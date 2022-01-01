Винил от TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH в честь 40-летия "Never Surrender" выпустили несколько виниловых версий этого альбома:
Option 1: Tri-Color Orange, Brown and Tan (Variant 1) - only 100 copies available
Option 2: Yellow vinyl with Black, Orange and Green splatter (Variant 2) - only 200 copies available
Option 3: Transparent vinyl Orange and Yellow splatter (Variant 3) - only 200 copies available
Option 4: Orange Crush vinyl (Variant 4) - only 400 copies available
Option 5: This collection is for the diehard Triumph fan who has to have everything! This option contains all of the above variants as well the Half Red / Half Yellow vinyl (Variant 5) that is not sold individually.
