JOHN 5 исполняет MÖTLEY CRÜE

Yesterday was the 41st anniversary of the amazing debut @MotleyCrue album #TooFastForLove (https://t.co/zvNK2IsZiH)

Happy Birthday! 🎂🥳🎸#MotleyCrue @MrTommyLand @NikkiSixx @thevinceneil @mrmickmars pic.twitter.com/CdcNBSQNmM