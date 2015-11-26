Бокс-сет THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

Двадцать третьего октября Universal выпустят бокс-сет THIN LIZZY, в которой войдут шесть CD и DVD с 99 треками, 74 из которых ранее не издавались, а 83 никогда не были доступны на CD или в стриме. В DVD войдут часовой фильм "Bad Reputation", а также запись выступления 1976 года в Rod Stewart A Night On The Town.
Previously unreleased*
Previously unavailable on CD and streaming**
CD One: The Singles
"Whiskey in The Jar" - 7″ Edit
"Randolph’s Tango" - Radio Edit**
"The Rocker" - 7″ Edit
"Little Darling" - 7″ Single
"Philomena" - 7″ Single
"Rosalie" - 7″ Mix**
"Wild One" - 7″ Single
"The Boys Are Back in Town" - 7” Edit**
"Jailbreak" - 7” Edit**
"Don’t Believe A Word" - 7″ Single
"Dancing in The Moonlight" - 7″ Single
"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song" - 7″ Single
"Waiting for An Alibi" - Extra Verse
"Do Anything You Want To" - 7″ Single
"Sarah" - 7″ Single
"Chinatown" - 7” DJ/Radio Edit**
"Killer on the Loose" - 7″ Single
"Trouble Boys" - 7″ Single
"Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)" - 7” Edit**
"Cold Sweat" - 7″ Single
"Thunder and Lightning" - 7” Edit**
"The Sun Goes Down" - 7” Remix**
CD Two: Decca Rarities
"The Farmer" - Debut 7″ single
"I Need You" - Debut 7″ single B-side**
"Whiskey in The Jar" - Extended Version Rough Mix*
"Black Boys on The Corner" - Rough Mix*
"Little Girl in Bloom" - US Single Promo Edit*
"Gonna Creep Up on You" - Acetate*
"Baby’s Been Messin’" - Acetate*
"1969 Rock" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Buffalo Gal" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Suicide" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Broken Dreams" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Dublin" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Ghetto Woman" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
"Things Ain’t Working Out Down at The Farm" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
"Going Down" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
"Slow Blues" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
CD Three: Mercury Rarities
"Rock and Roll with You" - Instrumental Demo*
"Banshee" - Demo*
"Dear Heart" - Demo*
"Nightlife" - Demo*
"Philomena" - Demo*
"Cadillac" - Instrumental Demo*
"For Those Who Love to Live" - Demo*
"Freedom Song" - Demo*
"Suicide" - Demo*
"Silver Dollar" - Demo*
"Jesse’s Song" - Instrumental Demo
"Kings Vengeance" - Demo*
"Jailbreak" - Demo*
"Cowboy Song" - Demo*
CD Four: Mercury Rarities
"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Demo*
"Angel from The Coast" - Demo*
"Running Back" - Demo*
"Romeo and The Lonely Girl" - Demo*
"Warriors" - Demo*
"Emerald" - Demo*
"Fool’s Gold" - Demo*
"Weasel Rhapsod"y - Demo*
"Borderline" - Demo*
"Johnny" - Demo*
"Sweet Marie" - Demo*
"Requiem for A Puffer (aka Rocky)" - Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*
"Killer Without A Cause" - Demo*
"Are You Ready" - Demo*
"Blackmail" - Demo*
"Hate" - Demo*
CD Five: Mercury Rarities
"S & M" - Demo*
"Waiting for An Alibi" - Demo*
"Got to Give It Up" - Demo*
"Get Out of Here" - Demo*
"Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend" - Demo*
Part One: "Shenandoah"*
Part Two: "Will You Go Lassie Go"*
Part Three: "Danny Boy"*
Part Four: "The Mason’s Apron"*
"We Will Be Strong" - Demo*
"Sweetheart" - Demo*
"Sugar Blues" - Demo*
"Having A Good Time" - Demo*
"It’s Going Wrong" - Demo*
"I’m Gonna Leave This Town" - Demo*
"Kill" - Demo*
"In the Delta" - Demo*
"Don’t Let Him Slip Away" - Demo*
CD Six: Chinatown Tour 1980
"Are You Ready?" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *
"Hey You" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Waiting for An Alibi" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *
"Jailbreak" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Do Anything You Want to Do" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Don’t Believe A Word" - Tralee (12/04/1980) *
"Dear Miss Lonely Hearts" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Got to Give It Up" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Still in Love with You" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Chinatown" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Suicide" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Sha La La" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Rosalie" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Whiskey in The Jar" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
DVD
Night On The Town - Rod Stewart LWT TV Special Broadcast October 24, 1976
Four songs never before commercially released recorded for a Rod Stewart TV special in 1976:
"Jailbreak"
"Emerald"
"The Boys Are Back in Town"
"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song"
Bad Reputation documentary
Never before commercially released 60-minute documentary made by Linda Brusasco and first broadcast on BBC4 in September 2015.
Фрагмент из этого релиза, композиция "Jailbreak" (Demo), доступна для прослушивания ниже.
