

19 апр 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от SERJ TANKIAN

8 апр 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN: «Все выдохнули с уходом Трампа»

4 апр 2021 : 		 Фронтмен SYSTEM OF A DOWN защищает своё право высказываться по политическим вопросам

19 мар 2021 : 		 Новое видео SERJ TANKIAN

9 мар 2021 : 		 SERJ TANKIAN: «Я люблю и уважаю JOHN'a DOLMAYAN'a, но не его взгляды»
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 26 окт 2023

SERJ TANKIAN выпускает мемуары



zoom
Hachette Books сообщили о выпуске мемуаров SERJ TANKIAN "Down With The System" , которые будут доступны начиная с 14 мая в варианте eBook и аудио-версии.

Boom! - I wrote a new book. I had a blast working on this accidentally hatched philosophical memoir as itвЂ™s given me the unique opportunity to deep dive into my family history, my own motivations from a young age and lessons I didnвЂ™t know I had learned. Pre-Order Is AvailableвЂ¦ pic.twitter.com/SBMrnAOWNR






Like!+2Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 5 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

27 окт 2023
H
H-mer
Серж готов выпускать всё что угодно, только не новый альбом SOAD
Like!1
27 окт 2023
WahrandPhain
H-mer, а кому он нужен? Они уже старые и безыдейные
27 окт 2023
O
Old Nothing
Ребята какие ваши ожидания от книги?
27 окт 2023
WahrandPhain
Old Nothing, абсолютно похуй. Стенания старого армянина не нужно. А этот хуй наверняка додумается приташить в книгу политику.

просмотров: 527

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом