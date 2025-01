IвАЩve been wanting to say this since I was 6 years old, and I think itвАЩs finally time to tell you once and for all that the 1997 album вАШGeneration SwineвАЩ by M√ґtley Cr√Љe is objectively fucking awesome, and if you donвАЩt like it, you are, regrettably, incorrect.









ItвАЩs like they always say; sometimes it takes 28 years to defend a late 90вАЩs outlier grunge record.