Новое видео VOIVOD



"Psychic Vacuum" (Dimension Hatröss Demo 1987), новое видео группы VOIVOD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового бокс-сета "Forgotten In Space: The Noise Records Years" в который войдет:



- Rrröööaarrr (Remastered on red & black splatter vinyl)

- Killing Technology (Remastered on green & purple swirl vinyl)

- Dimension Hatröss (Remastered on grey & red swirl vinyl)

- No Speed Limit Live ‘86 (First time on vinyl, green & black splatter)

- Dimension Hatröss - The Demos (First time on vinyl, blue & white splatter)

- Cosmic Drama, 40-Page Book (40-page book containing new sleeve note interviews with Michel ‘Away’ Langevin telling the story of the early years of Voivod. Contains rare and previously unseen photos)

- Chaosmongers DVD (Mini documentary of interviews, live performances, behind the scenes & promotional videos from 1985 to 1989. Also includes previously unreleased video concert, live in Chicago ’88 and audio concert from World War III festival 1985)

- Korgüll The Exterminator USB (Contains all the tracks from the expanded studio albums plus the live & demo albums)







