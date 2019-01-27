Arts
Sammy Hagar

28 янв 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека SAMMY HAGAR And THE CIRCLE

25 янв 2019 : 		 SLASH, SAMMY HAGAR, JOE SATRIANI на альбоме DON FELDER

23 авг 2018 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR в новом полицейском видео

3 апр 2018 : 		 Фрагмент концертного фильма SAMMY HAGAR

2 мар 2018 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR продал дом

7 ноя 2017 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR продает виллу

26 июл 2017 : 		 Удаленные сцены из программы SAMMY HAGAR + VINCE NEIL

12 апр 2017 : 		 Новое видео SAMMY HAGAR

16 ноя 2016 : 		 Новый трек SAMMY HAGAR

18 окт 2016 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR исполняет VAN HALEN

12 окт 2016 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR исполняет THE BEATLES

11 окт 2016 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR о выборах

8 сен 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления THE CIRCLE

31 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления THE CIRCLE

5 апр 2016 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR помог гавайской школе

26 ноя 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD SAMMY HAGAR

29 окт 2015 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR выступил в перерыве футбольного матча

25 авг 2015 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR наконец-то получил свой Феррари

22 июн 2015 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR — EDDIE VAN HALEN'у: «Да пошёл ты. Ты врун»

19 апр 2015 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR все еще ждет свою феррари

3 апр 2015 : 		 Новый концертный трек THE CIRCLE

31 мар 2015 : 		 Новый концертный трек THE CIRCLE

16 мар 2015 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY, JASON BONHAM выпустят концерт

30 янв 2015 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR запускает радиошоу

25 окт 2014 : 		 Фрагмент кавер-версии THE BEATLES от SAMMY HAGAR

24 окт 2014 : 		 Вокалист NICKELBACK исполнил песни LED ZEPPELIN, CHICKENFOOT вместе с SAMMY HAGAR
Фрагмент нового трека SAMMY HAGAR And THE CIRCLE



SAMMY HAGAR опубликовал фрагмент трека "Trust Fund Baby", который будет включен в новую работу THE CIRCLE, "Space Between", релиз которой намечен на этот год.



Mateas89


28 янв 2019, 17:15		Звучит мощно!!

Alex-DIO2


28 янв 2019, 17:46		Прям круто, ждем альбомчик. Сэмми 71 год, а выглядит офигенно


просмотров: 204

