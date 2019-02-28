Фрагмент нового DVD KITTIE

View this post on Instagram

Its Teaser Thursday! Here is a clip of Charlotte featuring the original line-up from Kittie Live at the London Music Hall, coming March 26th. Preorder link in bio ? https://vimeo.com/ondemand/kittielive #kittie #kittieband #londonon #londonmusichall #charlotte #live #concert #concertdoc #concertfilm #womenofmetal #espguitars #hamerguitars #yamahadrums #inconcert #20thanniversary #kittiedoc #kittietheband #womeninmetal #originallineup #morganlander #mercedeslander #fallonbowman #tanyacandler #reunion