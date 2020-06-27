Arts
Butcher Babies

29 июн 2020 : 		 Барабашка в доме вокалистки BUTCHER BABIES

5 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалистка BUTCHER BABIES: «Слово на букву "Н" — это отвратительно!»

29 апр 2020 : 		 Барабанщик ANTHRAX и вокалистка BUTCHER BABIES исполняют песню Тома Петти

27 апр 2020 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES завершили работу над альбомом

13 фев 2020 : 		 Вокалистка BUTCHER BABIES: «В этом году будет много интересного»

9 фев 2020 : 		 Вокалистка BUTCHER BABIES: «Я большая фанатка PANTERA»

16 май 2019 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES приступили к работе над альбомом

1 июн 2018 : 		 Акустика от BUTCHER BABIES

28 май 2018 : 		 Новое видео BUTCHER BABIES

7 май 2018 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES в акустике

2 мар 2018 : 		 Акустика от BUTCHER BABIES

5 янв 2018 : 		 Вокалистка BUTCHER BABIES: «На сцену я надеваю больше одежды, чем многие надевают в церковь».

30 окт 2017 : 		 Новое видео BUTCHER BABIES

16 окт 2017 : 		 Новая песня BUTCHER BABIES

5 окт 2017 : 		 Вокалистка BUTCHER BABIES: «Мы не справляемся с контролем над оружием»

30 сен 2017 : 		 Новая песня BUTCHER BABIES

19 сен 2017 : 		 Новое видео BUTCHER BABIES

9 сен 2017 : 		 Новая песня BUTCHER BABIES

30 авг 2017 : 		 Обложка нового альбома BUTCHER BABIES

14 авг 2017 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES хотят вернуть немного сексуальности

1 апр 2017 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES нашли барабанщика

26 мар 2017 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES приступили к записи

18 янв 2017 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES об участии в туре с MEGADETH

13 дек 2016 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES: «Мы соединили влияние BLACK SABBATH и SLIPKNOT, создав свой звук»

30 апр 2016 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES не нравится Дональд Трамп

25 апр 2016 : 		 BUTCHER BABIES готовы к созиданию
Барабашка в доме вокалистки BUTCHER BABIES



Вокалистка BUTCHER BABIES Heidi Shepherd утверждает, что в её доме есть привидение, — ролик доступен ниже.



просмотров: 438

