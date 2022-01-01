сегодня



Blu-ray ANVIL выйдет с бонусами



MVD Marquee Collection 20 января выпустят "Ultimate Edition" Blu-ray и "Standard Edition" DVD документального фильма об ANVIL "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil".



Бонус-материал Ultimate Edition Blu-Ray:



- NEW! 2022 audio commentary with director Sacha Gervasi

- 2008 audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi and bandmembers Steve "Lips" Kudlow and Robb Reiner

- 2008 audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi, producer Rebecca Yeldham and editor Andrew Dickler

- NEW! 2022 video commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and the band

- NEW! 2022 video commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and producer Rebecca Yeldham

- NEW! ANVIL Q&A at Saban Theater with moderator Steve-O

- Interview with Steve "Lips" Kudlow, Robb Reiner and director Sacha Gervasi moderated by Matt Pinfield (93 minutes)

- Rich Roll video podcast interview with director Sacha Gervasi and the band

- 1981 interview with Maor Applebaum (mastering engineer)

- 1981 interview with Steve "Lips" Kudlow

- 1981 Backstage interview with Robb and Steve

- Q&A with director Sacha Gervasi, the band, and Peter Dinklage

- Three deleted scenes: "Choice Children's Catering Extended Scene" (7:14),"Former Band Members" (2:39),"Lips's Brother" (2:11)

- "Interview With Lars Ulrich" featurette (30:06)

- 'Where Are They Now?" featurette (3:10)

- "This Feels Good" featurette ( 12:37)

- "School Love" Sacha Gervasi rocks with ANVIL live performance (4:17)

- Theatrical teaser

- Original theatrical trailer



Бонус-материал Standard Edition DVD:



- NEW! 2022 audio commentary with director Sacha Gervasi

- NEW! ANVIL Q&A at Saban Theater with moderator Steve-O

- Three deleted scenes: "Choice Children's Catering Extended Scene" (7:14),"Former Band Members" (2:39),"Lips's Brother" (2:11)

- Theatrical teaser

- Original theatrical trailer











