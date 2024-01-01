Arts
Новости
*

Powerwolf

Видео полного выступления POWERWOLF



Видео полного выступления POWERWOLF, которое состоялось пятого сентября в The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Bless 'Em With The Blade"
"Incense & Iron"
"Army of the Night"
"Sinners of the Seven Seas"
"Amen & Attack"
"Dancing With the Dead"
"Armata Strigoi"
"1589"
"Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend"
"Stossgebet"
"Fire and Forgive"
"We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints"
"Alive or Undead"
"Heretic Hunters"
"Sainted by the Storm"
"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"




Encore:
"Sanctified With Dynamite"
"We Drink Your Blood"
"Werewolves of Armenia"

POWERWOLF - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Silver Spring, MD Show Streaming




просмотров: 125

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
