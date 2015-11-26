Последняя съемка NIRVANA выйдет как NFT

Примерно за полгода до самоубийства Курта Кобейна, NIRVANA провела последнюю фотосессию с Jesse Frohman'ом и на следующей неделе она будет доступна как NFT (Невзаимозаменяемый токен).
(2/9) “The Last Session” NFT drop is an artistic exploration into the ways evolving forms of media and technology can be used to keep a legend like Cobain alive and celebrate his impact on music and on generations. The sale begins May 3.
(4/9) All 104 images are sold under a single, indivisible 1-of-1 NFT. If ever resold, the collection will stay together as one NFT; a complete hallmark of Cobain’s legacy and impact. The collection and auction details can be found at https://t.co/b9JWbcCMiN
(9/9) The Last Session NFT drop will May 3 to 7 exclusively on https://t.co/Psty3rdWK7. A portion of the sale will go to @jedfoundation - an organization committed to the mental health of teens and young adults, and one that Cobain’s family has supported for years. #NFTCobain
