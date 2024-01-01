сегодня



Видео полного выступления KITTIE



Видео полного выступления KITTIE, которое состоялось в Далласе, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Fire"

"I've Failed You"

"Cut Throat"

"No Name"

"Spit"

"What I Always Wanted"

"Sorrow I Know"

"Look So Pretty"

"Ugly"

"We Are Shadows"

"Into the Darkness"

"Eyes Wide Open"

"Severed"

"Funeral for Yesterday"

"In Winter"

"Vultures"

"Charlotte"

"Mouthful of Poison"

"Brackish"

"We Are the Lamb"

"One Foot in the Grave"

"Do You Think I'm a Whore?"

