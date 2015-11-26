OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, PAUL YOUNG и другие — о смерти басиста ZZ TOP

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj
I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend #DustyHill. A great musician and a rock icon. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife Charlene, his family, and to Billy, Frank and to the entire @ZZTop organization. pic.twitter.com/quuLx1CpXg
It’s with heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to one member of That Lil’ Ol Band From Texas: RIP Dusty Hill from ZZ Top. I have loved this band since I was 14 & they are without doubt the coolest band on the planet! My condolences to his family, Frank & Rev. Billy G pic.twitter.com/mSTLZ7Id1y
Texas takes off its cowboy hat today. Rock and roll has been stopped in its tracks. Dusty Hill you will always be bad, nationwide, and much missed. My deepest condolences to the @ZZTop family, and to Dusty's loved ones who number many 🙏 https://t.co/aKTF3n9ESs
A sad day in rock history. I am gutted to hear about the sudden passing of my friend Dusty. He will be remembered with love. Condolences to his wife Charleen, family and friends. - Paul pic.twitter.com/SeyLrK9Wcu
lost another legend today. Dusty Hill. we will always remember him as an the authentic Texan with a great sense of humor & ability to hold down the low end of @zztop with a growl. you will be missed RIP Dusty Hill https://t.co/V9RH0NJ4Am
