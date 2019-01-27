ACE FREHLEY присоединился на сцене к JOHN 5

View this post on Instagram A couple more shots from tonight with @acefrehleyofficial @knightsinsatanservice A post shared by john5official (@john5official) on Jan 27, 2019 at 12:28am PST
A couple more shots from tonight with @acefrehleyofficial @knightsinsatanservice
A post shared by john5official (@john5official) on Jan 27, 2019 at 12:28am PST
View this post on Instagram @nikkisixxpixx and I went to go see Ace and his awesome band tonight what a blast, and yes that is me playing a Flying V A post shared by john5official (@john5official) on Jan 27, 2019 at 12:05am PST
@nikkisixxpixx and I went to go see Ace and his awesome band tonight what a blast, and yes that is me playing a Flying V
A post shared by john5official (@john5official) on Jan 27, 2019 at 12:05am PST
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).