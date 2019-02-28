Arts
4 мар 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD KITTIE

13 янв 2018 : 		 Документальный фильм KITTIE выйдет весной

17 фев 2017 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE вспоминает о Триш

14 фев 2017 : 		 Умерла басистка KITTIE

4 мар 2016 : 		 Название документального фильма KITTIE

4 окт 2015 : 		 Кавер-версия DAVID BOWIE от KITTIE

27 сен 2015 : 		 Трейлер документального фильма KITTIE

21 сен 2015 : 		 Трейлер документального фильма KITTIE

15 мар 2015 : 		 Тизер документального фильма KITTIE

15 дек 2014 : 		 KITTIE вернулись в студию

30 сен 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

17 авг 2012 : 		 Участницы KITTIE работают над "секретным проектом"

3 авг 2012 : 		 Лучшее от KITTIE

17 апр 2012 : 		 Концерт KITTIE online!

20 мар 2012 : 		 KITTIE возродятся в оригинальном составе?

4 мар 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

18 янв 2012 : 		 Гитаристка KITTIE записала кавер-версию основной темы сериала "Декстер"

26 сен 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

30 авг 2011 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

23 авг 2011 : 		 Новый альбом KITTIE доступен для прослушивания

16 авг 2011 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

14 авг 2011 : 		 Новая песня KITTIE

2 авг 2011 : 		 Новая песня KITTIE

21 июл 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома KITTIE

21 июн 2011 : 		 Кавер-версия RUNAWAYS от KITTIE

13 апр 2011 : 		 KITTIE начнут запись на следующей неделе
KITTIE опубликовали фрагмент из нового концерта "Kittie: Live At The London Music Hall", который состоялся двадцать седьмого октября 2017 года в рамках юбилейного выступления в Лондоне на который был собран оригинальный состав.



КомментарииСкрыть/показать 4 )

vasso


4 мар 2019, 11:06		их всего-то 9 шлюшек)). маловато

Oloir


4 мар 2019, 11:41		ТНН

НELLECTOR


4 мар 2019, 12:11		Столько баб, а толку мало.

DarkRoom_0


4 мар 2019, 15:41		Nu Metal вот уж действительно бабский жанр


