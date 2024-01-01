POWERWOLF открыли тур

POWERWOLF выступлением 29 августа в Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California, открыли тур в США:
01. Bless 'Em With The Blade (live debut)
02. Blood For Blood (Faoladh)
03. Army Of The Night
04. Sinners Of The Seven Seas (live debut)
05. Amen & Attack
06. Dancing With The Dead
07. Werewolves Of Armenia
08. 1589 (live debut)
09. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend
10. Stossgebet
11. Fire And Forgive
12. We Don't Wanna Be No Saints (live debut)
13. Alive Or Undead
14. Heretic Hunters (live debut)
15. Sainted By The Storm
16. Sanctified With Dynamite
Encore:
17. Incense & Iron
18. We Drink Your Blood
19. Armata Strigoi
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет