Новости
*

Manowar

*



1 мар 2019 : 		 MANOWAR открыли тур

16 янв 2019 : 		 MANOWAR нашли гитариста

26 окт 2018 : 		 KARL LOGAN не поедет в тур с MANOWAR

26 окт 2018 : 		 Гитарист MANOWAR обвинён в хранении детской порнографии

26 сен 2018 : 		 Группа MANOWAR попрощается с Россией в марте

26 июл 2018 : 		 Переиздания MANOWAR выйдут в августе

15 май 2018 : 		 MANOWAR поедут в тур весной

15 дек 2017 : 		 MANOWAR отменили шоу из-за отравления басиста

9 окт 2017 : 		 Вокалист MANOWAR о прощальном туре

21 июл 2017 : 		 MANOWAR исполняют гимн Болгарии

8 окт 2016 : 		 Концертное видео MANOWAR

25 май 2016 : 		 MANOWAR готовы сказать «прощай»

8 фев 2016 : 		 Басист MANOWAR о Лемми

25 янв 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления MANOWAR

6 дек 2015 : 		 Новое видео MANOWAR

4 дек 2015 : 		 Концертное видео MANOWAR

6 сен 2014 : 		 MANOWAR возвращаются в студию

12 мар 2014 : 		 Лучшие моменты из тура MANOWAR по США

15 янв 2014 : 		 Обложка нового релиза MANOWAR

21 дек 2013 : 		 Новый релиз MANOWAR выйдет в феврале

18 ноя 2013 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека MANOWAR

8 ноя 2013 : 		 MANOWAR объединили усилия с HAMILTON'ом STERLING'ом

28 окт 2013 : 		 MANOWAR объявили о проведении собственного фестиваля в Финляндии

29 июл 2013 : 		 MANOWAR перезаписывают "Kings Of Metal"

28 июл 2013 : 		 MANOWAR вновь в студии

5 июл 2013 : 		 Семплы концертного ЕР MANOWAR
MANOWAR открыли тур



MANOWAR выступлением двадцать пятого февраля в Тель-Авиве открыли прощальный тур.

Сет-лист:

Manowar
Call to Arms
Brothers of Metal Pt. 1
Die with Honor
Thor (The Powerhead)
Blood of My Enemies
Fighting the World
Hand of Doom
Swords in the Wind
House of Death
Sons of Odin
Bass Solo / Hava Nagila / Sting of the Bumblebee
The Power of Thy Sword
The Gods Made Heavy Metal
Kings Of Metal
Hail and Kill
Encore:
Warriors of the World United
Black Wind, Fire and Steel



Комментарии

IronCross


1 мар 2019, 01:26		Шикарный сет-лист!

StygianSaviour


1 мар 2019, 02:43		А по мне вот кстати ужасный, почти ни одной из песен, что мне нравятся, не завезли.

YNWA


1 мар 2019, 03:47		Я, наверное, на следующий их прощальный тур схожу. Может и сет-лист будет лучше.


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 293

