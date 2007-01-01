Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY [47]
*Кто был первой дэт металл группой, DEATH или POSSESSED? [45]
*METALLICA & Lady Gaga: Видео с репетиции [33]
*GENE SIMMONS: «Я не жалею, что хотел прибрать "козу"» [33]
*Гитарист METALLICA рассказал, что над ним издевались в школе [21]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Paradise Lost*



1 сен 2017 : 		 Винилы PARADISE LOST выйдут осенью

29 авг 2017 : 		 Рассказ о лимитированной версии нового альбома PARADISE LOST

24 авг 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома PARADISE LOST

15 авг 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома PARADISE LOST

5 авг 2017 : 		 Новое видео PARADISE LOST

27 июл 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома PARADISE LOST

19 июл 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома PARADISE LOST

14 июл 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома PARADISE LOST

8 июл 2017 : 		 Все, что вы хотели знать о новом альбоме PARADISE LOST

7 июл 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от PARADISE LOST

28 июн 2017 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни PARADISE LOST

6 июн 2017 : 		 Обложка нового альбома PARADISE LOST

21 апр 2017 : 		 Новый альбом PARADISE LOST увидит свет летом

29 мар 2017 : 		 PARADISE LOST приступили к записи

25 авг 2016 : 		 PARADISE LOST хотят сделать ремастеринг "Host"

15 июн 2016 : 		 Из PARADISE LOST ушел барабанщик

14 июн 2016 : 		 PARADISE LOST на NUCLEAR BLAST

3 май 2016 : 		 "Shades Of God" PARADISE LOST выйдет на виниле

4 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео PARADISE LOST

21 ноя 2015 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD PARADISE LOST

7 окт 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD PARADISE LOST

2 окт 2015 : 		 Концертный релиз PARADISE LOST выйдет в ноябре

7 июл 2015 : 		 Гитарист PARADISE LOST: "Лучше пусть люди скачают бесплатно, чем через Spotify"

2 июн 2015 : 		 PARADISE LOST отыграют концерты с временным барабанщиком

5 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео PARADISE LOST

20 апр 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от PARADISE LOST

21 мар 2015 : 		 Обложка нового альбома PARADISE LOST

26 янв 2015 : 		 Новый альбом PARADISE LOST выйдет в июне и будет дет-металлическим

30 дек 2014 : 		 Название нового альбома PARADISE LOST?

10 ноя 2014 : 		 PARADISE LOST хотят вспомнить молодость

3 ноя 2014 : 		 Гитарист PARADISE LOST GREG MACKINTOSH: "В музыкальной индустрии не осталось денег"

1 окт 2014 : 		 Гитарист PARADISE LOST: «Новый альбом многих удивит»

28 сен 2014 : 		 PARADISE LOST выступили с оркестром

11 июл 2014 : 		 PARADISE LOST продолжают работу над новым материалом

3 ноя 2013 : 		 PARADISE LOST запишут концерт в Лондоне

29 окт 2013 : 		 PARADISE LOST отправятся в студию в июне

17 окт 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от PARADISE LOST

13 окт 2013 : 		 Новая песня PARADISE LOST

3 окт 2013 : 		 Новая песня PARADISE LOST

28 сен 2013 : 		 Лимитированный винил PARADISE LOST

12 сен 2013 : 		 PARADISE LOST скоро в России: прямой эфир на Rock FM и видео-приветствие

9 сен 2013 : 		 Юбилейный тур PARADISE LOST

16 авг 2013 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового релиза PARADISE LOST

19 июн 2013 : 		 PARADISE LOST и GUS G. исполнили кавер-версию BLACK SABBATH

19 июн 2013 : 		 Вокалистка LACUNA COIL присоединилась на сцене к PARADISE LOST

13 июн 2013 : 		 PARADISE LOST приедут в Россию в сентябре

21 май 2013 : 		 PARADISE LOST планируют тур в честь юбилея

22 сен 2012 : 		 В пабе с PARADISE LOST

19 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео PARADISE LOST

13 авг 2012 : 		 Профессиональное видео всего выступления PARADISE LOST

10 июн 2012 : 		 Сборник от PARADISE LOST

9 июн 2012 : 		 ADRIAN ERLANDSSON пропустит концерты PARADISE LOST

24 апр 2012 : 		 Новый альбом PARADISE LOST доступен для прослушивания

20 апр 2012 : 		 Новый сингл PARADISE LOST

16 апр 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома PARADISE LOST

15 апр 2012 : 		 Варианты изданий нового альбома PARADISE LOST

11 апр 2012 : 		 PARADISE LOST выпустит гибкий диск с журналом DECIBEL

7 апр 2012 : 		 Семплы нового альбома PARADISE LOST

21 мар 2012 : 		 Новое видео PARADISE LOST

14 фев 2012 : 		 Новая песня PARADISE LOST

10 фев 2012 : 		 Фронтмен PARADISE LOST объясняет название нового альбома

1 фев 2012 : 		 Обложка нового альбома PARADISE LOST

29 ноя 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома PARADISE LOST

17 ноя 2011 : 		 PARADISE LOST начали запись альбома

8 ноя 2011 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD PARADISE LOST

27 окт 2011 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD PARADISE LOST

15 сен 2011 : 		 PARADISE LOST исполнят "Best Of" на Wacken 2012

31 авг 2011 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD PARADISE LOST

2 авг 2011 : 		 PARADISE LOST выпустят DVD “Draconian Times MMXI” в ноябре

30 апр 2011 : 		 Бывший ударник PARADISE LOST Jeff Singer присоединится к группе на двух концертах

5 апр 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления PARADISE LOST

21 мар 2011 : 		 PARADISE LOST начали тур 'Draconian Times'

16 мар 2011 : 		 PARADISE LOST снимут концерт в Лондоне

19 фев 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления PARADISE LOST

16 ноя 2010 : 		 PARADISE LOST целиком исполнят "Draconian Times" на семи шоу

20 июн 2010 : 		 Альбом PARADISE LOST выйдет на бордовом виниле

17 ноя 2009 : 		 Новое видео PARADISE LOST

16 ноя 2009 : 		 PARADISE LOST отменили концерты

9 ноя 2009 : 		 Гитарист PARADISE LOST пропустит тур

18 сен 2009 : 		 Варианты изданий PARADISE LOST

18 сен 2009 : 		 Новый альбом PARADISE LOST доступен для прослушивания

8 сен 2009 : 		 Новое видео PARADISE LOST

31 авг 2009 : 		 Еще один трек от PARADISE LOST

30 июл 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома PARADISE LOST

28 июл 2009 : 		 Обложка и заглавный трек нового альбома PARADISE LOST

27 июл 2009 : 		 Временная замена барабанщика PARADISE LOST

16 июл 2009 : 		 PARADISE LOST: новая песня доступна для скачивания

8 май 2009 : 		 PARADISE LOST выпустят диск с ранними демо-записями

17 мар 2009 : 		 PARADISE LOST взяли ударника из CRADLE OF FILTH

13 мар 2009 : 		 PARADISE LOST планируют выпустить книгу

7 мар 2009 : 		 В студии с PARADISE LOST

11 фев 2009 : 		 PARADISE LOST начинают запись нового альбома

30 дек 2008 : 		 Фронтмен PARADISE LOST рассказал о новом альбоме

19 авг 2008 : 		 Из PARADISE LOST ушел барабанщик, южноамериканский тур отменен

13 апр 2008 : 		 PARADISE LOST выпустят DVD в мае

8 ноя 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST снимают новое видео

23 окт 2007 : 		 Концерт PARADISE LOST в Краснодаре отменен

22 окт 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST: доступно видео с европейского турне

17 сен 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST: видео "Praise Lamented Shade" в сети

5 апр 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST: Опубликована обложка 'In Requiem'

29 мар 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST: Новый сингл в сети

16 мар 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST в апреле выпустят сингл 'The Enemy'

12 мар 2007 : 		 Ударник PARADISE LOST сообщил подробности о новом альбоме

6 фев 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST заканчивают запись нового диска

16 янв 2007 : 		 PARADISE LOST готовят концертный DVD

24 окт 2006 : 		 PARADISE LOST готовятся записывать новый альбом

25 авг 2006 : 		 PARADISE LOST подписали контракт с CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS

13 сен 2005 : 		 Бывший ударник PARADISE LOST присоединяется к TEN

13 сен 2002 : 		 Новый альбом PARADISE LOST

6 сен 2002 : 		 Новый альбом Paradise Lost выйдет в октябре

| - |
|||| сегодня

Винилы PARADISE LOST выйдут осенью

*
zoom
*
* *
В сентябре этого года CM выпустят виниловые версии альбомов PARADISE LOST In Requiem (2007), Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us (2009), Tragic Idol (2012), а в ноябре впервые на виниле состоится выпуск концертного релиза Live At The Roundhouse:

Tragic Idol (Reissue 2017) - out September 8th
Gatefold black LP+CD - not limited
Gatefold lilac LP+CD - limited to 200 copies
Gatefold clear LP+CD - limited to 200 copies

Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us (Reissue 2017) - out September 8th
Gatefold black LP+CD - not limited
Gatefold silver LP+CD - limited to 200 copies
Gatefold dark green LP+CD - limited to 200 copies

Live at the Roundhouse - out September 15th
Ltd. Gatefold black 2LP - limited to 1,300 copies
Ltd. Gatefold lilac 2LP - limited to 200 copies
Ltd. Gatefold transp. yellow 2LP - limited to 200 copies
Ltd. Gatefold golden 2LP - limited to 300 copies - available at this location

In Requiem (Re-issue 2017) - out September 15th
Gatefold transp. petrol green LP+CD - repress limited to 2,000 copies

The limited coloured vinyls can be ordered via CMDistro.de. Live At The Roundhouse vinyl plus t-shirt bundles are available via the band’s store, here.

The regular black vinyl and coloured “In Requiem” repress are distributed internationally by Sony Music (excluding North America, Canada, Mexico) and can be obtained at all usual outlets. Pre-order here.

Live At The Roundhouse tracklisting:

Side A
“Mortals Watch The Day”
“So Much Is Lost”
“Remembrance”
“Gothic”
 
Side B
“Enchantment”
“Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us”
“Tragic Idol”
“Never For The Damned”
 
Side C
“Isolate”
“Say Just Words”
“Rotting Misery”
 
Side D
“One Second”
“True Belief”
“Over The Madness”

PARADISE LOST To Release Vinyl Reissues And Live At The Roundhouse In September
















Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



просмотров: 273

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Реклама на DARKSIDE.ru Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом