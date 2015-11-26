Музыканты о смерти вокалиста METAL CHURCH

Saddened to hear of the the passing of former HereticMetal vocalist Mike Howe. R.I.P.
Posted by HereticMetal on Monday, July 26, 2021
Shocked and saddened to learn that the incomparable Mike Howe, of Metal Church, unexpectedly passed away this morning. There will never be another like him. RIP, Brother.
Posted by Overkill on Monday, July 26, 2021
Words fail. Can't believe we lost not only an amazing singer, but a tremendously great guy. Our bands crossed paths...
Posted by Michael Wilton on Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Mike Howe. I had the honor of touring with him a couple of years ago on...
Posted by Jordan Cannata on Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Rest In Peace, Mike Howe. Super nice, talented guy and the 2nd singer of Metal Church to pass. ?
Posted by Craig Locicero on Monday, July 26, 2021
Saxon9
Но записал новую версию Fake Healer дуэтом с Майком, и на том спасибо.
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).