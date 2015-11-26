MANOWAR открыли тур

MANOWAR выступлением двадцать пятого февраля в Тель-Авиве открыли прощальный тур.
Сет-лист:
Manowar
Call to Arms
Brothers of Metal Pt. 1
Die with Honor
Thor (The Powerhead)
Blood of My Enemies
Fighting the World
Hand of Doom
Swords in the Wind
House of Death
Sons of Odin
Bass Solo / Hava Nagila / Sting of the Bumblebee
The Power of Thy Sword
The Gods Made Heavy Metal
Kings Of Metal
Hail and Kill
Encore:
Warriors of the World United
Black Wind, Fire and Steel
IronCross
StygianSaviour
YNWA
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).