Новости
Bodom After Midnight

*



5 янв 2021 : 		 Музыканты — о смерти Алекси Лайхо

4 янв 2021 : 		 Умер Алекси Лайхо

3 дек 2020 : 		 BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT на NAPALM RECORDS

2 дек 2020 : 		 BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT завершили запись

1 дек 2020 : 		 Видео полного выступления BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT

11 ноя 2020 : 		 BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT отправились в студию

26 окт 2020 : 		 Видео с первого живого выступления BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT

27 сен 2020 : 		 Первые концерты BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT пройдут осенью

1 сен 2020 : 		 BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT работают над музыкой

10 май 2020 : 		 Видео с первой репетиции BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT

19 мар 2020 : 		 ALEXI LAIHO: «Почему бы мне не играть песен CHILDREN OF BODOM?»

17 мар 2020 : 		 ALEXI LAIHO в BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT
Музыканты — о смерти Алекси Лайхо



Marty Friedman (MEGADETH), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), Gus G. (FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE), Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY), Jens Johansson (STRATOVARIUS), Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) и многие другие отреагировали на шокирующие новости о смерти Алекси Лайхо, который скончался в возрасте 41 года в своем доме в Хельсинки на прошлой неделе.

Metal Musicians React To ALEXI LAIHO





































































































Beyond fucked up. 41 years old ...

Posted by Jens Johansson on Monday, January 4, 2021


I’m speechless... R.I.P. Alexi Laiho.

#ripalexilaiho #alexilaiho

Posted by Michael Amott on Monday, January 4, 2021























просмотров: 3926

