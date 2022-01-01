Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*SHARON OSBOURNE: «BRUCE DICKINSON — долбаный ушлёпок!» 27
*Лидер BEHEMOTH: «Не надо начинать» 19
*MOONSPELL отменили британский тур 11
*OZZY OSBOURNE: «Больше никакого BLACK SABBATH» 11
*Новое видео OBITUARY 10
*DEEP PURPLE в Польше 10
*Новое видео STRATOVARIUS 10
*Лидер FEAR FACTORY: «Мы теперь можем играть всё!» 8
*ZAKK WYLDE начал учить песни PANTERA 7
*Умерла модель из клипов ZZ TOP, DAVID LEE ROTH, KISS 6
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*SHARON OSBOURNE: «BRUCE DICKINSON — долбаный ушлёпок!» 27
*Лидер BEHEMOTH: «Не надо начинать» 19
*MOONSPELL отменили британский тур 11
*OZZY OSBOURNE: «Больше никакого BLACK SABBATH» 11
*Новое видео OBITUARY 10
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Triumph

*



18 ноя 2022 : 		 Винил от TRIUMPH

6 июн 2022 : 		 MICKEY THOMAS, SEBASTIAN BACH, KENNY ARONOFF, PHIL X в трибьюте TRIUMPH

13 май 2022 : 		 Так будет ли реюнион TRIUMPH?

19 апр 2022 : 		 Барабанщик TRIUMPH — о документальном фильме

8 мар 2022 : 		 Фрагмент документального фильма TRIUMPH

6 янв 2022 : 		 Вокалист TRIUMPH: «Из моей биографии вы многое узнаете!»

15 дек 2021 : 		 TRIUMPH открыли архивы

22 окт 2021 : 		 Барабанщик TRIUMPH: «Хорошо, что мы разделили авторство поровну»

26 авг 2021 : 		 Гитарист TRIUMPH выпускает книгу

25 авг 2021 : 		 Трейлер документального фильма TRIUMPH

17 июл 2021 : 		 Документальный фильм TRIUMPH выйдет осенью

16 июн 2021 : 		 JOEL HOEKSTRA, RUDY SARZO, KEN MARY и GABRIELA GUNČIKOVÁ исполняют песню TRIUMPH

15 июн 2021 : 		 Басист TRIUMPH: «Мы думали о реюнионе ещё лет десять назад»

24 май 2021 : 		 TRIUMPH близки к окончанию работы над фильмом

24 апр 2021 : 		 ANGELO NGUYEN исполняет TRIUMPH

22 мар 2021 : 		 Студенты исполняют TRIUMPH

17 мар 2021 : 		 TRIUMPH планируют выпуск бокс-сета

24 фев 2021 : 		 Кавер-версия TRIUMPH

8 сен 2020 : 		 RIK EMMETT: «Я не общался со своими коллегами по TRIUMPH 20 лет»

2 авг 2020 : 		 RIK EMMETT — о предстоящем документальном фильме о TRIUMPH

11 июл 2020 : 		 Альбомы RIK EMMETT доступны в цифровом варианте

3 июл 2020 : 		 Вокалист TRIUMPH: «Я покончил с турами, но мне всё так же интересно сочинять»

22 янв 2020 : 		 Басист TRIUMPH: «Физическое состояние — препона для туров»

24 дек 2019 : 		 SEBASTIAN BACH выступил с TRIUMPH

27 ноя 2019 : 		 TRIUMPH отлично провели время

25 ноя 2019 : 		 Рассказ об издании альбома TRIUMPH
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 18 ноя 2022

Винил от TRIUMPH



zoom
TRIUMPH в честь 40-летия "Never Surrender" выпустили несколько виниловых версий этого альбома:

Option 1: Tri-Color Orange, Brown and Tan (Variant 1) - only 100 copies available
Option 2: Yellow vinyl with Black, Orange and Green splatter (Variant 2) - only 200 copies available
Option 3: Transparent vinyl Orange and Yellow splatter (Variant 3) - only 200 copies available
Option 4: Orange Crush vinyl (Variant 4) - only 400 copies available
Option 5: This collection is for the diehard Triumph fan who has to have everything! This option contains all of the above variants as well the Half Red / Half Yellow vinyl (Variant 5) that is not sold individually.

TRIUMPH Announces Never Surrender Vinyl Reissues; Special Hockey Night In Canada T-Shirts




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 323

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом