18 ноя 2022



Винил от TRIUMPH



TRIUMPH в честь 40-летия "Never Surrender" выпустили несколько виниловых версий этого альбома:



Option 1: Tri-Color Orange, Brown and Tan (Variant 1) - only 100 copies available

Option 2: Yellow vinyl with Black, Orange and Green splatter (Variant 2) - only 200 copies available

Option 3: Transparent vinyl Orange and Yellow splatter (Variant 3) - only 200 copies available

Option 4: Orange Crush vinyl (Variant 4) - only 400 copies available

Option 5: This collection is for the diehard Triumph fan who has to have everything! This option contains all of the above variants as well the Half Red / Half Yellow vinyl (Variant 5) that is not sold individually.







просмотров: 323

