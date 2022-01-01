Blu-ray ANVIL выйдет с бонусами

MVD Marquee Collection 20 января выпустят "Ultimate Edition" Blu-ray и "Standard Edition" DVD документального фильма об ANVIL "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil".
Бонус-материал Ultimate Edition Blu-Ray:
- NEW! 2022 audio commentary with director Sacha Gervasi
- 2008 audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi and bandmembers Steve "Lips" Kudlow and Robb Reiner
- 2008 audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi, producer Rebecca Yeldham and editor Andrew Dickler
- NEW! 2022 video commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and the band
- NEW! 2022 video commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and producer Rebecca Yeldham
- NEW! ANVIL Q&A at Saban Theater with moderator Steve-O
- Interview with Steve "Lips" Kudlow, Robb Reiner and director Sacha Gervasi moderated by Matt Pinfield (93 minutes)
- Rich Roll video podcast interview with director Sacha Gervasi and the band
- 1981 interview with Maor Applebaum (mastering engineer)
- 1981 interview with Steve "Lips" Kudlow
- 1981 Backstage interview with Robb and Steve
- Q&A with director Sacha Gervasi, the band, and Peter Dinklage
- Three deleted scenes: "Choice Children's Catering Extended Scene" (7:14),"Former Band Members" (2:39),"Lips's Brother" (2:11)
- "Interview With Lars Ulrich" featurette (30:06)
- 'Where Are They Now?" featurette (3:10)
- "This Feels Good" featurette ( 12:37)
- "School Love" Sacha Gervasi rocks with ANVIL live performance (4:17)
- Theatrical teaser
- Original theatrical trailer
Бонус-материал Standard Edition DVD:
- NEW! 2022 audio commentary with director Sacha Gervasi
- NEW! ANVIL Q&A at Saban Theater with moderator Steve-O
- Three deleted scenes: "Choice Children's Catering Extended Scene" (7:14),"Former Band Members" (2:39),"Lips's Brother" (2:11)
- Theatrical teaser
- Original theatrical trailer
