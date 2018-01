Сборник GUNS N' ROSES стал шесть раз платиновым

According to Billboard, GUNS N' ROSES' "Greatest Hits" collection, which was originally released in March of 2004, has surpassed 6 million in total U.S. sales. The LP sold another 4,000 copies in the week ending December 28, with its sales now at 6.002 million.

GUNS N' ROSES frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan tried to block the release of "Greatest Hits" with a lawsuit, claiming that the record label had assembled the CD without their input. The band's label, Geffen Records, insisted that it was forced to put out a greatest-hits album since Axl Rose had failed to deliver the long-delayed new GUNS album, "Chinese Democracy".

"Greatest Hits" debuted and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart dated April 10, 2004 and has spent 425 weeks on the list.

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" reunion tour is now the fourth highest grossing trek of all time, according to Billboard Boxscore. The tour, which launched in April 2016, topped the $475 million mark in gross sales with the final show of the band's 2017 schedule on November 29 in Los Angeles.

GUNS N' ROSES kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour in April 2016 with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The "Not In This Lifetime" tour features classic lineup members Slash on guitar, Duff McKagan on bass and Axl Rose on vocals, backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and new second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

It marked the first time that the three founding members of the group had performed together onstage in more than 20 years.

GUNS will return to Europe in June for a seven-week road trip, but the band's plans until then, and beyond that, remain unknown for now.