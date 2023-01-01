сегодня



Фрагмент переиздания PINK FLOYD



Warner Music (Sony Music outside Europe) объявили о том, что 24 марта состоится выход нового юбилейного издания альбома PINK FLOYD "The Dark Side Of The Moon" — на этот раз уже по случаю 50-летия пластинки. В бокс-сет войдет:



CD1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON (50th Anniversary) 2023 Remaster Original studio album remastered by James Guthrie in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet



CD2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974 Mixed by Andy Jackson in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet. Cover design by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/StormStudios. Original 1973 line drawn cover artwork by George Hardie.



LP1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON (50 th Anniversary) 2023 Remaster Remastered original studio album 180G Heavyweight 1LP in gatefold sleeve, with original posters and stickers



LP2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974 (2023 Master) 180G Heavyweight 1LP in gatefold, with 2 posters featuring design by Ian Emes and Gerald Scarfe. Cover design by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/StormStudios. Original 1973 line drawn cover artwork by George Hardie



BLU-RAY 1 (AUDIO) Original album 5.1 and high-resolution remastered stereo mixes, 1. 5.1 Surround Mix – 24bit/96kHz Uncompressed 2. Stereo Mix – 24bit/192kHz Uncompressed 3. 5.1 Surround Mix – dts-HD MA 4. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA



BLU-RAY 2 (AUDIO) Original newly remastered album Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes, 1. Dolby Atmos Mix 2. Stereo Mix – 24-bit/192kHz Uncompressed 3. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA



DVD (AUDIO) Original album 5.1 and remastered stereo mixes, 1. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @448 kbps 2. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @640 kbps 3. Stereo Mix (LPCM) – 24-bit/48 kHz Uncompressed



160-PAGE THAMES & HUDSON HARDCOVER BOOK with rare black and white photographs from the 1973 – 1974 tours of the UK and the USA taken by Jill Furmanovsky, Peter Christopherson, Aubrey Powell, Storm Thorgerson



76-PAGE MUSIC BOOK Complete songbook of original album



REPLICAS OF 2×7” SINGLES 7" Single 1 Money/Any Colour You Like 7" Single 2 Us and Them/Time



Plus replica of pamphlet and invitation to the preview of The Dark Side of The Moon at the London Planetarium on 27th February 1973.



CD Track Lists:



Speak To Me



Breathe (In The Air)



On The Run



Time



The Great Gig In The Sky



Money



Us and Them



Any Colour You Like



Brain Damage



Eclipse



Vinyl Track Lists:



Side A:



Speak To Me



Breathe (In The Air)



On The Run



Time



The Great Gig In The Sky



Side B:



Money



Us and Them



Any Colour You Like



Brain Damage



Eclipse



Фрагмент из этого релиза, "The Great Gig In The Sky" (2023 Remaster), доступен ниже.







