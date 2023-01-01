Arts
Новости
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY: «Не кушайте животинку!» 63
*MEGADETH кинули автора обложки? 38
*KREATOR отыграли сет из песен 1985-1990 34
*Новое видео LIMP BIZKIT 31
*Не упусти кассету METALLICA! 18
*TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS: «Когда люди говорят, что я не умею петь,... 13
*OZZY OSBOURNE получил Грэмми за лучший альбом 11
*Новая песня BYRON 11
*Видео с текстом от IN FLAMES 10
*IRON MAIDEN пока шестые 10
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Pink Floyd

*



13 фев 2023 : 		 Фрагмент переиздания PINK FLOYD

20 янв 2023 : 		 Новое юбилейное издание PINK FLOYD

8 окт 2022 : 		 Рассказ о переиздании PINK FLOYD

30 сен 2022 : 		 Переиздание PINK FLOYD попало в чарты

1 июл 2022 : 		 Переиздание PINK FLOYD выйдет осенью

14 фев 2022 : 		 Концертное видео PINK FLOYD

20 дек 2021 : 		 Рассказ об издании концертного альбома PINK FLOYD

19 дек 2021 : 		 Концертные записи PINK FLOYD онлайн

17 дек 2021 : 		 Концерт PINK FLOYD выйдет на Blu-ray

19 окт 2021 : 		 Вскрытие от PINK FLOYD

8 окт 2021 : 		 GRAHAM BONNET, VINNIE MOORE, JAMES LABRIE исполнят PINK FLOYD

4 сен 2021 : 		 Новая версия альбома PINK FLOYD выйдет осенью

30 май 2021 : 		 Музыканты TRIUMPH, MEGADETH, YES, DEEP PURPLE, DREAM THEATER исполняют PINK FLOYD

2 май 2021 : 		 Музыканты TRIUMPH, MEGADETH, YES, DEEP PURPLE, DREAM THEATER исполняют PINK FLOYD

26 апр 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза PINK FLOYD

19 апр 2021 : 		 Концертное видео PINK FLOYD

11 апр 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза PINK FLOYD

2 апр 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза PINK FLOYD

28 мар 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза PINK FLOYD

15 мар 2021 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза PINK FLOYD

11 мар 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза PINK FLOYD

6 ноя 2020 : 		 Рассказ об издании концертного релиза PINK FLOYD

2 окт 2020 : 		 Переиздание PINK FLOYD выйдет осенью

3 сен 2020 : 		 Пазлы PINK FLOYD выйдут осенью

14 июл 2020 : 		 Редкие композиции PINK FLOYD

14 июн 2020 : 		 Редкие композиции PINK FLOYD
Фрагмент переиздания PINK FLOYD



Warner Music (Sony Music outside Europe) объявили о том, что 24 марта состоится выход нового юбилейного издания альбома PINK FLOYD "The Dark Side Of The Moon" — на этот раз уже по случаю 50-летия пластинки. В бокс-сет войдет:

CD1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON (50th Anniversary) 2023 Remaster Original studio album remastered by James Guthrie in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet

CD2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974 Mixed by Andy Jackson in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet. Cover design by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/StormStudios. Original 1973 line drawn cover artwork by George Hardie.

LP1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON (50 th Anniversary) 2023 Remaster Remastered original studio album 180G Heavyweight 1LP in gatefold sleeve, with original posters and stickers

LP2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974 (2023 Master) 180G Heavyweight 1LP in gatefold, with 2 posters featuring design by Ian Emes and Gerald Scarfe. Cover design by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/StormStudios. Original 1973 line drawn cover artwork by George Hardie

BLU-RAY 1 (AUDIO) Original album 5.1 and high-resolution remastered stereo mixes, 1. 5.1 Surround Mix – 24bit/96kHz Uncompressed 2. Stereo Mix – 24bit/192kHz Uncompressed 3. 5.1 Surround Mix – dts-HD MA 4. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA

BLU-RAY 2 (AUDIO) Original newly remastered album Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes, 1. Dolby Atmos Mix 2. Stereo Mix – 24-bit/192kHz Uncompressed 3. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA

DVD (AUDIO) Original album 5.1 and remastered stereo mixes, 1. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @448 kbps 2. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @640 kbps 3. Stereo Mix (LPCM) – 24-bit/48 kHz Uncompressed

160-PAGE THAMES & HUDSON HARDCOVER BOOK with rare black and white photographs from the 1973 – 1974 tours of the UK and the USA taken by Jill Furmanovsky, Peter Christopherson, Aubrey Powell, Storm Thorgerson

76-PAGE MUSIC BOOK Complete songbook of original album

REPLICAS OF 2×7” SINGLES 7" Single 1 Money/Any Colour You Like 7" Single 2 Us and Them/Time

Plus replica of pamphlet and invitation to the preview of The Dark Side of The Moon at the London Planetarium on 27th February 1973.

CD Track Lists:

Speak To Me

Breathe (In The Air)

On The Run

Time

The Great Gig In The Sky

Money

Us and Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Vinyl Track Lists:

Side A:

Speak To Me

Breathe (In The Air)

On The Run

Time

The Great Gig In The Sky

Side B:

Money

Us and Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Фрагмент из этого релиза, "The Great Gig In The Sky" (2023 Remaster), доступен ниже.

PINK FLOYD Streaming "The Great Gig In The Sky" (2023 Remaster) From The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Edition; Audio




1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
