Музыканты — о смерти Алекси Лайхо

Absolutely gutted about Alexi Laiho`s very untimely passing. He had a lot more to left to say with his music.
I always wanted to meet Alexi Laiho.
We were brought together by @marty_friedman and shared the mic on a track from the Inferno album.
Hard way to start the week.
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho pic.twitter.com/QI468qY83l
COB were at a high point in 2005 and this tour was totally sold out at just about every date. They absolutely shredded and sounded incredible night after night. This tour was tough for us after riding high on Ozzfest, the audience wasn’t really sure about the hype around us... pic.twitter.com/auYosbkObh
Waking up to the news of my friend Alexi Laiho passing ?. The talent from this amazing Soul will live on forever. We had so much more Music to make together. Rest In Peace brother. ❤️? pic.twitter.com/fCCiXsVV3J
Alexi Laiho was one of my all-time favorite guitar players. I remember my father flying me up to Chicago as a teenager to see Children of Bodom & then a year later meeting alexi @DeanGuitars when he offered me a cig at 14 & my mom yelled at him haha #RIP#alexilaiho#guitarist
Rest in Peace, Alexi Laiho. 41 is way too young. A lovely guy whose talent stood out from our generation of Metal musicians. I will always have the utmost respect for him, he will be sorely missed in the Metal world. My condolences and prayers go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/cEy4NnnVzJ
NO!!! Alexi was such an incredible soul. Always so much fun to be around. They took shads on our 2nd tour of Europe and it was one of the most memorable runs we ever did. I am truly heartbroken by this. Shred on in the beyond Alexi. Blessing to his family + friends #RIPAlexiLaihohttps://t.co/uKzcn3bbHQ
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho. It’s devastating to hear the news. One of the greatest guitarists of my generation is gone way too soon. This photo is from the day we met. It was in Tokyo summer 2003, for the cover of Young Guitar magazine. It was my first major cover shoot, so... pic.twitter.com/4lMTOL2My6
...I’ll always remember that. Since then, we ran into each other a few times at the ESP guitars signings at Namm and Messe, and was always nice to hang out for a bit. Such a loss for the Metal world and for the guitar community. My condolences to his family and loved ones. ?
Sad news. #AlexiLaiho created new possibilities in extreme metal with technically sophisticated solos that held their own alongside the best in more popularized metal genres. Didn’t know him well, but we had appearances together over the years. A good guy, far too young to go
RIP https://t.co/Njxdpclrkopic.twitter.com/hUz45dClu1
