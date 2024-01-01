Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*IRON MAIDEN не работают над новой музыкой 62
*Новый альбом LINKIN PARK выйдет в ноябре 52
*Лидер ACCEPT женился! 33
*Попробуй Элтона Джона на вкус 30
*ROB HALFORD: «Мое г....о трепещет от людей в форме» 23
*Басист JUDAS PRIEST: «Скоро выйдет обновленная "Rocka Rolla"... 20
*Гитарист SCORPIONS упал с лестницы 16
*AC/DC штурмуют Top10 Великобритании 13
*PAUL DI'ANNO о встрече с бывшими, здоровье и творчестве 12
*Новый альбом группы WINTERSUN доступен для прослушивания 12
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*IRON MAIDEN не работают над новой музыкой 62
*Новый альбом LINKIN PARK выйдет в ноябре 52
*Лидер ACCEPT женился! 33
*Попробуй Элтона Джона на вкус 30
*ROB HALFORD: «Мое г....о трепещет от людей в форме» 23
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Powerwolf

*



6 сен 2024 : 		 POWERWOLF открыли тур

5 авг 2024 : 		 POWERWOLF стали первыми в Германии

26 июл 2024 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

21 июн 2024 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

17 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

5 апр 2024 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет летом

1 апр 2024 : 		 Название нового альбома POWERWOLF

22 фев 2024 : 		 POWERWOLF завершили запись

4 дек 2023 : 		 POWERWOLF поздравили OZZY OSBOURNE

13 окт 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

25 авг 2023 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления POWERWOLF

20 июн 2023 : 		 Профессиональное полного выступления POWERWOLF

28 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

3 фев 2023 : 		 Кавер-версия ALICE COOPER от POWERWOLF

11 янв 2023 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления POWERWOLF

29 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет весной

14 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый трек POWERWOLF

3 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

23 сен 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

15 сен 2022 : 		 Новый релиз POWERWOLF выйдет осенью

19 июл 2022 : 		 Вокалист BLIND GUARDIAN в новой версии POWERWOLF

8 июл 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

9 июн 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

5 май 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза POWERWOLF

31 мар 2022 : 		 Концертный релиз POWERWOLF выйдет летом
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

POWERWOLF открыли тур



zoom
POWERWOLF выступлением 29 августа в Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California, открыли тур в США:

01. Bless 'Em With The Blade (live debut)
02. Blood For Blood (Faoladh)
03. Army Of The Night
04. Sinners Of The Seven Seas (live debut)
05. Amen & Attack
06. Dancing With The Dead
07. Werewolves Of Armenia
08. 1589 (live debut)
09. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend
10. Stossgebet
11. Fire And Forgive
12. We Don't Wanna Be No Saints (live debut)
13. Alive Or Undead
14. Heretic Hunters (live debut)
15. Sainted By The Storm
16. Sanctified With Dynamite

Encore:

17. Incense & Iron
18. We Drink Your Blood
19. Armata Strigoi




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 91

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом