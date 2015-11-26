сегодня



MANOWAR открыли тур



MANOWAR выступлением двадцать пятого февраля в Тель-Авиве открыли прощальный тур.



Сет-лист:



Manowar

Call to Arms

Brothers of Metal Pt. 1

Die with Honor

Thor (The Powerhead)

Blood of My Enemies

Fighting the World

Hand of Doom

Swords in the Wind

House of Death

Sons of Odin

Bass Solo / Hava Nagila / Sting of the Bumblebee

The Power of Thy Sword

The Gods Made Heavy Metal

Kings Of Metal

Hail and Kill

Encore:

Warriors of the World United

Black Wind, Fire and Steel











































+0 -0



( 3 )





просмотров: 293

