Винилы PARADISE LOST выйдут осенью В сентябре этого года CM выпустят виниловые версии альбомов PARADISE LOST In Requiem (2007), Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us (2009), Tragic Idol (2012), а в ноябре впервые на виниле состоится выпуск концертного релиза Live At The Roundhouse:



Tragic Idol (Reissue 2017) - out September 8th

Gatefold black LP+CD - not limited

Gatefold lilac LP+CD - limited to 200 copies

Gatefold clear LP+CD - limited to 200 copies



Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us (Reissue 2017) - out September 8th

Gatefold black LP+CD - not limited

Gatefold silver LP+CD - limited to 200 copies

Gatefold dark green LP+CD - limited to 200 copies



Live at the Roundhouse - out September 15th

Ltd. Gatefold black 2LP - limited to 1,300 copies

Ltd. Gatefold lilac 2LP - limited to 200 copies

Ltd. Gatefold transp. yellow 2LP - limited to 200 copies

Ltd. Gatefold golden 2LP - limited to 300 copies - available at this location



In Requiem (Re-issue 2017) - out September 15th

Gatefold transp. petrol green LP+CD - repress limited to 2,000 copies



The limited coloured vinyls can be ordered via CMDistro.de. Live At The Roundhouse vinyl plus t-shirt bundles are available via the band’s store, here.



The regular black vinyl and coloured “In Requiem” repress are distributed internationally by Sony Music (excluding North America, Canada, Mexico) and can be obtained at all usual outlets. Pre-order here.



Live At The Roundhouse tracklisting:



Side A

“Mortals Watch The Day”

“So Much Is Lost”

“Remembrance”

“Gothic”



Side B

“Enchantment”

“Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us”

“Tragic Idol”

“Never For The Damned”



Side C

“Isolate”

“Say Just Words”

“Rotting Misery”



Side D

“One Second”

“True Belief”

"Over The Madness"



































