Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Цветные винилы от METALLICA 32
*BRUCE DICKINSON о новом альбоме 31
*HYPOCRISY о "The Final Chapter" 23
*DON DOKKEN: «У меня депрессия, но я же не накладываю на себя... 22
*Вокалист DISTURBED: «Ох, мои бедные ев...и!» 19
*Видео с текстом от JUDAS PRIEST 15
*Видео полного выступления METALLICA 13
*Новый альбом JUDAS PRIEST весной, сингл — осенью 10
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Когда вернется Kiko? А кто его...» 10
*Новый релиз PARADISE LOST выйдет зимой 10
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Цветные винилы от METALLICA 32
*BRUCE DICKINSON о новом альбоме 31
*HYPOCRISY о "The Final Chapter" 23
*DON DOKKEN: «У меня депрессия, но я же не накладываю на себя... 22
*Вокалист DISTURBED: «Ох, мои бедные ев...и!» 19
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Nirvana

*



14 окт 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза NIRVANA

5 сен 2023 : 		 53 неизданных трека NIRVANA выйдут осенью

25 май 2023 : 		 Разбитая гитара лидера NIRVANA ушла почти за 600 000

8 янв 2023 : 		 NIRVANA и участницы HEART получат награду

16 ноя 2022 : 		 Разбитая гитара Курта Кобейна была продана почти за полмиллиона долларов

6 сен 2022 : 		 Модель с обложки NIRVANA вновь прокатили

26 май 2022 : 		 Гитару Курта из "Smells Like Teen Spirit" пустили с молотка

12 апр 2022 : 		 Гитару Курта из "Smells Like Teen Spirit" пустят с молотка

4 фев 2022 : 		 Представители NIRVANA ответили на новый иск со стороны Спенсера

26 янв 2022 : 		 Концертные снимки NIRVANA выйдут как NFT

19 янв 2022 : 		 Модель с обложки NIRVANA вновь подала иск

9 янв 2022 : 		 Суд отклонил иск модели с обложки альбома NIRVANA к участникам группы

25 дек 2021 : 		 NIRVANA подала ходатайство об отклонении недавнего иска модели с обложки "Nevermind"

25 ноя 2021 : 		 Модель с обложки NIRVANA обновила иск

28 окт 2021 : 		 DAVE GROHL — об иске модели с обложки "Nevermind"

26 окт 2021 : 		 Суд отклонил иск против NIRVANA

25 окт 2021 : 		 DAVE GROHL: «Мне было страшно писать о Курте»

6 окт 2021 : 		 Dave Grohl не против поменять оформление альбома NIRVANA

24 сен 2021 : 		 Новая версия альбома NIRVANA будет включать 70 неизданных треков

25 авг 2021 : 		 Модель с обложки альбома NIRVANA подала в суд за детскую порнографию

29 июн 2021 : 		 NIRVANA набрали миллиард на Spotify

17 июн 2021 : 		 Себяшечка Курта Кобейна ушла почти за 300

19 май 2021 : 		 Волосы лидера NIRVANA ушли с за 14 тысяч

8 май 2021 : 		 Волосы лидера NIRVANA уйдут с молотка

5 май 2021 : 		 На NIRVANA подали в суд

29 апр 2021 : 		 Последняя съемка NIRVANA выйдет как NFT
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Фрагмент нового релиза NIRVANA



zoom
Geffen/UMe по случаю 30-летия альбома NIRVANA "In Utero", ставшего для группы первым, попавшем на первую строчку Billboard Top 200 и ставшего шесть раз платиновым, 27 октября выпустят юбилейное издание, которое будет доступно на 8 винилах, в варианте 5CD, в версии винила+10", двоqного CD и в цифровом варианте. В каждое из делюкс-изданий войдет 72 трека, 53 из которых ранее не были изданы, среди которых два концерта — "Live In Los Angeles" (1993) и финальное шоу группы в Сиэттле, "Live In Seattle" (1994). Физические версии будет снабжены 48-страничным буклетом и массой дополнительных памятных предметов, как то флаеры, постеры, репликой билетов на концерты и многим другим.

In Utero: 30th Anniversary (8-LP Super Deluxe)

The 8LP Super Deluxe features 180-gram pressings of the album + 5 B-sides and bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, 2 complete concerts from Los Angeles '93 and Seattle '94 plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour — 72 total tracks — 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items: an Angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; L.A. gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo Angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate & 4 backstage passes.

LP 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered

Side 1

1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb

Side 2

1. Very Ape
2. Milk It
3. Pennyroyal Tea
4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
5. tourette's
6. All Apologies

LP 2:
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered

Side 1

1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
2. Marigold
3. Sappy
4. Moist Vagina
5. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

Bonus Live 1993/1994

Side 2

1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
4. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
5. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
6. tourette's (Live in New York)*

LP 3-5
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

Side 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*

Side 2

1. Come As You Are*
2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
3. Sliver*
4. Dumb*

Side 3

1. In Bloom*
2. About A Girl*
3. Lithium*
4. Pennyroyal Tea*

Side 4

1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Rape Me*
5. Territorial Pissings*

Side 5

1. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
2. The Man Who Sold The World*
3. All Apologies*
4. On A Plain*

Side 6

1. Heart-Shaped Box
2. Blew*
3. Feedback Jam*

LP 6-8
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

Side 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*

Side 2

1. Come As You Are*
2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
3. Sliver*
4. Dumb*

Side 3

1. In Bloom*
2. About A Girl*
3. Lithium*
4. Pennyroyal Tea*

Side 4

1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Milk It
5. Rape Me*

Side 5

1. Territorial Pissings*
2. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
3. The Man Who Sold The World*
4. All Apologies*

Side 6

1. On A Plain*
2. Scentless Apprentice*
3. Heart-Shaped Box*
4. Blew*

* Previously unreleased

In Utero: 30th Anniversary (5-CD Super Deluxe)

The 5CD Super Deluxe features the album + 5 B-sides and bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, 2 complete concerts from Los Angeles '93 & Seattle '94 plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour — 72 total tracks — 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items: an angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; L.A. gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate and 4 backstage passes.

CD 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
7. Very Ape
8. Milk It
9. Pennyroyal Tea
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
11. tourette's
12. All Apologies

Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered

13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
14. Marigold
15. Sappy
16. Moist Vagina
17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

CD 2 & 3
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

CD 2

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*

CD 3

1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Rape Me*
5. Territorial Pissings*
6. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
7. The Man Who Sold The World*
8. All Apologies*
9. On A Plain*
10. Heart-Shaped Box
11. Blew*
12. Feedback Jam*

CD 4 & 5
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

CD 4

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*

CD 5

1. School*
2. Polly*
3. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*
4. Milk It
5. Rape Me*
6. Territorial Pissings*
7. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
8. The Man Who Sold The World*
9. All Apologies*
10. On A Plain*
11. Scentless Apprentice*
12. Heart-Shaped Box*
13. Blew*

Bonus Live 1993/1994

14. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
15. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
16. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
17. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
18. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
19. tourette's (Live in New York)*

* Previously unreleased

In Utero: 30th Anniversary (2-CD deluxe edition)

The 2CD Deluxe Edition features the album newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes plus 14 previously unreleased live tracks from the '93/'94 "In Utero" tour. Each song on "In Utero" is represented with a live performance from Los Angeles, Springfield, Rome, New York and Seattle plus two cover songs widely played throughout the tour: THE VASELINES' "Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam" and David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World". Housed in a softpak with newly designed 20-pg booklet.

CD 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
7. Very Ape
8. Milk It
9. Pennyroyal Tea
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
11. tourette's
12. All Apologies

CD 2
Live 1993/1994

1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
4. Rape Me (Live in Seattle)*
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle (Live in Seattle)*
6. Dumb (Live in Los Angeles)*
7. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
8. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
9. Pennyroyal Tea (Live in Los Angeles)*
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter (Live in Los Angeles)*
11. tourette's (Live in New York)*
12. All Apologies (Live in Los Angeles)*
13. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam (Live in Seattle)*
14. The Man Who Sold The World (Live in Seattle)*

* Previously unreleased

In Utero: 30th Anniversary (Limited Edition 1LP + 10-Inch)

Pressed on 180-gram vinyl plus 5 B-sides & bonus tracks pressed on a 10-inch, all tracks have been newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog tapes by original album engineer Bob Weston. Original album artwork has been expanded to a premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the first time with new 10-inch jacket art.

In Utero Remastered - Side A:

1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb

In Utero Remastered - Side B:

1. Very Ape
2. Milk It
3. Pennyroyal Tea
4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
5. tourette's
6. All Apologies

Bonus 10-Inch – Side A:

1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alchohol Flow Through The Strip
2. Marigold

Bonus 10-Inch – Side B:

1. Sappy
2. Moist Vagina
3. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

In Utero: 30th Anniversary (Digital Super Deluxe)

Disc 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants
2. Scentless Apprentice
3. Heart-Shaped Box
4. Rape Me
5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
6. Dumb
7. Very Ape
8. Milk It
9. Pennyroyal Tea
10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
11. tourette's
12. All Apologies

Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered

13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
14. Marigold
15. Sappy
16. Moist Vagina
17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

Disc 2
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*
13. School*
14. Polly*
15. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
16. Rape Me*
17. Territorial Pissings*
18. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
19. The Man Who Sold The World*
20. All Apologies*
21. On A Plain*
22. Heart-Shaped Box
23. Blew*
24. Feedback Jam*

Disc 3
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
2. Drain You*
3. Breed*
4. Serve The Servants*
5. Come As You Are*
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
7. Sliver*
8. Dumb*
9. In Bloom*
10. About A Girl*
11. Lithium*
12. Pennyroyal Tea*
13. School*
14. Polly*
15. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*
16. Milk It
17. Rape Me*
18. Territorial Pissings*
19. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*
20. The Man Who Sold The World*
21. All Apologies*
22. On A Plain*
23. Scentless Apprentice*
24. Heart-Shaped Box*
25. Blew*

Bonus Live 1993/1994

26. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
27. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
28. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
29. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
30. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
31. tourette's (Live in New York)*

* Previously unreleased




Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 221

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом