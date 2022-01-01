Arts
Новости
*Фронтмен KREATOR: «Трэш-металл здоров как никогда» 34
*Клавишник JOURNEY ответил гитаристу группы 18
*Против STEVEN TYLER подали иск за домогательства. В 1973 17
*PANTERA: вид сзади от Rob'a 17
*CHRIS BRODERICK — о том, чему он научился в составе MEGADETH 13
*MIKE PORTNOY с дочкой угадывают Beatles! 12
*Видео полного выступления PANTERA 8
*VILLE VALO: «Я этим соцсетям что-то не доверяю!» 8
*С Новым годом! 7
*DAVID REECE — об участии в ACCEPT: «Это была возможность, к... 7
*Фронтмен KREATOR: «Трэш-металл здоров как никогда» 34
*Клавишник JOURNEY ответил гитаристу группы 18
*Против STEVEN TYLER подали иск за домогательства. В 1973 17
*PANTERA: вид сзади от Rob'a 17
*CHRIS BRODERICK — о том, чему он научился в составе MEGADETH 13
31 дек 2022 : 		 Blu-ray ANVIL выйдет с бонусами

14 дек 2022 : 		 Почему ANVIL никогда не выпускали концертный альбом?

18 авг 2022 : 		 ANVIL планируют запись летом

11 авг 2022 : 		 Фронтмен ANVIL: «Мы не коммерческая группа»

29 июл 2022 : 		 Фильм об ANVIL покажут осенью

28 апр 2022 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «Нас от@mail музыкальный бизнес»

21 апр 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от ANVIL

6 апр 2022 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «Вряд ли будет еще один фильм о группе»

11 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео ANVIL

23 фев 2022 : 		 Новый альбом ANVIL выйдет весной

14 фев 2022 : 		 ANVIL завершили работу над альбомом

31 авг 2021 : 		 ANVIL завершили запись

10 авг 2021 : 		 ANVIL приступили к записи

2 июл 2021 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «TED NUGENT всегда говорит, опираясь на статистику»

29 дек 2020 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «Ты занимаешься этим не ради миллионов»

25 дек 2020 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «Ну куда я без вакцины?»

29 ноя 2020 : 		 ANVIL изобрели спид/трэш-металл?

7 ноя 2020 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «Оказали влияние на METALLICA? Ну а дальше-то что?»

3 ноя 2020 : 		 ANVIL окончательно отменили тур и планируют новый альбом

19 авг 2020 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «Живая музыка вернётся последней, если вообще вернётся»

8 июл 2020 : 		 Стрим от ANVIL

24 май 2020 : 		 ANVIL отыграют концерт летом

31 янв 2020 : 		 Новое видео ANVIL

30 янв 2020 : 		 Вокалист ANVIL: «Металл-группы, способные собирать арены, остались в прошлом»

6 дек 2019 : 		 Анимационное видео ANVIL

23 окт 2019 : 		 Новый альбом ANVIL выйдет зимой
Blu-ray ANVIL выйдет с бонусами



MVD Marquee Collection 20 января выпустят "Ultimate Edition" Blu-ray и "Standard Edition" DVD документального фильма об ANVIL "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil".

Бонус-материал Ultimate Edition Blu-Ray:

- NEW! 2022 audio commentary with director Sacha Gervasi
- 2008 audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi and bandmembers Steve "Lips" Kudlow and Robb Reiner
- 2008 audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi, producer Rebecca Yeldham and editor Andrew Dickler
- NEW! 2022 video commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and the band
- NEW! 2022 video commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and producer Rebecca Yeldham
- NEW! ANVIL Q&A at Saban Theater with moderator Steve-O
- Interview with Steve "Lips" Kudlow, Robb Reiner and director Sacha Gervasi moderated by Matt Pinfield (93 minutes)
- Rich Roll video podcast interview with director Sacha Gervasi and the band
- 1981 interview with Maor Applebaum (mastering engineer)
- 1981 interview with Steve "Lips" Kudlow
- 1981 Backstage interview with Robb and Steve
- Q&A with director Sacha Gervasi, the band, and Peter Dinklage
- Three deleted scenes: "Choice Children's Catering Extended Scene" (7:14),"Former Band Members" (2:39),"Lips's Brother" (2:11)
- "Interview With Lars Ulrich" featurette (30:06)
- 'Where Are They Now?" featurette (3:10)
- "This Feels Good" featurette ( 12:37)
- "School Love" Sacha Gervasi rocks with ANVIL live performance (4:17)
- Theatrical teaser
- Original theatrical trailer

Бонус-материал Standard Edition DVD:

- NEW! 2022 audio commentary with director Sacha Gervasi
- NEW! ANVIL Q&A at Saban Theater with moderator Steve-O
- Three deleted scenes: "Choice Children's Catering Extended Scene" (7:14),"Former Band Members" (2:39),"Lips's Brother" (2:11)
- Theatrical teaser
- Original theatrical trailer






1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
