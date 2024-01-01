Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN: «У остальных нет таких близких отношений ... 22
*BURTON C. BELL представил новое видео 22
*ACE FREHLEY: «Дорогу крепкому в меня открыл Джин» 21
*Перезаписанный трек DARK FUNERAL 21
*Лидер OPETH: «Я и не певец, и на гитаре не игрец» 19
*Вокалист SEPULTURA об уходе барабанщика 19
*KERRY KING: «Люди — это тараканы!» 17
*Новое видео NIGHTWISH 15
*Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY 12
*Концертное видео PEARL JAM 12
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN: «У остальных нет таких близких отношений ... 22
*BURTON C. BELL представил новое видео 22
*ACE FREHLEY: «Дорогу крепкому в меня открыл Джин» 21
*Перезаписанный трек DARK FUNERAL 21
*Лидер OPETH: «Я и не певец, и на гитаре не игрец» 19
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Jack Russell

*



18 авг 2024 : 		 Музыканты о смерти Джека Рассела

16 авг 2024 : 		 GREAT WHITE: «Невероятный голос Джека Рассела будет жить вечно»

16 авг 2024 : 		 Скончался бывший вокалист GREAT WHITE Джек Рассел

27 июл 2024 : 		 MARK KENDALL об уходе из группы JACK RUSSELL

20 июл 2024 : 		 JACK RUSSELL заканчивает с турами

17 июл 2024 : 		 Вышла биография JACK RUSSELL

16 июн 2024 : 		 ANDREW FREEMAN выступил с GREAT WHITE

19 апр 2024 : 		 JACK RUSSELL выпустит биографию летом

27 фев 2024 : 		 JACK RUSSELL исполнил классику GREAT WHITE

29 янв 2024 : 		 JACK RUSSELL близок к завершению работ над книгой

18 янв 2024 : 		 JACK RUSSELL не против встречи с MARK'ом KENDALL'ом

29 дек 2023 : 		 JACK RUSSELL: «Путешествия — это нифига не весело»

13 ноя 2023 : 		 DEE SNIDER и JACK RUSSELL спели AC/DC

31 июл 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE

25 янв 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE

5 янв 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE

17 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления JACK RUSSELL и TERRY ILOUS

20 окт 2022 : 		 JACK RUSSELL и TERRY ILOUS исполняют TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS

13 окт 2022 : 		 JACK RUSSELL и TERRY ILOUS планируют совместный релиз

23 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE

2 мар 2022 : 		 JACK RUSSELL — о документальном фильме

26 янв 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE

28 дек 2021 : 		 JACK RUSSELL: «Документальный фильм о пожаре выйдет в феврале»

31 авг 2021 : 		 JACK RUSSELL предлагает всем принять дозу

27 авг 2021 : 		 JACK RUSSELL: «Меня не пугает играть во время пандемии»

15 июл 2021 : 		 Кавер-версия LED ZEPPELIN от JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 18 авг 2024

Музыканты о смерти Джека Рассела



zoom
Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA),Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS),Bret Michaels (POISON), Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER) и многие другие музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Джека Рассела, который скончался в возрасте 63 лет.

So saddened to hear of my friend Jack's passing. He was an amazing, soulful singer and truly great person. Condolences and prayers 🙏🏻 to his family. #RIPJackRussell

Posted by Tom Keifer on Friday, August 16, 2024

Ugh, so sad to hear we just lost Jack Russell today of Great White...he was one of the better singers that came out of...

Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Jack Russell. Although I didn't know Jack personally, we did both perform on a track...

Posted by Mike Portnoy on Thursday, August 15, 2024

To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace.

Posted by Bret Michaels on Thursday, August 15, 2024

As you can imagine, though the end of the road was rough and broken, it wasn't always that way. Jack and I shared...

Posted by Mark Kendall on Thursday, August 15, 2024

We did several live morning radio shows together,I remember one at 7 am in Long Beach. Truthfully "Jayne" sounded a...

Posted by Philip Lewis on Thursday, August 15, 2024

I just heard of the passing of our good friend Jack Russell. So sad. Jack and I had a lot of great adventures through...

Posted by Fred Coury on Thursday, August 15, 2024

R.I.P. Jack Russell

Posted by Faster Pussycat on Thursday, August 15, 2024

R.I.P. Jack Russell

Posted by Rikki Rockett on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Brother Jack Russell R.I.P., wow, Gazzarris on the Strip 1980-81. We always had a great time when Dante Fox and Mickey Ratt played a gig together back then. love ya brother Jack #livelifelove 🙌🙏🏻🙌 🦈

Posted by Stephen Pearcy on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Today we morn the loss of our good friend, Jack Russell. Jack was a true friend of FireHouse and will always be...

Posted by FireHouse on Friday, August 16, 2024

We mourn the loss of Jack Russell (1960-2024). Having worked with him on multiple recordings, including his most recent...

Posted by Frontiers Music srl on Friday, August 16, 2024

This is a sad time for family, friends and Jack Russell's Great White.

In one of our last conversations, Jack told...

Posted by Robby Lochner on Thursday, August 15, 2024

I’m so deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Jack Russell. Jack Russell's Great White

It’s tragic to see that he’s...

Posted by Michael Sweet on Thursday, August 15, 2024

As one could imagine saying the right thing or doing the right thing in this situation for me is near impossible, but...

Posted by Mitch Malloy on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Jack was a great singer ! Jack was a friend of mine!
We had a lot in common and we had mutual respect for each other-...

Posted by Terry Ilous on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Jack was my friend, client, and fellow musician. My utmost condolences to Heather his wife, and his family in this time of grief.

Rest now bro 🙏🏻 Xo.

#jackrussell #greatwhiteband

Posted by Johnny Gioeli on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Very sad to hear of the loss of yet another music man today, Jack Russell of Great White. The Money Family sends our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Jack. 🙏🏼
-Mrs.$

Posted by Eddie Money on Thursday, August 15, 2024

I sure do hate sharing news like this. RIP Jack. You were one of the good ones. Many many good times shared over the years. Love and condolences to all who loved you. 🙏

Posted by Stet Howland on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Me and Jack. Gimme a minute. I wasn’t preparing for this trauma. 💔
Photo @ronlyonphoto

Posted by TRACII GUNS on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Definitely a sad day yesterday…

Greg Kihn was Bay Area legend who I had known forever. Jack Russell I’ve know for...

Posted by Brad Gillis on Friday, August 16, 2024

Jack Russell.

A unique and amazing singer.

I had the privilege of producing Great White’s “Cant Get There From Here”...

Posted by Jack Blades on Friday, August 16, 2024




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 253

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом