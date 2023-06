GEEZER BUTLER — î «êîçå»: «Ýòî áûëà ìîÿ ôèøêà»

So, Gene Simmons is trying to trademark the Devil's Horns? Ronnie Dio in 1980, and Geezer Butler in 1969. Nice Try. https://t.co/sjgcdCXmE5 pic.twitter.com/jua8T0Licp









Ok, here's one of the earliest records of the devil horns used by bassist geezer butler from black sabbath in 1971

Just to clarify..I did not say I invented the 'devil horns' hand sign, I always used it in the song Black Sabbath. I merely shared an onstage moment between Ronnie and me. Ronnie made it famous, and it will always be associated with him, regardless of what anyone else says.









Also, I do not want people to think that I was dissing Ronnie in any way. He was one of my dearest friends ever, and I will always miss him and our friendship.