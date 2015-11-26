Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Клавишник FAITH NO MORE о том, как весело быть Г...м! 74
*JASON NEWSTED не жалеет, что ушёл из METALLICA 46
*Рокеры рады вердикту по делу Джорджа Флойда 42
*TILL LINDEMANN исполнил песню Марка Бернеса 42
*DEE SNIDER, ALEX SKOLNICK и TRACII GUNS глумятся над тем, чт... 36
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Nirvana

*



29 апр 2021 : 		 Последняя съемка NIRVANA выйдет как NFT

30 июн 2020 : 		 Пазлы NIRVANA выйдет осенью

22 июн 2020 : 		 Гитара лидера NIRVANA ушла за шесть миллионов

4 июн 2020 : 		 Басит NIRVANA удалил Твиттер после одобрения слов Трампа

16 май 2020 : 		 Басист NIRVANA о теориях заговора

14 май 2020 : 		 Гитара лидера NIRVANA выставлена на продажу

12 май 2020 : 		 DAVE GROHL хвалит Post Malone за сет классики NIRVANA

27 апр 2020 : 		 POST MALONE и барабанщик BLINK-182 исполняют NIRVANA

24 апр 2020 : 		 COURTNEY LOVE дала добро на то, чтобы POST MALONE провел трибьют NIRVANA

31 мар 2020 : 		 Музыканты NIRVANA собрались вместе

1 фев 2020 : 		 Менеджер NIRVANA не верит в убийство Курта Кобейна

16 янв 2020 : 		 Песня NIRVANA стала самым популярным треком на американском рок-радио с 2010 по 2019 годы

18 дек 2019 : 		 Клип NIRVANA набрал миллиард просмотров

28 окт 2019 : 		 Кардиган вокалиста NIRVANA продан за $334,000

28 сен 2019 : 		 Расширенная версия NIRVANA 'MTV Unplugged In New York' выйдет осенью

20 авг 2019 : 		 KRIST NOVOSELIC: мастер-плёнки "Nevermind" уничтожены

20 май 2019 : 		 DAVE GROHL, COURTNEY LOVE, FRANCES BEAN COBAIN участвуют в судебной тяжбе, связанной с NIRVANA

6 мар 2019 : 		 Концертный релиз NIRVANA выйдет на виниле

5 фев 2019 : 		 Менеджер NIRVANA выпускает книгу

8 окт 2018 : 		 Воссоединение участников NIRVANA произошло!

5 окт 2018 : 		 Воссоединение участников NIRVANA может состояться в этот уикэнд?

5 сен 2018 : 		 KRIST NOVOSELIC: «Мы не смогли выйти на контакт с Куртом для концерта»

24 май 2018 : 		 DAVE GROHL до сих пор не может слушать NIRVANA

5 апр 2018 : 		 Бывший барабанщик NIRVANA не жалеет о своём уходе из группы

15 янв 2018 : 		 Репетиционные записи NIRVANA онлайн

4 мар 2017 : 		 'Nevermind' NIRVANA отметил 350 недель в чартах
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Последняя съемка NIRVANA выйдет как NFT



*
zoom
*
* *
Примерно за полгода до самоубийства Курта Кобейна, NIRVANA провела последнюю фотосессию с Jesse Frohman'ом и на следующей неделе она будет доступна как NFT (Невзаимозаменяемый токен).

KURT COBAIN























Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 262

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом