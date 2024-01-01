Arts
Новости
*Почему в Швеции столько металлистов? Отвечает вокалист AVATA... 43
*Кавер-версия SEPULTURA от CAVALERA 30
*Вокалистка BATTLE BEAST: «На сцене я боевая сучка!» 25
*BATTLE BEAST думают о новом материале 17
*Обновленная версия клипа BLACK SABBATH 14
*TONY IOMMI о желании OZZY OSBOURNE'а в последний раз выступи... 12
*BRUCE DICKINSON: «Мне повезло, что у меня сильный и мощный г... 12
*METALLICA впервые исполнила Inamorata 11
*Лидер DEICIDE: «Ну сколько еще можно ныть?» 11
*Новое видео NILE 10
*

Thin Lizzy

*



1 июн 2024 : 		 Новое видео THIN LIZZY

2 фев 2024 : 		 Винил THIN LIZZY выйдет весной

19 сен 2023 : 		 Юбилейная версия альбома THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

29 июл 2023 : 		 Трейлер новой книги о THIN LIZZY

22 мар 2023 : 		 THIN LIZZY назвали лучшими в Ирландии

5 фев 2023 : 		 Барабанщик DEF LEPPARD: «Надеюсь, что Фил Лайнотт просто пошутил»

18 ноя 2022 : 		 Переиздание THIN LIZZY выйдет зимой

9 май 2022 : 		 Концертные релизы Phil Lynott, THIN LIZZY выйдут летом

15 дек 2021 : 		 GILBY CLARKE, WARREN DEMARTINI, SEAN MCNABB, JIMMY D'ANDA исполняют песню THIN LIZZY

21 окт 2021 : 		 WALLNER/VAIN записали ЕР с песнями THIN LIZZY

28 сен 2021 : 		 SCOTT GORHAM покинул BLACK STAR RIDERS ради THIN LIZZY

14 июн 2021 : 		 Сборник THIN LIZZY выйдет на виниле

7 апр 2021 : 		 Книги-раскраски THIN LIZZY и MEGADETH выйдут весной

17 мар 2021 : 		 DUG PINNICK, RAY LUZIER, PHIL X, BILLY SHEEHAN и DOUG ALDRICH исполняют THIN LIZZY

18 ноя 2020 : 		 Участники SPIRIT ADRIFT, HIGH ON FIRE, PALLBEARER, OLD MAN GLOOM исполняют THIN LIZZY

1 окт 2020 : 		 Новая книга THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

25 авг 2020 : 		 DANKO JONES исполняет THIN LIZZY

22 авг 2020 : 		 Бокс-сет THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

21 авг 2020 : 		 Трейлер документального фильма о лидере THIN LIZZY

16 авг 2020 : 		 Документальный фильм о легенде THIN LIZZY: Трейлер

18 июн 2020 : 		 Фотокнига THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

10 июн 2020 : 		 Документальный фильм о легенде THIN LIZZY выйдет осенью

19 май 2020 : 		 Музыканты JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, Ex-MACHINE HEAD исполняют THIN LIZZY

2 фев 2020 : 		 ROCK MEETS CLASSIC исполняют THIN LIZZY

31 янв 2020 : 		 TROY SANDERS о выступлении с THIN LIZZY

19 янв 2020 : 		 SCOTT GORHAM разочарован, что THIN LIZZY не взяли в Зал Славы Рок-н-Ролла
Новое видео THIN LIZZY



"Whiskey In The Jar", новое видео группы THIN LIZZY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Vagabonds Of The Western World 50th Anniversary:

CD1 - Vagabonds Of The Western World
"Mama Nature Said"
"The Hero And The Madman"
"Slow Blues"
"The Rocker"
"Vagabond Of The Western World"
"Little Girl In Bloom"
"Gonna Creep Up On You"
"A Song For While I’m Away"
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"Black Boys On The Corner" (Single B-Side)
"Randolph’s Tango" (Single A-Side)
"Broken Dreams" (Single B-Side)
"The Rocker" (Single A-Side edit)
"Here I Go Again" (Single B-Side)
"A Ride In The Lizzymobile" (Single B- Side)


CD2 - Radio Sessions


John Peel Session November 28, 1972
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"Suicide"
"Black Boys On The Corner"


RTE Radio Eireann Session
"1969 Rock Suicide"
"Broken Dreams"
"Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows"


John Peel Session August 7, 1973
"Vagabond of the Western World"
"Gonna Creep Up On You"
"Little Girl in Bloom"


John Peel Session August 16, 1973
"Randolph’s Tango"
"The Rocker"
"Slow Blues"


Bob Harris Session September 17, 1973
"Randolph’s Tango"
"Little Girl in Bloom"
"The Rocker"


CD3 - Live, Rarities, Demos & Outtakes


Radio One In Concert Paris Theatre July 26, 1973
"The Rocker"
"Thing’s Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm"
"Slow Blues"
"Gonna Creep Up On You"
"Suicide"


"The Rocker" (Take 1 Instrumental)
"Little Girl In Bloom" (Take 3)
"Gonna Creep Up On You" (Take 2 Instrumental)
"Slow Blues" (Take 2 Instrumental)
"Here I Go Again "(Extended Version)
"Suicide" (gtr Needles And Pins Jam) (Lynott)
"Whiskey In The Jar" (Alternate Mix Extended Version)
"Black Boys On The Corner" (Alternate Mix)
"Gonna Creep Up On You" (Acetate)
"Baby’s Been Messin’" (Acetate)


Blu-Ray: Vagabonds Of The Western World


Atmos Mix / 5.1 Mix / Stereo Mix
"Mama Nature Said"
"The Hero And The Madman"
"Slow Blues"
"The Rocker"
"Vagabond Of The Western World"
"Little Girl In Bloom"
"Gonna Creep Up On You"
"A Song For While I’m Away"


Bonus Atmos Mixes
"Whiskey In Jar" (Single A-Side)
"Black Boys On The Corner" (Single B-Side)
"Randolph’s Tango" (Single A-Side)
"Broken Dreams" (Single B-Side)
"The Rocker" (Single A-Side Edit)
"Here I Go Again" (Single B-Side)
"A Ride In The Lizzymobile" (Single B-Side)
"Whiskey In The Jar" (Full Version)

50 Years Later, THIN LIZZY Release First-Ever Music Video For "Whiskey In The Jar"




просмотров: 83

