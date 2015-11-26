Arts
Thin Lizzy

22 авг 2020 : 		 Бокс-сет THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

21 авг 2020 : 		 Трейлер документального фильма о лидере THIN LIZZY

16 авг 2020 : 		 Документальный фильм о легенде THIN LIZZY: Трейлер

18 июн 2020 : 		 Фотокнига THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

10 июн 2020 : 		 Документальный фильм о легенде THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

19 май 2020 : 		 Музыканты JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, Ex-MACHINE HEAD исполняют THIN LIZZY

2 фев 2020 : 		 ROCK MEETS CLASSIC исполняют THIN LIZZY

31 янв 2020 : 		 TROY SANDERS о выступлении с THIN LIZZY

19 янв 2020 : 		 SCOTT GORHAM разочарован, что THIN LIZZY не взяли в Зал Славы Рок-н-Ролла

25 ноя 2019 : 		 Памятная монета в честь лидера THIN LIZZY

30 окт 2019 : 		 Три альбома THIN LIZZY выйдут на виниле

29 окт 2019 : 		 Гитарист THIN LIZZY: «METALLICA мне так и не заплатила!»

17 окт 2019 : 		 SCOTT GORHAM о номинации THIN LIZZY на включение в Зал славы рок-н-ролла

9 окт 2019 : 		 Почта Ирландии ошиблась в отношении THIN LIZZY?

14 авг 2019 : 		 Гитарист THIN LIZZY выпускает автобиографию

13 авг 2019 : 		 TROY SANDERS выступает с THIN LIZZY

23 янв 2019 : 		 Музыканты THIN LIZZY, U2, METALLICA расскажут о вокалисте THIN LIZZY

1 ноя 2017 : 		 Основатель THIN LIZZY выпускает альбом

6 янв 2017 : 		 Редкости в новом бокс-сете вокалиста THIN LIZZY

5 дек 2016 : 		 VIVIAN CAMPBELL исполняет THIN LIZZY вместе с RICKY WARWICK & THE FIGHTING HEARTS

20 июн 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления THIN LIZZY

20 апр 2016 : 		 Басист AEROSMITH и барабанщик JUDAS PRIEST выступят с THIN LIZZY

12 апр 2016 : 		 Гитарист THIN LIZZY исполнил хиты группы с оркестром

26 янв 2016 : 		 Оригинальный гитарист THIN LIZZY выпускает сольную работу

20 янв 2016 : 		 Барабанщик MOTÖRHEAD в THIN LIZZY

31 июл 2013 : 		 Переиздание "Thunder And Lightning" THIN LIZZY выйдет в сентябре
Бокс-сет THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью



Двадцать третьего октября Universal выпустят бокс-сет THIN LIZZY, в которой войдут шесть CD и DVD с 99 треками, 74 из которых ранее не издавались, а 83 никогда не были доступны на CD или в стриме. В DVD войдут часовой фильм "Bad Reputation", а также запись выступления 1976 года в Rod Stewart A Night On The Town.

Previously unreleased*
Previously unavailable on CD and streaming**

CD One: The Singles
"Whiskey in The Jar" - 7″ Edit
"Randolph’s Tango" - Radio Edit**
"The Rocker" - 7″ Edit
"Little Darling" - 7″ Single
"Philomena" - 7″ Single
"Rosalie" - 7″ Mix**
"Wild One" - 7″ Single
"The Boys Are Back in Town" - 7” Edit**
"Jailbreak" - 7” Edit**
"Don’t Believe A Word" - 7″ Single
"Dancing in The Moonlight" - 7″ Single
"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song" - 7″ Single
"Waiting for An Alibi" - Extra Verse
"Do Anything You Want To" - 7″ Single
"Sarah" - 7″ Single
"Chinatown" - 7” DJ/Radio Edit**
"Killer on the Loose" - 7″ Single
"Trouble Boys" - 7″ Single
"Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)" - 7” Edit**
"Cold Sweat" - 7″ Single
"Thunder and Lightning" - 7” Edit**
"The Sun Goes Down" - 7” Remix**

CD Two: Decca Rarities
"The Farmer" - Debut 7″ single
"I Need You" - Debut 7″ single B-side**
"Whiskey in The Jar" - Extended Version Rough Mix*
"Black Boys on The Corner" - Rough Mix*
"Little Girl in Bloom" - US Single Promo Edit*
"Gonna Creep Up on You" - Acetate*
"Baby’s Been Messin’" - Acetate*
"1969 Rock" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Buffalo Gal" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Suicide" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Broken Dreams" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Dublin" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
"Ghetto Woman" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
"Things Ain’t Working Out Down at The Farm" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
"Going Down" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
"Slow Blues" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

CD Three: Mercury Rarities
"Rock and Roll with You" - Instrumental Demo*
"Banshee" - Demo*
"Dear Heart" - Demo*
"Nightlife" - Demo*
"Philomena" - Demo*
"Cadillac" - Instrumental Demo*
"For Those Who Love to Live" - Demo*
"Freedom Song" - Demo*
"Suicide" - Demo*
"Silver Dollar" - Demo*
"Jesse’s Song" - Instrumental Demo
"Kings Vengeance" - Demo*
"Jailbreak" - Demo*
"Cowboy Song" - Demo*

CD Four: Mercury Rarities
"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Demo*
"Angel from The Coast" - Demo*
"Running Back" - Demo*
"Romeo and The Lonely Girl" - Demo*
"Warriors" - Demo*
"Emerald" - Demo*
"Fool’s Gold" - Demo*
"Weasel Rhapsod"y - Demo*
"Borderline" - Demo*
"Johnny" - Demo*
"Sweet Marie" - Demo*
"Requiem for A Puffer (aka Rocky)" - Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*
"Killer Without A Cause" - Demo*
"Are You Ready" - Demo*
"Blackmail" - Demo*
"Hate" - Demo*

CD Five: Mercury Rarities
"S & M" - Demo*
"Waiting for An Alibi" - Demo*
"Got to Give It Up" - Demo*
"Get Out of Here" - Demo*
"Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend" - Demo*
Part One: "Shenandoah"*
Part Two: "Will You Go Lassie Go"*
Part Three: "Danny Boy"*
Part Four: "The Mason’s Apron"*
"We Will Be Strong" - Demo*
"Sweetheart" - Demo*
"Sugar Blues" - Demo*
"Having A Good Time" - Demo*
"It’s Going Wrong" - Demo*
"I’m Gonna Leave This Town" - Demo*
"Kill" - Demo*
"In the Delta" - Demo*
"Don’t Let Him Slip Away" - Demo*

CD Six: Chinatown Tour 1980
"Are You Ready?" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *
"Hey You" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Waiting for An Alibi" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *
"Jailbreak" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Do Anything You Want to Do" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Don’t Believe A Word" - Tralee (12/04/1980) *
"Dear Miss Lonely Hearts" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Got to Give It Up" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Still in Love with You" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Chinatown" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Suicide" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
"Sha La La" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Rosalie" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
"Whiskey in The Jar" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

DVD
Night On The Town - Rod Stewart LWT TV Special Broadcast October 24, 1976
Four songs never before commercially released recorded for a Rod Stewart TV special in 1976:
"Jailbreak"
"Emerald"
"The Boys Are Back in Town"
"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song"

Bad Reputation documentary
Never before commercially released 60-minute documentary made by Linda Brusasco and first broadcast on BBC4 in September 2015.

Фрагмент из этого релиза, композиция "Jailbreak" (Demo), доступна для прослушивания ниже.

THIN LIZZY - Rock Legends 6-CD + DVD Box Set To Include 74 Previously Unreleased Songs;



просмотров: 251

