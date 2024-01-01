Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Лидер ICED EARTH посидит до осени 76
*Новая песня OPETH 42
*Гитарист TWISTED SISTER: «Люди не понимают, насколько тяжело... 40
*MACHINE HEAD выпускают пиво 37
*Лучшее с Wacken Open Air 2024 36
*AEROSMITH завязывают с концертами 31
*MASTODON выпускают кофе 27
*TOMMY LEE: «OZZY OSBOURNE и правда всё это вытворял!» 23
*Перезаписанный трек DARK FUNERAL 15
*Новая песня NIGHTWISH 14
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Лидер ICED EARTH посидит до осени 76
*Новая песня OPETH 42
*Гитарист TWISTED SISTER: «Люди не понимают, насколько тяжело... 40
*MACHINE HEAD выпускают пиво 37
*Лучшее с Wacken Open Air 2024 36
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Kittie

*



10 авг 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления KITTIE

29 июл 2024 : 		 У KITTIE есть еще шесть песен

18 июл 2024 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE: «Мы вернулись за кайфом!»

1 июл 2024 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE о возвращении на сцену

21 июн 2024 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

12 июн 2024 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE: «Кто знал, что мы так долго продержимся»

5 июн 2024 : 		 KITTIE о возвращении ню-металла

31 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

27 май 2024 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE: «Мы рады, что наша музыка придает женщинам сил»

15 май 2024 : 		 KITTIE представили безалкогольный напиток KittiePIG

10 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

2 май 2024 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

4 апр 2024 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

15 фев 2024 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

20 ноя 2023 : 		 KITTIE в студии

24 окт 2023 : 		 KITTIE:«Следующий год для нас будет очень удачным!»

12 окт 2023 : 		 Участницы KITTIE удивлены такому вниманию к группе

2 авг 2023 : 		 Барабанщица KITTIE о возвращении на сцену

15 май 2023 : 		 KITTIE исполнили новую песню

16 мар 2023 : 		 MORGAN LANDER: «Сейчас подходящий момент для новой музыки KITTIE»

26 окт 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

23 сен 2022 : 		 Видео полного выступления KITTIE

12 сен 2022 : 		 KITTIE отыграли первое за пять лет шоу

12 апр 2022 : 		 KITTIE провели первую за пять лет репетицию

9 фев 2022 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE — о планах коллектива

12 май 2021 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE: «Пока новой музыки не ждите, а переиздания будут крутыми»
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Видео полного выступления KITTIE



zoom
Видео полного выступления KITTIE, которое состоялось в Далласе, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Fire"
"I've Failed You"
"Cut Throat"
"No Name"
"Spit"
"What I Always Wanted"
"Sorrow I Know"
"Look So Pretty"
"Ugly"
"We Are Shadows"
"Into the Darkness"
"Eyes Wide Open"
"Severed"
"Funeral for Yesterday"
"In Winter"
"Vultures"
"Charlotte"
"Mouthful of Poison"
"Brackish"
"We Are the Lamb"
"One Foot in the Grave"
"Do You Think I'm a Whore?"

KITTIE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Dallas Show Streaming

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 56

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом