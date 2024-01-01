|
|
|
все новости группы
|
|
18 авг 2024
Музыканты о смерти Джека Рассела
Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA),Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS),Bret Michaels (POISON), Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER) и многие другие музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Джека Рассела, который скончался в возрасте 63 лет.
So saddened to hear of my friend Jack's passing. He was an amazing, soulful singer and truly great person. Condolences and prayers 🙏🏻 to his family. #RIPJackRussell
Posted by Tom Keifer on Friday, August 16, 2024
Ugh, so sad to hear we just lost Jack Russell today of Great White...he was one of the better singers that came out of...
Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Sad to hear of the passing of Jack Russell. Although I didn't know Jack personally, we did both perform on a track...
Posted by Mike Portnoy on Thursday, August 15, 2024
To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace.
Posted by Bret Michaels on Thursday, August 15, 2024
As you can imagine, though the end of the road was rough and broken, it wasn't always that way. Jack and I shared...
Posted by Mark Kendall on Thursday, August 15, 2024
We did several live morning radio shows together,I remember one at 7 am in Long Beach. Truthfully "Jayne" sounded a...
Posted by Philip Lewis on Thursday, August 15, 2024
I just heard of the passing of our good friend Jack Russell. So sad. Jack and I had a lot of great adventures through...
Posted by Fred Coury on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Brother Jack Russell R.I.P., wow, Gazzarris on the Strip 1980-81. We always had a great time when Dante Fox and Mickey Ratt played a gig together back then. love ya brother Jack #livelifelove 🙌🙏🏻🙌 🦈
Posted by Stephen Pearcy on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Today we morn the loss of our good friend, Jack Russell. Jack was a true friend of FireHouse and will always be...
Posted by FireHouse on Friday, August 16, 2024
We mourn the loss of Jack Russell (1960-2024). Having worked with him on multiple recordings, including his most recent...
Posted by Frontiers Music srl on Friday, August 16, 2024
This is a sad time for family, friends and Jack Russell's Great White.
In one of our last conversations, Jack told...
Posted by Robby Lochner on Thursday, August 15, 2024
I’m so deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Jack Russell. Jack Russell's Great White
It’s tragic to see that he’s...
Posted by Michael Sweet on Thursday, August 15, 2024
As one could imagine saying the right thing or doing the right thing in this situation for me is near impossible, but...
Posted by Mitch Malloy on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Jack was a great singer ! Jack was a friend of mine!
We had a lot in common and we had mutual respect for each other-...
Posted by Terry Ilous on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Jack was my friend, client, and fellow musician. My utmost condolences to Heather his wife, and his family in this time of grief.
Rest now bro 🙏🏻 Xo.
#jackrussell #greatwhiteband
Posted by Johnny Gioeli on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Very sad to hear of the loss of yet another music man today, Jack Russell of Great White. The Money Family sends our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Jack. 🙏🏼
-Mrs.$
Posted by Eddie Money on Thursday, August 15, 2024
I sure do hate sharing news like this. RIP Jack. You were one of the good ones. Many many good times shared over the years. Love and condolences to all who loved you. 🙏
Posted by Stet Howland on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Me and Jack. Gimme a minute. I wasn’t preparing for this trauma. 💔
Photo @ronlyonphoto
Posted by TRACII GUNS on Thursday, August 15, 2024
Definitely a sad day yesterday…
Greg Kihn was Bay Area legend who I had known forever. Jack Russell I’ve know for...
Posted by Brad Gillis on Friday, August 16, 2024
Jack Russell.
A unique and amazing singer.
I had the privilege of producing Great White’s “Cant Get There From Here”...
Posted by Jack Blades on Friday, August 16, 2024
|
|
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет