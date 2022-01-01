Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*ROB HALFORD: «Глэм открыл нам маленькую щель» 58
*Умер Дэн Маккаферти 51
*BLAZE BAYLEY — об альбомах IRON MAIDEN с ним: «Фанатам не оч... 19
*ZAKK — об участии в концертах PANTERA: «Что бы я ни делал, э... 14
*Почему ROB CAGGIANO ушёл из ANTHRAX 13
*Лидер BEHEMOTH: «Не надо начинать» 13
*Новое видео OBITUARY 9
*ROSS THE BOSS назвал своё увольнение из MANOWAR большой ошиб... 9
*Новая песня AMORPHIS 9
*DAVE LOMBARDO сыграл бы с гитаристом SLAYER? 9
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*ROB HALFORD: «Глэм открыл нам маленькую щель» 58
*Умер Дэн Маккаферти 51
*BLAZE BAYLEY — об альбомах IRON MAIDEN с ним: «Фанатам не оч... 19
*ZAKK — об участии в концертах PANTERA: «Что бы я ни делал, э... 14
*Почему ROB CAGGIANO ушёл из ANTHRAX 13
[= ||| все новости группы



*

John 5

*



12 ноя 2022 : 		 JOHN 5 исполняет MÖTLEY CRÜE

3 авг 2022 : 		 PETER CRISS поздравил JOHN 5

20 апр 2022 : 		 JOHN 5 — о документальном фильме

19 апр 2022 : 		 JOHN 5 — об инциденте с MARILYN'ом MANSON'ом в 2003 году

4 апр 2022 : 		 JOHN 5 — о поступке Уилла Смита

8 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления JOHN 5

15 фев 2022 : 		 LZZY HALE и JOHN 5 на новом сингле RAY WYLIE HUBBARD

4 янв 2022 : 		 GEORGE LYNCH: «Это я посоветовал JOHN 5 выпускать по песне в месяц»

16 ноя 2021 : 		 JOHN 5: «Из-за COVID я потерял ряд близких друзей»

4 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

1 ноя 2021 : 		 JOHN 5: «Первый и последний раз я пил с Даймом»

6 окт 2021 : 		 JOHN 5 — о возвращении на сцену

1 окт 2021 : 		 JOHN 5 — о появлении на пластинке DAVE'a MUSTAINE'a

24 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

27 авг 2021 : 		 JOHN 5 исполнил трек, записанный с DAVE'ом MUSTAINE'ом

25 авг 2021 : 		 JOHN 5 исполняет попурри RUSH, ZZ TOP, BLACK SABBATH, THE POLICE, METALLICA

21 июл 2021 : 		 DAVE MUSTAINE на новом альбоме JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES

29 июн 2021 : 		 PETER CRISS на новом альбоме JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES

28 ноя 2020 : 		 JOHN 5 рассказывает о своей коллекции KISS

31 авг 2020 : 		 Трейлер концертного релиза JOHN 5

25 июн 2020 : 		 JOHN 5 на карантине

8 июн 2020 : 		 CHARLIE BENANTE и JOHN 5 исполнили кавер KISS

6 апр 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от JOHN 5

14 дек 2019 : 		 JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES планируют выпустить концертный альбом

3 сен 2019 : 		 JOE BONAMASSA присоединился к JOHN 5 для исполнения песни Джими Хендрикса

2 авг 2019 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

JOHN 5 исполняет MÖTLEY CRÜE



zoom
JOHN 5 опубликовал ролик, в котором исполняет композицию MÖTLEY CRÜE "Too Fast For Love".




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 276

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом