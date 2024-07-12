Arts
Новости
все новости группы



*

Blind Guardian

*



12 июл 2024 : 		 Концертное видео BLIND GUARDIAN

7 июн 2024 : 		 Перезаписанный трек BLIND GUARDIAN

6 июн 2024 : 		 Фронтмен BLIND GUARDIAN о предстоящем альбоме: «Я ожидаю, что новые песни будут тяжёлыми и агрессивными»

14 май 2024 : 		 Гитарист BLIND GUARDIAN представил фирменную модель гитары

21 апр 2024 : 		 BLIND GUARDIAN о выступлении в Лондоне

15 фев 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

6 фев 2024 : 		 Вокалист BLIND GUARDIAN: «Если до 2027 не выйдет наш альбом, буду удивлен»

5 фев 2024 : 		 Вокалист BLIND GUARDIAN: «Начнем писать в 2025!»

30 окт 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

16 авг 2023 : 		 Фронтмен BLIND GUARDIAN об отсутствии татуировок: «Это не моя идеология»

25 июл 2023 : 		 Бывший из BLIND GUARDIAN исполняет

21 июл 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

6 фев 2023 : 		 Бывший из BLIND GUARDIAN исполняет

12 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

2 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

24 авг 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

29 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

29 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

7 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN

27 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

18 май 2022 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BLIND GUARDIAN

18 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

3 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN

5 ноя 2021 : 		 Новый сингл BLIND GUARDIAN зимой, а альбом — осенью

6 июл 2021 : 		 BLIND GUARDIAN завершили запись

5 май 2021 : 		 BLIND GUARDIAN представили кофе
| - |

|||| 12 июл 2024

Концертное видео BLIND GUARDIAN



Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022), новое видео BLIND GUARDIAN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового релиза "Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited", выход которого на виниле, CD и Blu-ray намечен на второе августа:

CD 1 "The Album":

01. Time What is Time (Revisited)
02. Journey Through the Dark (Revisited)
03. Black Chamber (Revisited)
04. Theatre of Pain (Revisited)
05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Revisited)
06. Ashes to Ashes (Revisited)
07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Revisited)
08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Revisited)
09. The Piper’s Calling (Revisited)
10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Revisited)

CD 2 "Live At The Rock Hard Festival 2022":

01. Time What is Time (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
02. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
03. Black Chamber (Live at Hellfest 2022)
04. Theatre of Pain (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
06. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
09. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)

Blu Ray "Live 2022":

01. Time What is Time (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
02. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
03. Black Chamber (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
04. Theatre of Pain (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
06. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
09. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
11. Time What is Time (Live at Hellfest 2022)
12. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Hellfest 2022)
13. Black Chamber (Live at Hellfest 2022)
14. Theatre of Pain (Live at Hellfest 2022)
15. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Hellfest 2022)
16. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Hellfest 2022)
17. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Hellfest 2022)
18. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Hellfest 2022)
19. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Hellfest 2022)
20. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Hellfest 2022)

BLIND GUARDIAN Release




Комментарии

12 июл 2024
gravitgroove
все-таки раньше ударные при общем немного сыроватом в силу времени миксе звучали реалистичнее, чем нынешние перекомпрессированные хлопки.
13 июл 2024
ElectricRetard
gravitgroove, я весь митол с эквалайзером слушаю (sue me), фиксит большинство ударок, бгг.

просмотров: 237

