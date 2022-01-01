Arts
Новости
Voivod

11 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео VOIVOD

11 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео VOIVOD

26 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео VOIVOD

7 янв 2022 : 		 Новая песня VOIVOD

10 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео VOIVOD

2 дек 2021 : 		 Новый альбом VOIVOD выйдет зимой

26 окт 2021 : 		 VOIVOD завершили запись

23 июл 2021 : 		 VOIVOD начнут запись летом

6 июл 2021 : 		 VOIVOD собирают деньги на фильм

31 май 2021 : 		 Гитарист VOIVOD надеется, что на новом альбоме будет немного трэша

27 апр 2021 : 		 VOIVOD целиком исполнят "Nothingface"

6 мар 2021 : 		 KESHA в футболке VOIVOD: «Животные, я люблю вас»

24 янв 2021 : 		 Вокалист VOIVOD: «Это был сложный год»

11 дек 2020 : 		 Никакого нового альбома VOIVOD до конца 2021 года

2 дек 2020 : 		 Барабанщик VOIVOD: «Сейчас самое время выпустить концертный релиз»

30 ноя 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD VOIVOD

10 ноя 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD VOIVOD

2 окт 2020 : 		 Концертный релиз VOIVOD выйдет осенью

13 июл 2020 : 		 VOIVOD планируют онлайн шоу

22 май 2020 : 		 Новое видео VOIVOD

24 апр 2020 : 		 ERIC FORREST о нереализованном альбоме VOIVOD

20 апр 2020 : 		 У гитариста VOIVOD есть идеи для альбома

15 апр 2020 : 		 VOIVOD работают над новым диском

13 апр 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от VOIVOD

28 дек 2019 : 		 Вокалист VOIVOD о получении JUNO AWARD

7 июл 2019 : 		 VOIVOD выступили с брасс-квинтетом на MONTREAL INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL
Новое видео VOIVOD



"Psychic Vacuum" (Dimension Hatröss Demo 1987), новое видео группы VOIVOD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового бокс-сета "Forgotten In Space: The Noise Records Years" в который войдет:

- Rrröööaarrr (Remastered on red & black splatter vinyl)
- Killing Technology (Remastered on green & purple swirl vinyl)
- Dimension Hatröss (Remastered on grey & red swirl vinyl)
- No Speed Limit Live ‘86 (First time on vinyl, green & black splatter)
- Dimension Hatröss - The Demos (First time on vinyl, blue & white splatter)
- Cosmic Drama, 40-Page Book (40-page book containing new sleeve note interviews with Michel ‘Away’ Langevin telling the story of the early years of Voivod. Contains rare and previously unseen photos)
- Chaosmongers DVD (Mini documentary of interviews, live performances, behind the scenes & promotional videos from 1985 to 1989. Also includes previously unreleased video concert, live in Chicago ’88 and audio concert from World War III festival 1985)
- Korgüll The Exterminator USB (Contains all the tracks from the expanded studio albums plus the live & demo albums)

VOIVOD - Forgotten In Space: The Noise Records Years Deluxe Box Set To Be Released In July; "Psychic Vacuum" (Dimension HatrГ¶ss Demo 1987) Video Streaming




