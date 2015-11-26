сегодня



Бокс-сет THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью



Двадцать третьего октября Universal выпустят бокс-сет THIN LIZZY, в которой войдут шесть CD и DVD с 99 треками, 74 из которых ранее не издавались, а 83 никогда не были доступны на CD или в стриме. В DVD войдут часовой фильм "Bad Reputation", а также запись выступления 1976 года в Rod Stewart A Night On The Town.



Previously unreleased*

Previously unavailable on CD and streaming**



CD One: The Singles

"Whiskey in The Jar" - 7″ Edit

"Randolph’s Tango" - Radio Edit**

"The Rocker" - 7″ Edit

"Little Darling" - 7″ Single

"Philomena" - 7″ Single

"Rosalie" - 7″ Mix**

"Wild One" - 7″ Single

"The Boys Are Back in Town" - 7” Edit**

"Jailbreak" - 7” Edit**

"Don’t Believe A Word" - 7″ Single

"Dancing in The Moonlight" - 7″ Single

"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song" - 7″ Single

"Waiting for An Alibi" - Extra Verse

"Do Anything You Want To" - 7″ Single

"Sarah" - 7″ Single

"Chinatown" - 7” DJ/Radio Edit**

"Killer on the Loose" - 7″ Single

"Trouble Boys" - 7″ Single

"Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)" - 7” Edit**

"Cold Sweat" - 7″ Single

"Thunder and Lightning" - 7” Edit**

"The Sun Goes Down" - 7” Remix**



CD Two: Decca Rarities

"The Farmer" - Debut 7″ single

"I Need You" - Debut 7″ single B-side**

"Whiskey in The Jar" - Extended Version Rough Mix*

"Black Boys on The Corner" - Rough Mix*

"Little Girl in Bloom" - US Single Promo Edit*

"Gonna Creep Up on You" - Acetate*

"Baby’s Been Messin’" - Acetate*

"1969 Rock" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Buffalo Gal" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Suicide" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Broken Dreams" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Dublin" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Ghetto Woman" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

"Things Ain’t Working Out Down at The Farm" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

"Going Down" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

"Slow Blues" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*



CD Three: Mercury Rarities

"Rock and Roll with You" - Instrumental Demo*

"Banshee" - Demo*

"Dear Heart" - Demo*

"Nightlife" - Demo*

"Philomena" - Demo*

"Cadillac" - Instrumental Demo*

"For Those Who Love to Live" - Demo*

"Freedom Song" - Demo*

"Suicide" - Demo*

"Silver Dollar" - Demo*

"Jesse’s Song" - Instrumental Demo

"Kings Vengeance" - Demo*

"Jailbreak" - Demo*

"Cowboy Song" - Demo*



CD Four: Mercury Rarities

"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Demo*

"Angel from The Coast" - Demo*

"Running Back" - Demo*

"Romeo and The Lonely Girl" - Demo*

"Warriors" - Demo*

"Emerald" - Demo*

"Fool’s Gold" - Demo*

"Weasel Rhapsod"y - Demo*

"Borderline" - Demo*

"Johnny" - Demo*

"Sweet Marie" - Demo*

"Requiem for A Puffer (aka Rocky)" - Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*

"Killer Without A Cause" - Demo*

"Are You Ready" - Demo*

"Blackmail" - Demo*

"Hate" - Demo*



CD Five: Mercury Rarities

"S & M" - Demo*

"Waiting for An Alibi" - Demo*

"Got to Give It Up" - Demo*

"Get Out of Here" - Demo*

"Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend" - Demo*

Part One: "Shenandoah"*

Part Two: "Will You Go Lassie Go"*

Part Three: "Danny Boy"*

Part Four: "The Mason’s Apron"*

"We Will Be Strong" - Demo*

"Sweetheart" - Demo*

"Sugar Blues" - Demo*

"Having A Good Time" - Demo*

"It’s Going Wrong" - Demo*

"I’m Gonna Leave This Town" - Demo*

"Kill" - Demo*

"In the Delta" - Demo*

"Don’t Let Him Slip Away" - Demo*



CD Six: Chinatown Tour 1980

"Are You Ready?" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

"Hey You" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Waiting for An Alibi" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

"Jailbreak" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Do Anything You Want to Do" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Don’t Believe A Word" - Tralee (12/04/1980) *

"Dear Miss Lonely Hearts" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Got to Give It Up" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Still in Love with You" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Chinatown" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Suicide" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Sha La La" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Rosalie" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Whiskey in The Jar" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*



DVD

Night On The Town - Rod Stewart LWT TV Special Broadcast October 24, 1976

Four songs never before commercially released recorded for a Rod Stewart TV special in 1976:

"Jailbreak"

"Emerald"

"The Boys Are Back in Town"

"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song"



Bad Reputation documentary

Never before commercially released 60-minute documentary made by Linda Brusasco and first broadcast on BBC4 in September 2015.



Фрагмент из этого релиза, композиция "Jailbreak" (Demo), доступна для прослушивания ниже.







