Фрагмент нового релиза NIRVANA

Geffen/UMe по случаю 30-летия альбома NIRVANA "In Utero", ставшего для группы первым, попавшем на первую строчку Billboard Top 200 и ставшего шесть раз платиновым, 27 октября выпустят юбилейное издание, которое будет доступно на 8 винилах, в варианте 5CD, в версии винила+10", двоqного CD и в цифровом варианте. В каждое из делюкс-изданий войдет 72 трека, 53 из которых ранее не были изданы, среди которых два концерта — "Live In Los Angeles" (1993) и финальное шоу группы в Сиэттле, "Live In Seattle" (1994). Физические версии будет снабжены 48-страничным буклетом и массой дополнительных памятных предметов, как то флаеры, постеры, репликой билетов на концерты и многим другим.
In Utero: 30th Anniversary (8-LP Super Deluxe)
The 8LP Super Deluxe features 180-gram pressings of the album + 5 B-sides and bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, 2 complete concerts from Los Angeles '93 and Seattle '94 plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour — 72 total tracks — 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items: an Angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; L.A. gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo Angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate & 4 backstage passes.
LP 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered
Side 1
1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
Side 2
1. Very Ape
2. Milk It
3. Pennyroyal Tea
4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
5. tourette's
6. All Apologies
LP 2:
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered
Side 1
1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
2. Marigold
3. Sappy
4. Moist Vagina
5. I Hate Myself And Want To Die
Bonus Live 1993/1994
Side 2
1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
4. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
5. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
6. tourette's (Live in New York)*
LP 3-5
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993
Side 1
1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
Side 2
1. Come As You Are*
2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
3. Sliver*
4. Dumb*
Side 3
1. In Bloom*
2. About A Girl*
3. Lithium*
4. Pennyroyal Tea*
Side 4
1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Rape Me*
5. Territorial Pissings*
Side 5
1. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
2. The Man Who Sold The World*
3. All Apologies*
4. On A Plain*
Side 6
1. Heart-Shaped Box
2. Blew*
3. Feedback Jam*
LP 6-8
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994
Side 1
1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
Side 2
1. Come As You Are*
2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
3. Sliver*
4. Dumb*
Side 3
1. In Bloom*
2. About A Girl*
3. Lithium*
4. Pennyroyal Tea*
Side 4
1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Milk It
5. Rape Me*
Side 5
1. Territorial Pissings*
2. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
3. The Man Who Sold The World*
4. All Apologies*
Side 6
1. On A Plain*
2. Scentless Apprentice*
3. Heart-Shaped Box*
4. Blew*
* Previously unreleased
In Utero: 30th Anniversary (5-CD Super Deluxe)
The 5CD Super Deluxe features the album + 5 B-sides and bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, 2 complete concerts from Los Angeles '93 & Seattle '94 plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour — 72 total tracks — 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items: an angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; L.A. gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate and 4 backstage passes.
CD 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered
1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
7. Very Ape
8. Milk It
9. Pennyroyal Tea
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
11. tourette's
12. All Apologies
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered
13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
14. Marigold
15. Sappy
16. Moist Vagina
17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die
CD 2 & 3
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993
CD 2
1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*
CD 3
1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Rape Me*
5. Territorial Pissings*
6. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
7. The Man Who Sold The World*
8. All Apologies*
9. On A Plain*
10. Heart-Shaped Box
11. Blew*
12. Feedback Jam*
CD 4 & 5
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994
CD 4
1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*
CD 5
1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Milk It
5. Rape Me*
6. Territorial Pissings*
7. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
8. The Man Who Sold The World*
9. All Apologies*
10. On A Plain*
11. Scentless Apprentice*
12. Heart-Shaped Box*
13. Blew*
Bonus Live 1993/1994
14. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
15. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
16. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
17. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
18. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
19. tourette's (Live in New York)*
* Previously unreleased
In Utero: 30th Anniversary (2-CD deluxe edition)
The 2CD Deluxe Edition features the album newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes plus 14 previously unreleased live tracks from the '93/'94 "In Utero" tour. Each song on "In Utero" is represented with a live performance from Los Angeles, Springfield, Rome, New York and Seattle plus two cover songs widely played throughout the tour: THE VASELINES' "Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam" and David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World". Housed in a softpak with newly designed 20-pg booklet.
CD 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered
1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
7. Very Ape
8. Milk It
9. Pennyroyal Tea
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
11. tourette's
12. All Apologies
CD 2
Live 1993/1994
1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
4. Rape Me (Live in Seattle)*
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle (Live in Seattle)*
6. Dumb (Live in Los Angeles)*
7. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
8. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
9. Pennyroyal Tea (Live in Los Angeles)*
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter (Live in Los Angeles)*
11. tourette's (Live in New York)*
12. All Apologies (Live in Los Angeles)*
13. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam (Live in Seattle)*
14. The Man Who Sold The World (Live in Seattle)*
* Previously unreleased
In Utero: 30th Anniversary (Limited Edition 1LP + 10-Inch)
Pressed on 180-gram vinyl plus 5 B-sides & bonus tracks pressed on a 10-inch, all tracks have been newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog tapes by original album engineer Bob Weston. Original album artwork has been expanded to a premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the first time with new 10-inch jacket art.
In Utero Remastered - Side A:
1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
In Utero Remastered - Side B:
1. Very Ape
2. Milk It
3. Pennyroyal Tea
4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
5. tourette's
6. All Apologies
Bonus 10-Inch – Side A:
1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alchohol Flow Through The Strip
2. Marigold
Bonus 10-Inch – Side B:
1. Sappy
2. Moist Vagina
3. I Hate Myself And Want To Die
In Utero: 30th Anniversary (Digital Super Deluxe)
Disc 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered
1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
7. Very Ape
8. Milk It
9. Pennyroyal Tea
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
11. tourette's
12. All Apologies
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered
13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
14. Marigold
15. Sappy
16. Moist Vagina
17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die
Disc 2
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993
1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*
13. School*
14. Polly*
15. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
16. Rape Me*
17. Territorial Pissings*
18. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
19. The Man Who Sold The World*
20. All Apologies*
21. On A Plain*
22. Heart-Shaped Box
23. Blew*
24. Feedback Jam*
Disc 3
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994
1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*
13. School*
14. Polly*
15. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*
16. Milk It
17. Rape Me*
18. Territorial Pissings*
19. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
20. The Man Who Sold The World*
21. All Apologies*
22. On A Plain*
23. Scentless Apprentice*
24. Heart-Shaped Box*
25. Blew*
Bonus Live 1993/1994
26. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
27. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
28. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
29. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
30. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
31. tourette's (Live in New York)*
* Previously unreleased
