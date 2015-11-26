Arts
30 июл 2021 : 		 OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, PAUL YOUNG и другие — о смерти басиста ZZ TOP

29 июл 2021 : 		 ZZ TOP решили продолжить деятельность

29 июл 2021 : 		 Умер басист ZZ TOP

26 июл 2021 : 		 ZZ TOP выступили без DUSTY HILL

14 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста ZZ TOP

15 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста ZZ TOP

25 апр 2021 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста ZZ TOP

23 апр 2021 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста ZZ TOP

26 мар 2021 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста ZZ TOP

13 фев 2021 : 		 Новое видео вокалиста ZZ TOP

4 фев 2021 : 		 Хит ZZ TOP на укелеле

22 дек 2020 : 		 Вокалист ZZ TOP проведёт новогодний стрим

17 сен 2020 : 		 Концерт ZZ TOP выйдет на виниле

22 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалист ZZ TOP — о новом диске

13 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалист ZZ TOP выпускает соус

14 фев 2020 : 		 Вокалист ZZ TOP о выступлении перед Джими Хендриксом

13 фев 2020 : 		 ZZ TOP о том, как играли перед одним человеком

2 фев 2020 : 		 RICK RUBIN работает с ZZ TOP

22 янв 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза ZZ TOP

16 янв 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза ZZ TOP

14 дек 2019 : 		 Документальный фильм о ZZ TOP выйдет зимой

24 май 2019 : 		 Мюзикл на основе песен ZZ TOP представят в Лас-Вегасе

29 янв 2019 : 		 BAD COMPANY и CHEAP TRICK помогут отметить юбилей ZZ TOP

26 янв 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления ZZ TOP

1 сен 2018 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста ZZ TOP

13 авг 2018 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста ZZ TOP
OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, PAUL YOUNG и другие — о смерти басиста ZZ TOP



OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, PAUL YOUNG и другие известные музыканты и не только отреагировали на известие о смерти басиста ZZ TOP Дасти Хилла.

OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND And More Pay Tribute To ZZ TOP Bassist DUSTY HILL -



