Новости
*Новая песня AVANTASIA 17
*MICHAEL SCHENKER — o K.K. DOWNING'е: «Зачем он врёт?» 15
*ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH исполняют RADIOHEAD 13
*В Исландии покажут член Джими Хендрикса 13
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY 11
*Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER 10
*Новое видео HELLOWEEN 9
*Новое видео RAMMSTEIN 7
*Новое видео XANDRIA 7
*Видео с текстом от SEPTICFLESH 7
Музыканты о смерти барабанщика YES



Музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти барабанщика Алана Уайта, который ушел из жизни 26 мая.

Remembering Alan WhiteвЂ¦ photo here with Alan White and Geoff Downes. pic.twitter.com/MQyR3H4w4B

Yes drummer Alan White slips away. From Bill:

Alan was a proper Geordie – steady, powerful, no nonsense, probably...

Posted by Bill Bruford on Friday, May 27, 2022

RIP Alan White. A hugely influential yet an often under appreciated drummer. Most know him for his stellar work with…

Posted by Glen Sobel on Friday, May 27, 2022

Ugh, another stinger to add to the day, this one is more personal =(

I was just informed we lost the great Alan White,…

Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thinking of drummer Alan White, who passed away yesterday. Alan played in the progressive rock band Yes and was featured on John Lennon’s “Imagine," among countless other recordings.

Posted by Brian Wilson on Friday, May 27, 2022

I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of Alan White… he was an incredible drummer, and he played an influential…

Posted by John Lodge on Thursday, May 26, 2022

We are sad to hear of the passing of Alan White. What a great, great drummer. Our thoughts are with his family, bandmates, and friends. RIP Alan!

Posted by Foghat on Thursday, May 26, 2022

RIP Alan White! While Alan left us with so much great drumming, this is some of my fave from him! What a sound! What a…

Posted by Brian Tichy on Friday, May 27, 2022

One of the great drummers Alan White of Yes has passed away. 18 February 1974 I watched Alan at Madison square garden...

Posted by Steve Stevens on Thursday, May 26, 2022




