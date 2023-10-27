26 окт 2023



SERJ TANKIAN выпускает мемуары



Hachette Books сообщили о выпуске мемуаров SERJ TANKIAN "Down With The System" , которые будут доступны начиная с 14 мая в варианте eBook и аудио-версии.









Boom! - I wrote a new book. I had a blast working on this accidentally hatched philosophical memoir as itвЂ™s given me the unique opportunity to deep dive into my family history, my own motivations from a young age and lessons I didnвЂ™t know I had learned. Pre-Order Is AvailableвЂ¦ pic.twitter.com/SBMrnAOWNR





