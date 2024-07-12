12 июл 2024



Концертное видео BLIND GUARDIAN



Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022), новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового релиза "Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited", выход которого на виниле, CD и Blu-ray намечен на второе августа:



CD 1 "The Album":



01. Time What is Time (Revisited)

02. Journey Through the Dark (Revisited)

03. Black Chamber (Revisited)

04. Theatre of Pain (Revisited)

05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Revisited)

06. Ashes to Ashes (Revisited)

07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Revisited)

08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Revisited)

09. The Piper’s Calling (Revisited)

10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Revisited)



CD 2 "Live At The Rock Hard Festival 2022":



01. Time What is Time (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

02. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

03. Black Chamber (Live at Hellfest 2022)

04. Theatre of Pain (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

06. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

09. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)



Blu Ray "Live 2022":



01. Time What is Time (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

02. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

03. Black Chamber (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

04. Theatre of Pain (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

06. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

09. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

11. Time What is Time (Live at Hellfest 2022)

12. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Hellfest 2022)

13. Black Chamber (Live at Hellfest 2022)

14. Theatre of Pain (Live at Hellfest 2022)

15. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Hellfest 2022)

16. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Hellfest 2022)

17. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Hellfest 2022)

18. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Hellfest 2022)

19. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Hellfest 2022)

20. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Hellfest 2022)







