сегодня



Новое видео THIN LIZZY



"Whiskey In The Jar", новое видео группы THIN LIZZY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Vagabonds Of The Western World 50th Anniversary:



CD1 - Vagabonds Of The Western World

"Mama Nature Said"

"The Hero And The Madman"

"Slow Blues"

"The Rocker"

"Vagabond Of The Western World"

"Little Girl In Bloom"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"A Song For While I’m Away"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Black Boys On The Corner" (Single B-Side)

"Randolph’s Tango" (Single A-Side)

"Broken Dreams" (Single B-Side)

"The Rocker" (Single A-Side edit)

"Here I Go Again" (Single B-Side)

"A Ride In The Lizzymobile" (Single B- Side)





CD2 - Radio Sessions





John Peel Session November 28, 1972

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Suicide"

"Black Boys On The Corner"





RTE Radio Eireann Session

"1969 Rock Suicide"

"Broken Dreams"

"Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows"





John Peel Session August 7, 1973

"Vagabond of the Western World"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"Little Girl in Bloom"





John Peel Session August 16, 1973

"Randolph’s Tango"

"The Rocker"

"Slow Blues"





Bob Harris Session September 17, 1973

"Randolph’s Tango"

"Little Girl in Bloom"

"The Rocker"





CD3 - Live, Rarities, Demos & Outtakes





Radio One In Concert Paris Theatre July 26, 1973

"The Rocker"

"Thing’s Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm"

"Slow Blues"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"Suicide"





"The Rocker" (Take 1 Instrumental)

"Little Girl In Bloom" (Take 3)

"Gonna Creep Up On You" (Take 2 Instrumental)

"Slow Blues" (Take 2 Instrumental)

"Here I Go Again "(Extended Version)

"Suicide" (gtr Needles And Pins Jam) (Lynott)

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Alternate Mix Extended Version)

"Black Boys On The Corner" (Alternate Mix)

"Gonna Creep Up On You" (Acetate)

"Baby’s Been Messin’" (Acetate)





Blu-Ray: Vagabonds Of The Western World





Atmos Mix / 5.1 Mix / Stereo Mix

"Mama Nature Said"

"The Hero And The Madman"

"Slow Blues"

"The Rocker"

"Vagabond Of The Western World"

"Little Girl In Bloom"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"A Song For While I’m Away"





Bonus Atmos Mixes

"Whiskey In Jar" (Single A-Side)

"Black Boys On The Corner" (Single B-Side)

"Randolph’s Tango" (Single A-Side)

"Broken Dreams" (Single B-Side)

"The Rocker" (Single A-Side Edit)

"Here I Go Again" (Single B-Side)

"A Ride In The Lizzymobile" (Single B-Side)

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Full Version)







+0 -0



просмотров: 83

