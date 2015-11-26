OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, PAUL YOUNG и другие — о смерти басиста ZZ TOP

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend #DustyHill. A great musician and a rock icon. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife Charlene, his family, and to Billy, Frank and to the entire @ZZTop organization. pic.twitter.com/quuLx1CpXg — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) July 28, 2021

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021

Dusty Hill 💔 Rest in Rock. Our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him ⁦@ZZTop⁩ . pic.twitter.com/ITtAw8Pjps — Garbage (@garbage) July 28, 2021

The Allman Brothers Band Family is saddened to learn of the recent passing of fellow musical traveler Dusty Hill, bassist extraordinaire of our friends ZZ Top. pic.twitter.com/ZZqq9xSQzW — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) July 28, 2021

The Allman Brothers Band Family is saddened to learn of the recent passing of fellow musical traveler Dusty Hill, bassist extraordinaire of our friends ZZ Top. pic.twitter.com/ZZqq9xSQzW — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) July 28, 2021

Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer https://t.co/k6L53JlhW6 — Flea (@flea333) July 28, 2021

It’s with heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to one member of That Lil’ Ol Band From Texas: RIP Dusty Hill from ZZ Top. I have loved this band since I was 14 & they are without doubt the coolest band on the planet! My condolences to his family, Frank & Rev. Billy G pic.twitter.com/mSTLZ7Id1y — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) July 28, 2021

OMG….terrible news….I’ve lost another dear friend.



Dusty Hill was a fabulous pro wrestling fan…unreal bassist. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/8wyllJeFPA — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 28, 2021

RIP DUSTY HILL I love you forever. Your bass was so loud at one show it made my wife puke. You were half of rock n roll’s greatest EVER rhythm section & a hell of a songwriter. https://t.co/3WruUsejtl — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 28, 2021

Today we lost a great friend and a remarkable Texan.



ZZ Top’s Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72



Truly a music legend. https://t.co/VVkJ67E7lN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 28, 2021

I hate that my social media has become more of an obituary but such is life, young or old, we are but mere mortals when our time comes.



RIP to the GREAT Dusty Hill of @ZZTop. Thank you for the decades of music!! pic.twitter.com/IGNHDfxkBy — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) July 28, 2021

NO LORD I cannot handle the death of ZZ Top! RIP to the ultimate amigo Dusty Hill. You truly helped make the greatest beer drinking music of all time 🍻 🍻🍻 — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) July 28, 2021

Texas takes off its cowboy hat today. Rock and roll has been stopped in its tracks. Dusty Hill you will always be bad, nationwide, and much missed. My deepest condolences to the @ZZTop family, and to Dusty's loved ones who number many 🙏 https://t.co/aKTF3n9ESs — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) July 28, 2021

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 - Rolling Stone..RIP buddy!! I’m far beyond words right now.. https://t.co/Yr5za5ocQL — REX BROWN (@REJASFROMTEJAS) July 28, 2021

Rest In Peace Dusty. You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization. pic.twitter.com/GPbrD4ohoU — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 28, 2021

A sad day in rock history. I am gutted to hear about the sudden passing of my friend Dusty. He will be remembered with love. Condolences to his wife Charleen, family and friends. - Paul pic.twitter.com/SeyLrK9Wcu — Paul Rodgers (@_paulrodgers) July 29, 2021

lost another legend today. Dusty Hill. we will always remember him as an the authentic Texan with a great sense of humor & ability to hold down the low end of @zztop with a growl. you will be missed RIP Dusty Hill https://t.co/V9RH0NJ4Am — Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) July 28, 2021