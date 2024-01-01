сегодня



POWERWOLF открыли тур



POWERWOLF выступлением 29 августа в Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California, открыли тур в США:



01. Bless 'Em With The Blade (live debut)

02. Blood For Blood (Faoladh)

03. Army Of The Night

04. Sinners Of The Seven Seas (live debut)

05. Amen & Attack

06. Dancing With The Dead

07. Werewolves Of Armenia

08. 1589 (live debut)

09. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend

10. Stossgebet

11. Fire And Forgive

12. We Don't Wanna Be No Saints (live debut)

13. Alive Or Undead

14. Heretic Hunters (live debut)

15. Sainted By The Storm

16. Sanctified With Dynamite



Encore:



17. Incense & Iron

18. We Drink Your Blood

19. Armata Strigoi







