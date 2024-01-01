сегодня



Видео полного выступления POWERWOLF



Видео полного выступления POWERWOLF, которое состоялось пятого сентября в The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Bless 'Em With The Blade"

"Incense & Iron"

"Army of the Night"

"Sinners of the Seven Seas"

"Amen & Attack"

"Dancing With the Dead"

"Armata Strigoi"

"1589"

"Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend"

"Stossgebet"

"Fire and Forgive"

"We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints"

"Alive or Undead"

"Heretic Hunters"

"Sainted by the Storm"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"









Encore:

"Sanctified With Dynamite"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves of Armenia"







+0 -0



просмотров: 125

