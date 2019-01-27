Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалист U.D.O. проигнорировал совет врачей не ехать в тур 40
*Robbie Williams издевается над гитаристом LED ZEPPELIN, вклю... 35
*MANOWAR нашли гитариста 28
*Бывший вокалист ACCEPT: «Нынешний вокалист ACCEPT звучит как... 25
*Гитарист SLIPKNOT был в ужасе, когда впервые услышал "Black ... 24
[= ||| все новости группы



*

John 5

*



29 янв 2019 : 		 ACE FREHLEY присоединился на сцене к JOHN 5

2 янв 2019 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES

17 ноя 2018 : 		 Новый альбом JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выйдет в 2019

21 апр 2018 : 		 SEBASTIAN BACH присоединился к JOHN 5 на сцене

14 апр 2018 : 		 SEBASTIAN BACH, STEPHEN PEARCY присоединились на сцене к JOHN 5

2 мар 2018 : 		 Мультикамерная съёмка с выступления JOHN 5

28 янв 2018 : 		 Концертный трек JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES

4 дек 2017 : 		 Концертный альбом JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выйдет в январе

18 окт 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия METALLICA от JOHN 5

6 мар 2017 : 		 JOHN 5 открыл тур

3 янв 2017 : 		 Новый альбом JOHN 5 выйдет весной

1 авг 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

1 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

1 апр 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

11 мар 2016 : 		 Полный концерт JOHN 5

2 мар 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

1 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

2 янв 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

11 дек 2015 : 		 Обложка нового сингла JOHN 5

3 дек 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 встретит новый год новым видео

10 ноя 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 исполнил кавер-версию хита Майкла Джексона

7 ноя 2015 : 		 ROB ZOMBIE, DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN присоединились на сцене к JOHN 5

21 окт 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 о новом CD/DVD

18 фев 2015 : 		 Бывший басист VAN HALEN присоединился на сцене к JOHN 5

2 янв 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 обзавёлся собственной газировкой

30 ноя 2014 : 		 Последний альбом JOHN 5 вышел на компакт диске
Показать далее
| - |
|||| сегодня

ACE FREHLEY присоединился на сцене к JOHN 5



*
zoom
*
* *
ACE FREHLEY присоединился на сцене к JOHN 5 для исполнения песни KISS "Cold Gin" на концерте, который проходил 26 января в The Canyon, Agoura Hills, California.



Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 111

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Merzbow Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2019 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом