Новый альбом IRON MAIDEN выйдет осенью
Новое видео IRON MAIDEN
Новое видео RAGE
Новое видео U.D.O.
Гитарист SEPULTURA считает, что отказ от алкоголя был одним...
Metal Church

27 июл 2021 : 		 Музыканты о смерти вокалиста METAL CHURCH

27 июл 2021 : 		 Умер вокалист METAL CHURCH

29 сен 2020 : 		 Гитарист METAL CHURCH собирается выпускать сольный альбом

27 июл 2020 : 		 Концертный релиз METAL CHURCH выйдет осенью

22 июн 2020 : 		 Концертный релиз METAL CHURCH выйдет на виниле

29 апр 2020 : 		 METAL CHURCH начнут работу летом

17 апр 2020 : 		 Вокалист METAL CHURCH: «Переживаю я за группы»

2 апр 2020 : 		 Новая версия композиции METAL CHURCH

18 мар 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от METAL CHURCH

28 фев 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от METAL CHURCH

23 фев 2020 : 		 Новый альбом METAL CHURCH выйдет весной

2 янв 2019 : 		 Вокалист METAL CHURCH: «Брать деньги с фанатов за встречи? Это не про нас!»

28 ноя 2018 : 		 Вокалист METAL CHURCH о встрече с Rob'ом Halford'ом

22 ноя 2018 : 		 Гитарист METAL CHURCH: «Мне нравится современный музыкальный бизнес!»

18 ноя 2018 : 		 Новое видео METAL CHURCH

28 окт 2018 : 		 Новая песня METAL CHURCH

13 окт 2018 : 		 Новое видео METAL CHURCH

5 окт 2018 : 		 Новый альбом METAL CHURCH выйдет в декабре

10 май 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия NAZARETH от METAL CHURCH

3 мар 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления METAL CHURCH

13 фев 2018 : 		 Барабанщик METAL CHURCH идёт на поправку

13 окт 2017 : 		 Барабанщик METAL CHURCH проходит курс химии

2 окт 2017 : 		 Барабанщику METAL CHURCH/Ex-W.A.S.P. поставлен диагноз

27 сен 2017 : 		 Барабанщик METAL CHURCH/Ex-W.A.S.P. болен таинственной болезнью

18 июл 2017 : 		 METAL CHURCH нашли ударника

31 май 2017 : 		 Новое видео METAL CHURCH
Музыканты о смерти вокалиста METAL CHURCH



Вокалист QUEENSRŸCHE Todd La Torre, Mike Portnoy, Doro Pesch и другие музыканты отреагировали на новости о смерти вокалиста METAL CHURCH Майка Хоуи, скончавшегося в возрасте 55 лет. Он умер в своем доме в Eureka, California. Причины смерти не сообщаются.

Metal Musicians React To Passing Of METAL CHURCH Singer MIKE HOWE





















Saddened to hear of the the passing of former HereticMetal vocalist Mike Howe. R.I.P.

Shocked and saddened to learn that the incomparable Mike Howe, of Metal Church, unexpectedly passed away this morning. There will never be another like him. RIP, Brother.

Words fail. Can't believe we lost not only an amazing singer, but a tremendously great guy. Our bands crossed paths...

Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Mike Howe. I had the honor of touring with him a couple of years ago on...

Rest In Peace, Mike Howe. Super nice, talented guy and the 2nd singer of Metal Church to pass. ?

Saxon9


27 июл 2021, 17:14		Todd La Torre крайне специфический голос ИМХО.
Но записал новую версию Fake Healer дуэтом с Майком, и на том спасибо.


